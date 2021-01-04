Business News
Amazon gets into podcasting after picking up a competitor
(BUSINESS NEWS) They may be late to the game, but Amazon has made their entrance into the podcasting world after picking up Wondery.
Although the company is late to the game, Amazon is joining the podcasting competition by acquiring Wondery, the podcasting network that brought you the hit true-crime series “Dr. Death” and “Dirty John”. This past Wednesday, Wondery signed an agreement to join Amazon Music, which will greatly expand the e-commerce giant’s audio content offerings.
Amazon already owns Audible, which supplies customers with digital audiobooks and offers a range of content from classic to new releases and original content. In September 2020, Amazon Music added podcasts for customers across the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan.
By adding Wondery, the company said in a statement it hopes to “accelerate the growth and evolution of podcasts by bringing creators, hosts, and immersive experiences to even more listeners across the globe, just as we do with music.”
Financial terms for the acquisition haven’t been disclosed yet, but The Wall Street Journal reports the deal is roughly valued at $300 million. And, the company says “nothing will change for listeners” when the deal closes. Also, Wondery podcasts will still be available through a variety of providers.
The podcasting market has become increasingly competitive as more listeners are turning to podcasts for news information and entertainment. The New York Times reported that about one out of every four Americans listened to at least one podcast every month in 2018. At the beginning of 2019, that number increased to one out of every three Americans.
With an increase in popularity, media companies are trying to make sure they stand out in the podcasting market so they don’t get left behind. Last year, SiriusXM completed its acquisition of Stitcher. Spotify has a few podcasts under its belt like the Ringer and Megaphone. The New York Times announced it would acquire Serial Productions.
By purchasing Wondery, Amazon is making sure it catches up and remains in the podcasting game. “Together with Wondery, we will continue to bring more customers to streaming as we expand selection and ensure we are a destination for our customers to find, discover, and listen to the creators and artists they enjoy,” Amazon said.
20 inspirational new years quotes to kick start your year
(Business News) We all make goals around this time of year, but how do we stick to them? Perhaps you’ll find some inspiration in thews new years quotes from wise folk of yesteryear.
New Years quotes for a fantastic year
A new year is upon us and our culture seeks for a fresh start around this time of year as we turn the page on the calendar to an entirely new year. We make resolutions, we set goals, and we tell ourselves that this year will be different, it will be better.
We often find that tapping the wisdom of famed thinkers and doers, we can find inspiration. Below are 25 quotes to light a fire under your rear for the coming year – let’s go get ’em!
Doing your best and believing in your dreams
“Only as high as I reach can I grow, only as far as I seek can I go, only as deep as I look can I see, only as much as I dream can I be.” – Karen Ravn
“To accomplish great things, we must not only act, but also dream; not only plan, but also believe.” – Anatole France
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.” – Winston Churchill
“Reach high, for the stars lie hidden in your soul. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.” – Pamela Vaull Starr
Inspiring words about courage and goals
“Only those who will risk going too far can possibly find out how far one can go.” – T.S. Eliot
“Goals are dreams with deadlines.” – Diana Scharf Hunt
“Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore.” – Andre Gide
“Crystallize your goals. Make a plan for achieving them and set yourself a deadline. Then, with supreme confidence, determination and disregard for obstacles and other people’s criticisms, carry out your plan.” – Paul J. Meyer
It’s never too late!
“Goals are a means to an end, not the ultimate purpose of our lives. They are simply a tool to concentrate our focus and move us in a direction. The only reason we really pursue goals is to cause ourselves to expand and grow. Achieving goals by themselves will never make us happy in the long term; it’s who you become, as you overcome the obstacles necessary to achieve your goals, that can give you the deepest of most long-lasting sense of fulfillment.” – Anthony Robbins
“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” – C.S. Lewis
“Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. Don’t be trapped by dogma – which is living with the results of other people’s thinking. Don’t let the noise of other’s opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition. They somehow already know what you truly want to become. Everything else is secondary.” – Steve Jobs
“The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.” – Eleanor Roosevelt
It takes grit, determination, and devotion
“People often say that motivation doesn’t last. Well, neither does bathing – that’s why we recommend it daily.” – Zig Ziglar
“Success means having the courage, the determination, and the will to become the person you believe you were meant to be.” – George Sheehan
“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language and next year’s words await another voice.” – T.S. Eliot
“Be at war with your vices, at peace with your neighbors, and let every new year find you a better man.” – Benjamin Franklin
Hold on tightly to your aspirations
“Today’s patience can transform yesterday’s discouragements into tomorrow’s discoveries. Today’s purposes can turn yesterday’s defeats into tomorrow’s determination.” – William Arthur Ward
“Do not lose hold of your dreams or aspirations. For if you do, you may still exist but you have ceased to live.” – Henry David Thoreau
“Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” – Henry David Thoreau
“To dream anything that you want to dream. That’s the beauty of the human mind. To do anything that you want to do. That is the strength of the human will. To trust yourself to test your limits. That is the courage to succeed.” – Bernard Edmonds
Latest coronavirus relief bill means another round of aid for businesses
(BUSINESS NEWS) Congress has passed a second stimulus package, which gives businesses another shot at applying for the Paycheck Protection Program.
After months of delay, Congress has finally passed a second stimulus package of $900 billion. As part of the coronavirus relief bill, $284 billion is allocated to reopen the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that closed in August. The federal loan program is designed to provide economic relief to companies experiencing economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new wave of PPP loans will be similar to the first round of loans but will have some key differences that could qualify or disqualify a business.
