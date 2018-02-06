Business Marketing
YouTube monetization change crushes smaller content creators
(SOCIAL MEDIA) YouTube has made some cavalier changes to their monetization strategy, kicking the underdog in the gut.
Amidst much controversy, YouTube has revised the qualifications for monetization through its Partner Program, sparking harsh criticism from lesser-known content creators. YouTube says the new rules are necessary to “curb bad actors, stabilize creator revenue and provide greater assurances to advertisers around where their ads are placed.”
In mid-January, YouTube quietly changed its guidelines, requiring that content creators’ channels accumulate at least 1,000 subscribers and 4,000 hours of watch time in the past year in order to qualify for monetization. Previous rules allowed any channel with at least 10,000 views over its lifetime to qualify, allowing creators to earn money on ads.
The rule change comes amidst a backlash from advertisers, who have been fearful that their ads may appear alongside disturbing and controversial videos, such as the much-publicized Logan Paul video in which the YouTube star finds and mocks the corpse of a person who had committed suicide.
To appease advertisers, YouTube is putting into place monitoring systems in which more videos will be reviewed by human viewers before being paired with ads. In order to streamline this process, YouTube is tightening up the qualifications for partnership.
Creators who do not meet the qualifications received an email from YouTube explaining that the site is putting in place “safeguards… to protect creator revenue across the YouTube ecosystem.” Small creators were given a 30-day grace period to attempt to meet qualifications and reapply.
As you might expect, small content creators were disappointed by the rule. Many have posted angry and sometimes tearful videos, some going so far as to beg users to run their videos in the background while going about their day to help the channel accrue watch hours.
The company admits that many creators will be affected, but that the vast majority of those who will no longer qualify were earning less than $100 a year. They say that 90 percent earned less than $2.50 last month (which proves how difficult it already was to earn on their platform).
YouTube, and many popular content creators with large followings, say that the change was inevitable to keep the site in business. If advertisers lose faith in the site, they argue, they will also lose their biggest content creators.
But many small creators say it’s not about the money. Creator Christine Barger explained “I’ve been a part of YouTube for a really long time, and I’ve finally tried to be part of this platform, just to feel like they don’t care about small creators.”
Other creators encouraged their fellow YouTubers not to be discouraged, and not to focus on the money. Said creator Kiara Nelson in a heartfelt video, “Don’t let the new rules of YouTube keep you from creating the amazing content that you do. Please don’t give up.”
Business Marketing
MLB Cleveland Indians to finally nix controversial Chief Wahoo logo
(BRANDING) After much dispute, the Cleveland Indians will no longer don the offensive logo on the field – but is such limited progress laudable?
Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Indians have announced an agreement that spells the end of the on-field uniform presence of the caricature known as “Chief Wahoo” (a cartoon-like depiction of a Native American that has been directly affiliated with the club since 1947), beginning in 2019. A similar version of the caricature appeared in the Cleveland Plain Dealer in 1932 and it was a popular accompaniment to news of the Indians for decades. It, along with the 1947 version of the Indians logo, is considered to be far more offensive than the current version of the logo.
A polarizing figure in recent years, “Chief Wahoo” continued the tradition of associating the Cleveland major league baseball team with Native American figures since their name change to the Indians in 1915. The Indians, called such diverse names as the Infants, Spiders, Naps, and Blues throughout their early history, are alleged to have changed their name to honor the contributions to Cleveland baseball by Louis Sockalexis, a Native American from the Penobscot tribe, who played baseball in Cleveland from 1887 to 1899.
In recent years, many groups across the nation had protested the continued use of the logo, with little interest expressed by the team in changing either the “Chief Wahoo” logo or its profile on team uniforms and on in-stadium displays. In 2014, then-team president Mark Shapiro, began to reduce the exposure of the “Chief Wahoo” logo, replacing it with a capital-C, in block format. But that reduction did not lead to outright termination, with “Chief Wahoo” displayed on the Cleveland uniform and in-stadium in high profile games, including the 2016 World Series.
After national debate was renewed during that October postseason regarding the appropriateness of the logo, Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred promised at the time to speak to the ownership group about the logo’s future. In April of 2017, Manfred made good on that promise, making public his intention to press the Cleveland ownership to eliminate the logo altogether. After months of discussion, today’s announcement identified the results of those conversations. In a joint statement, Cleveland owner Paul Dolan said “”We have consistently maintained that we are cognizant and sensitive to both sides of the discussion. While we recognize many of our fans have a long-standing attachment to Chief Wahoo, I’m ultimately in agreement with Commissioner Manfred’s desire to remove the logo from our uniforms in 2019.”
