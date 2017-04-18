Udacity to offer a $999 nanodegree in digital marketing

Marketing is a company’s life blood

Marketing is the carotid artery for any business: without it, no one knows you exist and business dies beyond word-of-mouth (which is still marketing). Much like the carotid artery too, marketing is made up of different vessels or working parts like SEO, Facebook ads, and email blasts.

All of these different components make it difficult for some businesses to stay abreast and up to date which is why Udacity has created a “nanodegree” program to help.

The nanodegree has 9 parts

Because we live in a super digitized world, the course understandably focuses on digital marketing and uses a “360-degree approach” with it’s students. During the three month class, “you’ll cover the full range of digital marketing specialties, and build a broad foundation that will make you an invaluable addition to any company seeking digital marketing expertise.”

The course includes 9 parts: Marketing fundamentals, content strategy, social media marketing, social media advertising with Facebook, search engine optimization (SEO), search engine marketing with AdWords, display advertising, email marketing, and how to measure and optimize with Google Analytics.

Reputable instructors are reputable

Students are assigned different projects like running a Facebook campaign, and are led by qualified instructors.

These instructors include Anke Audenaert is the team lead and previously ran Market Research at Yahoo!, is the co-founder for two companies, and currently presides as marketing faculty at UCLA Anderson. Daniel Kob is a digital media entrepreneur and Stanford MBA who has worked in different marketing roles throughout the US. Julia Aspinal is a digital marketer and front-end engineer specializing in marketing, product management, and web development. These aren’t fly by night types, they’re reputable folks.

Life after a nanodegree

In collaboration with heavy digital hitters like Facebook and Google, Udacity says course completion is valued by top employers and will equip students with the knowledge to approach a large or small corporation, or establish a career as an independent freelance digital marketer.

Avinah Kaushik a digital marketer at Google claims, “Graduates of this program are going to be hot commodities when it comes to applying for digital marketing jobs.” Click To Tweet

Kaushik adds, “Our collaboration with Udacity, and our focus on providing hands-on practical knowledge, virtually guarantees it.”

Note from the Editor: Although Udacity claims employers value the nanodegree, we recommend it more for entrepreneurs and small business owners to educate themselves, as many employers are not yet catching on to the potential of the nanodegree. Things are changing, but in 2017, nanodegrees are not universally seen as superior to a traditional degree (and perception is reality, unfortunately).

Cost and prerequisites

The cost for the class is $999 which ironically enough is great marketing in itself: costs ending in 99 do better than whole numbers like $1000. It requires a commitment of only ten hours a week and starts on May 8th. There are no prerequisites, and the nanodegree could help your company get up to speed in the marketing department.

#Nanodegree