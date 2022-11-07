TikTok launches a free marketing academy for all users

Are you using TikTok in your marketing campaigns? Or do you want to start using it more effectively for your business? TikTok has launched its TikTok Academy for its global audiences and to educate marketers at all levels in using their platform more efficiently and effectively.

In their own words, it is “designed to develop TikTok expertise for marketers of all backgrounds” and promises to provide “not just the ‘how-tos’ of TikTok but also the key insights that will enable media and creative excellence on the platform.”

Along with best tips, TikTok Academy provides research data they’ve collected and insider insights to help marketers purposefully navigate the platform and make the best use of it. For more on using analytics with TikTok, check out our ultimate guide to putting available TikTok data to work for marketers.

TikTok Academy Courses

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Businesses, entrepreneurs, and content creators at any level who are using TikTok in their marketing efforts or want to are welcome to take these free, online courses offered by TikTok itself. TikTok is opening up these courses in the wake of YouTube launching new monetization opportunities on its Shorts platform, creating more competition in the short video creation scene. Similarly, Meta offers Blueprint Courses for businesses and other professionals using their platforms for marketing.

The first courses available on the TikTok Academy platform are the ‘TikTok 101’ course and the ‘Small Business’ course. Users sign up with a verified email to register for TikTok Academy. TikTok awards digital badges to those who complete the courses. According to Social Media Today, the courses include an overview graphic, quick video introductions to each part of each course, and built-in quizzes to track one’s progress and understanding of the materials.

TikTok 101

The first course covers the basics of TikTok, with an overview and best practices. This course takes 2-4 hours to complete and should help all users gain a more comprehensive understanding of the platform and how to use it appropriately.

Small Business

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The second course consists of four 15-minute lessons that TikTok promises to be “informative and easy-to-follow.” The four lessons are ideal for small to medium-sized businesses. The topics are:

Creating a TikTok business account,

Make attention-getting TikTok videos,

Connecting to one’s audience (via Ads Manager), and

Driving sales using TikTok’s in-app tools and resources.

TikTok is planning to release more videos soon, with a Commerce course coming down the pipeline next. Time will tell if the TikTok Academy will continue to grow and offer more courses that help businesses and marketers.

In the meantime, it stands to reason that using the app/platform the way TikTok wants you to. Hopefully, leveraging advice from the TikTok gods themselves will earn marketers some algorithm brownie points and ideally connect with their desired audiences.