Best Buy employees surprise teen who visited the store every day with a generous gift

Above and beyond

‘Tis the season of giving! The holidays are fast approaching, and as you try to check every item off of your shopping list, you may consider adding a few unexpected recipients to it. That’s what a generous group of employees at a Long Island Best Buy did when they decided to give a young teen more than cheer.

Read also: The Walmart mystery angels are out in full force



After noticing the same young man coming in to their store to play their Wii U nearly every day, the workers decided to buy him his very own console as an early Christmas present.

I’m not crying, you’re crying

Be forewarned of the tear-jerking video below. The teen seems stunned as an employee presents the new console to its shocked owner, complete with the newest Super Smash Bros game.

The employee insists that he accepts the Wii U. “I’m being serious, for real. It’s for you,” he explains. The teen eventually accepts his gift with much gratitude.

Best Buy manager Rahiem Storr even mentioned that they gave him a ride home, and his parents were equally thankful. Though Best Buy employees mention that he no longer needs to come by the store to play his favorite games anymore, they ensure that he is always welcome.

How will you give?

For the workers at Best Buy, the shy smile of this boy’s face was gift enough for them. They came together for the gift of giving, using their own money to buy the new Wii U. This is just one example of the power of the gift of giving. Luckily there are numerous ways that you can spread the holiday cheer. For example, you can pay for the car behind you at a drive-through, leave a more than generous tip at your favorite restaurant, or even offer to babysit for a friend for free.

In addition, there are other ways to donate your time this season. You can start a can food drive, make care packages, or donate gifts to children in need. Plus, who says the gift of giving needs to end after the holidays? You can perform random acts of kindness all year round.

#GiftOfGiving