So this is the point in the story where we can all feel good that a business, which the Cleveland Indians most assuredly are, realized that greater forces than remaining static in the face of history exist, right?
Wrong. It’s like the old adage, “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”
While the logo won’t be seen on the uniforms or in-stadium displays beginning in 2019, “Chief Wahoo” hasn’t left the building or the public consciousness just yet. The Indians will still maintain the trademark, which means that, with the approval of Major League Baseball, they still control how the logo is used.
Maintaining the trademark to the logo is a prudent move for Cleveland—if they abandoned it, the logo could be claimed by another business or organization and be used in nefarious ways. But because they maintain control of the trademark and the logo, they can still create and sell merchandise with the “Chief Wahoo” logo on it. Which they are planning to do, profiting off of items with the “Chief Wahoo” logo on them available for sale at the souvenir shops located inside their home stadium, as well as retail outlets in the northern Ohio area. Major League Baseball has no current plans to make items bearing the “Chief Wahoo” logo available at their fan shops at MLB.com.
So, should we applaud the Indians and Major League Baseball for coming to grips with an outrageously out-of-place logo and banishing it from the field? Only if you think that limited progress is better than none.
While you won’t see it on or around the field in 2019, you can still buy it in the stadium, wear it, and thus continue to propagate a harmful stereotype in the name of team history, fan loyalty, or any one of a number of other worn excuses. The Indians move allows them to continue to profit, and to do so handsomely, thus doing nothing more than sweeping the issue aside in the name of corporate uncomfortability, when what was called for was corporate courage.
Doing the right thing isn’t easy, or popular, it remains the right thing. There’s a difference between worrying about political correctness gone amok and understanding that the times have changed from when your logo was created and deciding to reflect those changes for the better. And the Indians, and by extension Major League Baseball, chose to do the expedient thing and hope that everyone is satisfied, or at least quiet.
And that moribund silence and misplaced satisfaction is the last thing that we can afford.
Business Marketing
SCOTTeVEST founder brags about getting rich off of ‘fu**ing idiots’
(PUBLIC RELATIONS) With a bad case of foot-in-mouth disease, the founder of SCOTTeVEST proves how not to talk about your customers.
Running a business is complicated, but one rule should be very simple: don’t insult your customers.
Unfortunately, Scott Jordan, CEO of SCOTTeVEST, may have seriously jeopardized his business by doing exactly that.
SCOTTeVEST is an apparel company that makes vests with specialized pockets for tech gadgets. Jordan founded the company in 2000 with his wife, Laura. The company has done fairly well, but could lose loyal customers after Jordan made a disparaging comment on Facebook.
On January 14, in a Facebook post, Jordan described a conversation he had with a stranger while riding a ski lift. The person recognized him from SCOTTeVEST commercials on Fox News. Jordan writes that he replied that SCOTTeVEST “primarily advertises” on Fox News because its viewers are “extremely gullible and easier to sell than other networks.” He then boasts that he gets “to tell them they are f**king idiots while getting rich off them.”
These comments were reposted by Shark Tank. Jordan had appeared on the show in 2012, but failed to make a deal.
As you might imagine, Jordan’s comment elicited quite an uproar, prompting Jordan to deactivate his Facebook and Twitter accounts. In an apology posted on Medium, Jordan said that he was “profoundly sorry” that his comments had “compromised the faith that SCOTTeVEST customers and our team of 20+ employees and contractors entrusted in me.”
He also specifically apologized to the SCOTTeVEST customer service team, “who are taking the brunt of the backlash” for his comments.
SCOTTeVESTS’s director of communications, Luke Lappala told Blaze via email that Jordan’s post “does not reflect the views of SCOTTeVEST and its employees.” Lappala also said that Jordan had handed over his daily responsibilities to company president Marshall Rule, and that he is now “CEO in name only.”
Fox News host Glenn Beck took the comments as an insult to conservatives across the country, and responded that “Fox should cancel and may your sales reflect your duplicity and hatred for half the country.”
Meanwhile, Jordan vows that “I will continue to learn from my mistakes and strive to become a better person.”
