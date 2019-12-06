Business News
Amazon creates new tool for doctors, but does it actually help patients?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Amazon offers tool for doctors to add recorded conversations to your medical file, are they overstepping their bounds as an online seller?
On December 2, 2019, Amazon announced the release of its new service for Amazon Transcribe, a medical speech support service. This machine learning service will be able to take out the “middleman” and transcribe medical jargon from physicians in real time to patient charts, claims Amazon.
The release of Amazon Transcribe Medical adds to the company’s muscle bulking stage with its other investments as it prepares to get further into the medical arena. Recently released services like Alexa’s medication management (which allows people to request prescription refills & medication reminders through Alexa) and Amazon Care (Amazon’s own healthcare service for employees) are a few points adding to Amazon’s overall medical category weight. And let’s not forget how Amazon is also testing out the use of Alexa within a hospital context too.
However with further developments with technology into the medical field, it also brings more questions about how harmful this type of technology can be or how helpful it is overall.
Privacy
All throughout the world there are more and more issues of security as newer and advanced technologies are peaking. It is almost as if people aren’t thinking enough of how information can be used negatively, did Amazon think about that? For example, say some extremists dislike a women getting an abortion through legal means and then leek her private information to the world or take their own actions to “solve” it.
What Happens Afterward
We all know that companies like Facebook or Google stores and records our information from every click and video watched, but what will happen once Amazon starts this with medical information? How will Amazon plan on acting with this stored information that physicians will be creating on our behalf? Amazon has yet to say how they plan on deleting this transcribed information afterwards or how they will use this information in the future.
More People Cared For
Who am I to say what will not be beneficial for any doctor that might spend hours trying to fill out all of their charts accurately after their excruciating shift? Maybe this is the type of change that is needed to turn the more time consuming tasks that require the most accuracy for consistent patient care. Thus, leading to doctors being able to manage more people coming through the door, and an overall healthier world.
Medical Breakthroughs
If given consent, maybe having this data transcribed within one place can create better medical breakthroughs for the future. It could allow for easier transfer of data and for easier mapping of different patterns of symptoms that would take long to diagnose. Maybe this could be the 1st step into revolutionizing the procedures of the healthcare industry with more advancements to come for the betterment of the world. Who knows?
It is not hard to see the good intentions that Amazon has and how they are trying to make the world easier to live in. It is honorable, and what this writer is asking more business do. But as the famous quote says “ the road to hell is paved with good intentions”.
Business News
TrueDialog left millions of your texts unsecured, when will they learn?
(BUSINESS NEWS) TrueDialog has left millions of text messages unsecured, these include university finance, job alerts, business marketing, and account data
Another day, another data breach. Tens of millions of people were potentially exposed because messages and personal information stored in a database of Austin-based company, TrueDialog, were left unprotected. According to researchers the database was left on the internet without a password and none of the data was encrypted.
Noam Rotem and Ran Locar, a research team at vpnMentor, discovered the breach on Nov. 19, 2019.
“This was a huge discovery, with a massive amount of private data exposed, including tens of millions of SMS text messages,” the research team said on the vpnMentor website. “Aside from private text messages, our team discovered millions of account usernames and passwords, PII data of TrueDialog users and their customers, and much more.”
TrueDialog says it is the leading SMS provider for mass text messaging, SMS marketing and personalized two-way SMS texting, according to its website. The company has been in business 10 years and provides its clients, mostly businesses and higher education organizations, with the ability to send bulk emails to clients and students.
Among the information left unprotected were messages about university finance applications, job alerts, marketing messages from businesses with discount codes, usernames and passwords, TechCrunch reported after examining a portion of the data.
The database was taken offline after TrueDialog was contacted regarding the exposure. Chief Executive John Wright didn’t return TechCrunch’s requests for comment. He did not acknowledge the security lapse to TechCrunch. The researchers at vpnMentor offered assistance to help with the security breach, but TrueDialog officials did not respond.
TrueDialog works with over 990 cell phone operators and reaches more than 5 billion subscribers around the world.
Along with its clients and their customers being left exposed, TrueDialog was also left exposed. Rotem and Locar said the breach has potentially exposed tens of millions of people in multiple ways.
Among the information the pair found were phone numbers (recipients and users), email addresses, message content, full names, and TrueDialog account information.
“It’s rare for one database to contain such a huge volume of information that’s also incredibly varied,” they said.
Business News
How remote work has changed over the last decade
(BUSINESS NEWS) let’s reflect on how remote working and telecommuting has changed in recent years and look to how it will continue to change in the 2020s.
As someone who often works remote, it’s interesting to see how much that means for work has evolved. The increase in commonality has been steady, and shows no signs of slowing down. Go Remotely has developed an insightful graphic showing the changes in trends regarding remote work over the years.
“For decades, the established economy dictated that you should pick one job, visit the same office for the next 40 years, and then retire,” reads the graphic’s intro. “However, recent remote working stats suggest the working world might be in for some revolutionary changes.”
From there, the graphic is broken down into five facets: Flexible Workspace Policy, Entrepreneurial Minds, Telecommuting is a Growing Trend, The Role of Companies in the Remote Working World, and The Future of Telecommuting.
