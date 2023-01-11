Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Apple to break ground on massive Austin campus expansion

Apple is adding nearly a million square feet to their already giant Austin campus, to potentially seat another 15K employees.

Published

apple campus austin

The Apple campus, an already staple in the Austin tech community is expanding. The campus is currently 33 acres of high tech buildings and employee parking. Apple plans to expand its offices within that acreage by another 900,000 square feet.

The current state of the Apple campus has only been there for three years. What Apple is calling stage two of construction is scheduled for next month. The crews breaking ground will start next month, but construction on the actual offices isn’t slated to begin until September of this year and run until 2025. 

According to Commercial Property Executive, “Apple stated the project would be built out at 3 million square feet and house a variety of functions including engineering, R&D, operations, finance, sales, and customer support. Initially expected to accommodate about 5,000 employees, the campus could eventually house 15,000.”

Though it’s still only a fraction of the 250-acre Tesla Giga Factory being expanded in the outskirts of Austin, the Apple Campus is still the largest inner-city workplace in the growing metro. In total, Apple plans to tack on another $280M worth of buildings to the campus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

One building is going to be almost 299,000 square feet itself, which will simply be a shell as it has not yet been disclosed what will house it or when they will actually build the insides of it.

Another is going to cost nearly $100 million and be 369, 000 square feet. The largest project is a 1.2M square foot parking garage. A concrete lover’s dream, it’ll sit at 9 floors expecting to house 3,500 vehicles at once, expected to be completed by 2024.

The company has always been known for their large campuses around the world, most notably in Cupertino and Austin. No plans have currently been revealed to grow any of the other Apple campuses to this size.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

tesla model 2 tesla model 2

Tech News

Why Tesla is spending another $770M expanding their Gigafactory

Tesla has already invested heavily in moving operations to Texas, so what does this new $770M expansion mean?

5 hours ago
woman uses facial recognition technology or face id on iphone woman uses facial recognition technology or face id on iphone

Tech News

Why facial recognition technology shouldn’t be trusted

Facial recognition as a security measure that is fairly dystopian concept to the modern man. Here's why it's not a reliable source.

6 days ago
People walking at work representing the tech industry People walking at work representing the tech industry

Business News

Tech layoffs are putting H1B visa talent in a tight spot

The massive layoffs spanning the tech industry have far and wide effects, including diminishing the US's top visa talent.

December 16, 2022
AG Live AG Live

Video

AG Live: Elon Musk, Naughty AI art, Apple lawsuit, new remote work data

This week on AG Live, we talk about the endless Twitter drama (and what establishment media has missed), the Apple lawsuit, AI art, and...

December 13, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.