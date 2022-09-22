Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

CA sues Amazon claiming it drives up prices by limiting sellers

Amazon is no stranger to antitrust violations, especially in the state of CA, now for limiting sellers and driving up prices.

Published

Seller analyzing their sales dashboard from Amazon

Would news even be news lately if Amazon being sued weren’t in the mix? It feels like this has been happening a lot. 

In fact, it has been. Amazon has been sued left and right, even over the past few months. Class-action lawsuits have been filed against the company for numerous reasons. This time, the entire state of California is going in on them. 

Several reports have been released detailing the lawsuit. According to California, Amazon has been coercing merchants who use the platform for years. This state of affairs has been known for a long time, but they are now deciding to go all in on the popular shopping platform. 

According to a press release by the state’s attorney general, Rob Bonta, California has sued Amazon for antitrust violations. The specific focus of the lawsuit is on Amazon’s long-standing practices of “prohibiting price competition.” (Vice) 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In a statement released by Bonta, he claims that the reality of this issue is that many of the products we purchase online would be cheaper if market forces were left “unconstrained.”  He continued to state that with the lawsuit presented by the state of California, they will be fighting back. Additionally, he exclaimed that the state won’t allow Amazon to warp the market to its will at the expense of California’s consumers, business owners, and a competitive economy. 

Again, this lawsuit is centered around an issue that has been publicized for many years. The issue claimed by California is that Amazon has been coercing merchants into entering agreements that either prohibit or, in return, punish them from offering their products at lower prices (through their own website or other merchants.) This can be incredibly harmful to sellers, might we add. 

California’s press release states that sellers who don’t comply face sanctions, being suspended, or even being terminated from the platform. Due to Amazon completely dominating the marketplace, some sellers wouldn’t be able to survive if not for their ability to sell on the platform. 

An Amazon spokesperson told Motherboard that the California Attorney General has it backward. Sellers put up their OWN prices for products they offer. The spokesperson also stated that Amazon takes pride in the fact that they offer the lowest prices with the broadest selection. Amazon is hoping that the California Court dismisses the lawsuit promptly. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Amazon warehouse Amazon warehouse

Business News

Amazon denies hot work conditions in employee deaths, adds fans

After losing a number of employees in a specific NJ warehouse, Amazon adds AC and fans, but denies claims of deplorable work conditions.

August 30, 2022
amazon on iphone amazon on iphone

Tech News

Amazon tests Tiktok-style feature aimed at in-app shoppers

With the rise in popularity of TikTok and short-form video content, Amazon is the next company to innovate its own video-heavy feature.

August 23, 2022
Amazon palm-to-pay tech Amazon palm-to-pay tech

Business News

Amazon’s palm-to-pay technology is expanding to grocery

Using Amazon One’s palm-to-pay at Whole Foods is coming soon to a store near you if you’re at one of the 65 Whole Foods...

August 13, 2022
amazon drive amazon drive

Tech News

Timeline for Amazon Drive services shutting down

If you have files on Amazon Drive, the service is being sunset soon - better back those files up.

August 3, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.