With Flexible Workspace Policy, its suggested that telecommuting could be a solution for costly issues including lack of productivity caused by employee distractions, health problems, etc. It is said that employers lose $1.8 trillion annually due to these issues.
The end of 2018 found 35 percent of the US workforce working remotely. This is only expected to climb. Ten percent of employees don’t know if their company offers flexible work policies (this is something to check into!)
Bills and laws for virtual jobs passed by governments reflect the need for accessibility, economic stability, and emigration concerns. Companies with flexible work policies have reported seeing increases in productivity and profits. (Funny those both start with pro, no?)
With Entrepreneurial Minds, a few interesting things found include: remote workers are less likely to take off if they are sick, the majority reports better productivity when working alone, the majority reported lower stress levels. However, there is a problem with not being able to unplug after work which is an issue for some.
Telecommuting is a Growing Trend finds that there has been a seven percent increase between 2012 and 2016, with the majority (80-100 percent) reporting they work remotely. Industries seen embracing remote work include: transportation, computer/information systems/mathematical, arts/design/entertainment/sports/media, finance/insurance/real estate, law or public policy, community/social services, science/engineering/architecture, manufacturing or construction, healthcare, education/training/library, and retail.
The Role of Companies in the Remote Working World finds that the pros to hiring remote workers includes: finding talent outside of your geographic area, improves retention on work/life balance, increases productivity by decreasing commute time, and saves money by requiring less office space. The cons include lack of timeliness when it comes to receiving information from employers.
Finally, the Future of Telecommuting suggests that in 2020 the US mobile worker population will surpass 105 million (and will account for 72 percent of the US workforce). Hiring managers predict that telecommuting will increase tremendously, most skills will become even more niche over the next decade, and many think that 38 percent of their full-time workers will be working remotely in the next decade.
How do you feel about the increase in remote working and telecommuting?
Business News
Rev rips pay rates; here are alternatives to hire for your transcriptions
(BUSINESS NEWS) Pay is always a touchy subject, especially to those who can have problems finding work. So why would rev.com lower those rates?
Imagine working an hour and making $4.50 – pre-tax. For transcriptionists at Rev.com, their already low pay rates recently were decreased 33%, making that $4.50 a starting point for most of its transcriptionists.
With clients such as PBS, Viacom and CBS, Rev.com claims it has more than 170,000 customers that trust it to provide straightforward pricing and transcription service.
Yet, those who work for Rev have less than glowing reviews of the company.
A transcriptionist who anonymously wrote to Gizmodo, for fear of reprisal, said transcribers – many who have disabilities – now earn 30 cents per minute, down from 45 cents. And, that is pre-tax, by the way. Pay is even lower if you are a newbie at the company.
“Many people struggle to survive on this pay, but for various reasons do not have many other alternatives. Many Rev workers are disabled in ways that make it very difficult for them to access more traditional workplaces to earn a living,” the anonymous employee shared in its letter to Gizmodo.
To give some perspective, the industry standard for transcription is 4 minutes to transcribe 1 minute of audio, therefore 15 minutes of audio takes one hour to transcribe.
Rev stated the change in its pay schedule is not meant to take away pay from its Revvers, but instead to pay more fairly for the level of effort and skill required, according to a response from Rev, posted on Gizmodo. It’s transcribers, which are independent contractors are crying foul.
Word of the salary changes has some who once supported Rev considering other options. Nick Douglas suggests resources for companies that want to support workers with a higher rate.
For companies in need of transcription services and that want to work with people who are earning a better rate, here are some options to connect with real people:
1. Transcription Network: In the wake of the pay cuts at Rev, this is a resource in progress to create an ethically sourced transcribers.
2. Study Hall Transcribers: This is a resources, which provides a list of transcriptionists with rates of $1/minute. Study Hall is an online community for those working in the media industry, from writers and editors to transcribers.
3. Podcast Resources: A list of transcribers for podcasts within the accessibility tab, plus other resources are also available on this Google Sheets document.
Upwork revealed its top 100 skills job seekers should aim to have
Tiktok: Did they really just censor disabled users?
Amazon creates new tool for doctors, but does it actually help patients?
China no longer dependent on U.S. for smartphone components
Facebook is finally allowing you to use your data freely, kinda
Brutally honest list of reasons you didn’t get the job interview or job offer
10 inspirational print brochure examples
Funny females are less likely to be promoted
Throw a smart bulb away, give out your passwords
‘OK, Boomer’ can get you fired, but millennial jokes can’t?
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business News2 weeks ago
WeWork chaos over the weekend = employees in a new version of purgatory
-
Tech News1 week ago
Tesla’s Cybertruck windows are the least of their growing manufacturing crises
-
Business Finance1 week ago
Overtime pay laws are changing, are you ready for them?
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Degree holders are shifting tech hubs and affordability
-
Tech News1 week ago
TikTok is fresh and new, but trouble is brewing at the Chinese company
-
Business News1 week ago
Rev rips pay rates; here are alternatives to hire for your transcriptions
-
Social Media3 days ago
‘Secret sister’ gift exchanges are not just lame, they’re ILLEGAL – tell your friends
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
Apple doesn’t want your feedback anymore, are they afraid?