Business Max Size
Instead of the 500 employee cap in the first round, businesses must have 300 employees or less to qualify for the PPP 2.0 loan. The decrease in company size is meant to target smaller businesses that were hit the hardest by the pandemic. Also, businesses that received a PPP loan in the first round can still qualify. However, they must use or plan to use all the existing PPP funds they’ve already received.
25% Reduction in Revenue
During the first round of PPP loans, businesses just needed to state whether they had economic uncertainty to get a loan. Now, businesses must show they had at least a 25% loss in revenue during 2020 to qualify for a PPP 2.0 loan. Using gross receipts from last year, businesses will compare a quarter in 2019 to the same quarter in 2020. As long as one-quarter meets the 25% revenue loss, this eligibility requirement will be met.
For first-time borrowers, the new eligibility requirements do not apply. This means they can have 500 employees or less and don’t have to prove a 25% revenue loss.
PPP 2.0 Loan Limits
The maximum loan limit for a PPP 2.0 loan is $2 million. This is less than the $10 million allotted in the CARES Act. The amount a small business can qualify for is based on 2.5 times the average monthly payroll expenses. Businesses in the accommodation and food services industries are eligible for a larger loan amount at 3.5 times the average monthly payroll expenses.
Loan and Tax Forgiveness
For a PPP 2.0 loan to be forgivable, at least 60% of funding must be spent on payroll costs. Since funding is based on the average monthly payroll expenses, this shouldn’t be too difficult for businesses to meet. The remaining 40% should be spent on other eligible costs, such as rent and utility payments. Both PPP loans in the original and second round will not be taxable when forgiven.
Also, the new bill will have a simpler forgiveness process for PPP loans under $150,000. Businesses who receive a loan for that amount or less will only have to complete a one-page forgiveness application. The application will include loan information and other information to make sure program requirements were followed.
The new coronavirus relief package is long overdue, and it isn’t perfect. But, at least, it’s here! And, after delaying and refusing to sign the approved legislation, President Trump finally signed the bill this past Sunday evening.
How well-meaning diversity and inclusion hiring practices could backfire
(BUSINESS) More companies than ever are considering their diversity and inclusion hiring practices and internal culture, but there is an unintended consequence already happening that could easily be stopped.
It is a widely accepted fact that hiring for diversity improves profitability, whether a small business or a massive company that pours resources into diversity and inclusion (D&I) practices companywide. You probably already know this, but if it’s news to you, Google around – it leads to improved innovation (since you’ve avoided an echo chamber), customer support ranks better for diverse teams (since your team has a wider ability to address more pain points), and it attracts more talent.
Imagine if you build a company and fill it with people that look, act, sound, and think like you. And imagine how agreeable everyone is during every moment of production, and no diversity of thought is ever injected. Any investor can tell you it’s a death sentence. To be blunt, it’s hiring “yes men,” so to speak, and does little more than serve your ego (consciously or subconciously).
American culture has rapidly evolved regarding diversity and inclusion (D&I). There are entire teams in companies dedicated to it (#profitability). I can tell you firsthand that the people devoting their jobs to this really do care. And today, more than ever, the topic of race (which is only one of many components of diversity) is top of mind, so we must all individually, and as companies, push to improve our workplace for the BIPOC while also remembering the LGBTQIA+ community, avoiding ageism, and so forth.
And while positivity surrounding D&I practices abounds, something is happening that is going to backfire.
Businesses are resorting to a “checklist” mindset wherein a CEO says, “we don’t have enough Hispanic women or trans employees, fix that” and drops the figurative mic. It sounds noble to see there is room to improve, but diversity and inclusion is about creating a company culture and hiring practices wherein people aren’t discriminated against, NOT fulfilling some impossible checklist.
I was in a meeting of a company inviting us to be on their board, and one of their first questions was if we knew any black women or Asian men that would join the board because they already had “most of the rest of the rainbow.” Again, sounds like the right direction, but it’s a hollow effort if you’re building a rainbow, not examining merit, not building out an actual culture of inclusion. Try harder.
And that brings us to a weak spot in this practice that we’re already seeing come to fruition. Large companies, particularly in the tech sector, are putting in the real effort to be inclusive, but it’s backfiring.
Companies are inadvertently segmenting their populations for D&I purposes, and while it’s not some evil plot, it negates all D&I programs. We’re witnessing “diverse” companies allow their teams to be built out, diversity-free. Perhaps their development teams are only white men, their marketing teams are only white and Hispanic women, their support teams are primarily Indian Americans, their sales teams are mostly black team members.
It’s wild to walk into a large company and see this strange… segregation.
It is natural to surround yourself with people that look like you, and I have endless theories on this topic, but I’ll confess to you that most of my thoughts have been influenced by reading “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?” by Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum back when I was in high school (required reading for anyone pondering the topic of race right now). And many practices are well-meaning, but companies are sabotaging themselves with flawed methods.
A company might look great as a whole with various ages, races, religions, gender identities, ethnicities, sexuality, national origin, and so forth, but if they’re all segregated into their own teams based on how they were hired (or by whom), it’s literally the opposite of diversity or inclusion. Swing and a miss, y’all.
If you’re in a decision making role at your company, please bring this topic up as soon as possible, and examine how your own diversity efforts are going – are you sincere, or just looking for positive press?
Are you helping overall?
Or just making things worse?
