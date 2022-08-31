3 ways to win over a male audience in your marketing messages

In many ways, men are hard to win over. They can be a bit stubborn in their ways and reluctant to change. This makes it all the more difficult to market a new product to a male audience. Nevertheless, it’s important to understand how to approach marketing your product based on demographics.

At the same time, gender norms are starting to blur. Individuals are accepting who they are and are more fluid in defining what it means to be a certain gender. This can make it all the more tricky for business leaders and marketers. A marketing strategy that was once successful may not be as successful in today’s digital-heavy, politically-attuned world.

Even so, if you are trying to market your product to men there are a few things to keep in mind. Whether your product is intended for males or you’re looking to expand your purchase base, you’re in the right place. Below are three tips on how to win over the male audience through marketing.

1. Keep the Marketing Messages Simple

Above all, your marketing strategy needs to be simple. While females are usually drawn to splashy, loud tactics, men are looking for simplicity. In general, men want to know how this new product they’re going to buy will make their life easier. They clearly want to know how and why they should buy this product.

For you, this means fewer lengthy descriptions and more bullet points! Men are decisive and don’t take too long comparing similar products. They aren’t into the nitty-gritty details, per se. They are looking to make their life simpler, easier, and more efficient.

So, for example, if a male is looking to revamp their laundry routine then laundry pods may be the answer to make this chore simpler. Telling the male consumer why a pod is easier to use when compared to detergent is key. Laundry pods take the hassle out of measuring detergent. It’s as simple as throwing it into the washer and pressing start. This is the type of messaging that will truly align with males during the discovery and purchase journey.

2. Tap into the Male Persona

To market to men, you need to embody the male way of thinking. Although females tend to be considered more emotional, males still want an emotional hook. In most cases, males are focused on preventing negative outcomes. They want to buy products that will proactively help avoid them regretting something later.

In this case, a new razor should mention that it mitigates razor burn. An exercise shirt should mention that it is stink-proof. A revamped briefcase should be scratch resistant. Playing into this way of thinking can be beneficial when reaching males. It ties into their emotional needs of wanting a product to be long-lasting and save them a hassle down the road.

If your product has a warranty, you definitely want to make it known. A product warranty helps establish a sense of trust — something that most male audiences are seeking. Under a warranty, a product can be replaced or fixed. Males seeking solutions that will be worth the change of adapting them into their life want to know that the product is also reliable. In your marketing strategies, state your warranty proudly to gain interest from males.

3. Focus on Word-of-Mouth Marketing Strategies

Lastly, you want to spend some time looking at word-of-mouth marketing techniques. Let’s face it, men tell their friends about their favorite things. Whether in the gym, at work, or out with their best buds, men will tell others about what new thing is working for them. If a product is really wowing them, then they are more likely to spread the news far and wide.

Creating word of mouth can be a challenging task. And, of course, it can look differently depending on the size of your brand. For instance, it could look like developing a robust influencer strategy. Identify influencers within your target audience, ensuring there is a wide range of reach and influence. Next, establish a partnership with them or send them a free product to try. If they like it, you can bet they will share it with their audiences and create a buzz.

It can also look like asking your audience to review your product once they buy it. Reviews are key for getting new audiences to purchase from your site. They can build and strengthen your credibility and entice others to buy. Also, make customer service a priority, especially for new consumers. Perhaps you throw in a sticker or a personal thank you note into their first order as a way of showing your care and facilitating a brand-consumer relationship.

Takeaways

Marketing to the male audience can be a tough assignment, but it’s not impossible! Think about how males search for new products, go through the decision process, and add products to their cart. It may be beneficial to conduct research specific to your brand’s product offerings and the male audience. There may be some insights you discover to help steer your marketing strategy in a certain direction.

Remember, not all of your marketing tactics will be winners. It’s a process that will evolve as your brand, digital trends, and consumer needs evolve. Don’t get frustrated, but take each mishap as a learning experience. At the end of the day, if you have a great product and market it well then it will get into the right hands.