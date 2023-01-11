Apple to break ground on massive Austin campus expansion

The Apple campus, an already staple in the Austin tech community is expanding. The campus is currently 33 acres of high tech buildings and employee parking. Apple plans to expand its offices within that acreage by another 900,000 square feet.

The current state of the Apple campus has only been there for three years. What Apple is calling stage two of construction is scheduled for next month. The crews breaking ground will start next month, but construction on the actual offices isn’t slated to begin until September of this year and run until 2025.

According to Commercial Property Executive, “Apple stated the project would be built out at 3 million square feet and house a variety of functions including engineering, R&D, operations, finance, sales, and customer support. Initially expected to accommodate about 5,000 employees, the campus could eventually house 15,000.”

Though it’s still only a fraction of the 250-acre Tesla Giga Factory being expanded in the outskirts of Austin, the Apple Campus is still the largest inner-city workplace in the growing metro. In total, Apple plans to tack on another $280M worth of buildings to the campus.

One building is going to be almost 299,000 square feet itself, which will simply be a shell as it has not yet been disclosed what will house it or when they will actually build the insides of it.

Another is going to cost nearly $100 million and be 369, 000 square feet. The largest project is a 1.2M square foot parking garage. A concrete lover’s dream, it’ll sit at 9 floors expecting to house 3,500 vehicles at once, expected to be completed by 2024.

The company has always been known for their large campuses around the world, most notably in Cupertino and Austin. No plans have currently been revealed to grow any of the other Apple campuses to this size.