Business Marketing
Web design and development trends that will dominate 2018
(BUSINESS NEWS) Check out these top trends for web design and development to revamp your site for 2018.
New year, new you, new web design for your glorious site. You’re no longer good to go if your website simply boasts functionality in a conventional design layout. It’s not enough to make something that just looks pretty anymore.
Ever-expanding tools make web design a constantly changing digital medium that can and should be regularly updated to remain relevant.
As always, visuals are the first thing that will draw someone into your site. Your homepage and landing pages need to grab users’ attention with striking visuals.
Font choice has always been important for good design, and that’s not changing in 2018. However, the rise of typography, typeface design, and custom fonts will continue to take center stage.
Except for Internet Explorer (crossing my fingers for its death), most browsers can support CSS-enabled custom typefaces. Contrasting sans serif with serif fonts for large lettered headings is newly popular, as well as color and variable fonts.
Bold, vibrant, and saturated color schemes are on the rise as well since advances in monitors mean designers are no longer stuck with web-safe color palettes.
Custom illustration is another growing trend, with product and marketing design prominently featuring tailored illustration to match brand tone.
Broken grid and asymmetry have become more popular too, shaking up more traditional layouts. Just make sure to keep the layout clean, or you risk offending your viewer’s delicate design sensibilities. And please, despite trends, avoid brutalist web design, please, it’s awful.
Speaking of design sensibilities, gradient is making a comeback. But like, in a cool way with subtle fading and complimentary color. Shout out to this fun original web throwback revival.
However, looks aren’t everything. If your site is not offering user-friendly, updated functionality, you’ll fall behind the curve.
Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) elements aren’t new tech, but their rise in popularity due to their rapid progress can’t be ignored. While these are more relevant to mobile apps, elements can be incorporated into site design as well.
Mobile-first design still dominates (duh) as mobile browsing continues to overtake desktop use, so make sure your site plays nice on-the-go too or risk alienating mobile users.
Using speech as search tool came into play as devices like Alexa and Google Home have people searching using full sentences instead of keywords. Optimizing your site’s content to allow search with speech can put you ahead of the game as the world of SEO evolves.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is all the rage too, with more sites implementing smart chatbots to handle customer service and frequently asked questions. AI can also help with voice-based search using natural language processing technology.
As animation and micro-interactions become more advanced, combining form and function for delightful surprises are another rising trend in 2018
Particle backgrounds solve performance issues with video backgrounds by utilizing Javascript to create movement without taking forever to load. The animations make movement a natural part of the background, enticing viewers with motion graphics that don’t affect loading time.
Integrated animation engages users too, using smaller animations and graphics for abstract or concrete concepts. Your site could feature graphics that animate during a load page, or appear when users hover over a link, scroll, or as the main focus of the page.
Micro-interactions can set your website apart from others using more complex visuals, skilled animation, and seamless data transfer. Implementing fun on/off toggles, load status indicators, and light animation when like buttons are pressed can delight users and keep them engaged with your site.
Try out some of these trending changes on your site for 2018 and watch the users roll in.
A robot now has citizenship – how ethical is it to hack her?
Fitness app inadvertently unveils secret military base layouts to all
Fake crypto scam sends ransomware, then malware once you pay
YouTube monetization change crushes smaller content creators
Whipnote’s AI tech takes live caption notes of conference calls
Web design and development trends that will dominate 2018
Tinder creators launch Ripple, a professional networking app void of pros
Zillow sued for concealing Zestimates on certain listings
So the Labor Department is cool with unpaid internships again
Microsoft patents mind control for your technologies
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
The
American Genius
News neatly in your inbox
Join thousands of AG fans and SUBSCRIBE to get business and tech news updates, breaking stories, and MORE!
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Finance5 days ago
10 cryptocurrency news stories that tickle our fancy
-
Business Finance7 days ago
Crypto gets trendy – earn digital currency for taking steps
-
Tech News6 days ago
How to stop people from mining cryptocurrency on your computer
-
Tech News5 days ago
Brief of what’s happening in the autonomous car movement
-
Business News7 days ago
Companies still aren’t sold on the potential and value of data
-
Tech News5 days ago
There’s a watchdog for internet pricing and broadband issues!
-
Tech News1 day ago
If you can hack this car, it’s yours for free
-
Tech News1 day ago
Whipnote’s AI tech takes live caption notes of conference calls