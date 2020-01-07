Business News
California gives part time workers, full time benefits with AB5
(BUSINESS NEWS) independent contractors, freelancers, and remote workers are becoming more commonplace and AB5 hopes to help with their insurance and retirement.
Californians are no strangers to the gig lifestyle and side-hustle culture for full-time or part-time income. With companies like Uber and Lyft, just to name a two of many, workers are afforded flexibility unavailable in the traditional 9-5 workplace (as I write in my sweatpants, enjoying the morning sunshine from my bedroom window). The trade-off is the responsibility of retirement and insurance falls entirely on the individual rather than the employer. Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) hopes to change that.
In an effort to protect gig economy workers from being underpaid and exempt from benefits, California passed Assembly Bill 5 which will reclassify independent contractors as employees. While certain professions like lawyers, hairstylists, and dentists are able to avoid AB5, Uber and Lyft have refused to comply with the new law and have since filed a lawsuit in federal court to challenge the state. The suit alleges AB5 unfairly discriminates technology companies and their workers. Other claims against the new law are that the freedoms of workers will be stifled in order to meet the demand for benefits, paid time-off, and other perks.
Since AB5 went into effect on January 1st, 2020, the effects are already hard-hitting. The sports website SB Nation announced the termination of its freelancer contracts in response to California’s new labor law. Not only are folks losing work, but companies are likely to shift their hiring practices in order to comply with the state.
While AB5 was created and passed to safe-guard and value the work of independent contractors, gig companies are showing signs of doubling down. The ability to not only make a living on a flexible schedule, but build experience has created new opportunities for the American workforce. It’s a balance (like my own work/life) that should be preserved under the law and the employers we trust.
Worker badges track location, posture, potty breaks, and more
(BUSINESS NEWS) Workplace surveillance is becoming even more advanced, but at what cost? Why would a Humanyze need to know how long you use the bathroom?
Nothing says dystopian future quite like bosses using technology to spy on their employees’ every move. Except in this case, it’s not a dystopian future, because this practice is already growing more and more common. For instance, Amazon employees have reported having to pee in bottles because they’re so heavily monitored that a bathroom break would have been logged as “wasting time.”
The most recent development in this questionable surveillance practice comes from the company Humanyze, which was developed in the MIT Media Lab in 2011 and has already established a global presence. Humanyze has created a badge for employees to wear, which monitors everything from their location in the office to their posture.
On their website, Humanyze describes this as “science-based analytics to improve business process.” Essentially, their pitch is that the technology would allow companies to get a better grasp of what initiatives are working and where productivity is getting slowed down. But with average productivity already well below the 8-hour workday, it begs the question, will this really be used to improve workflow…or punish workers who aren’t up to par?
Now, Humanyze insists it fights for data privacy, pointing out that it doesn’t record conversations and anonymizes the remaining data. But not all companies are so generous. For instance, some companies have started to microchip their staff! These practices bring up questions of workers’ rights – shouldn’t people be able to work without Big Brother watching?
Furthermore, these potentially invasive technologies also dehumanize the workers. Humans are not machines; there are plenty of reasons why they might not act in the most “productive” fashion. A longer bathroom break could be the result of morning sickness, a chat with co-workers might be the perfect thing to clear writer’s block, and a phone call could be the result of a family member’s cancer tests.
Not to mention, everyone has different strategies for succeeding.
Look, maybe surveillance technology like Humanyze’s badges could be used to improve a workplace. In fact, it’s possible this tech could improve the lives of the workers themselves. But are the risks, like dehumanizing workers and collecting intimate data that could be stolen or sold, worth it?
Return policies are getting more strict, so act quickly
(BUSINESS NEWS) Times have changed and so have products so Major retailers are curbing their once-generous holiday return policies. Does it help you or them?
Holiday gift shopping – and receiving – can be as stressful as it is joyful. How can you be sure that your friends and family members will like the gifts you got them? What if someone gives you something totally and impractical or ugly that you will never use?
Luckily, some of these concerns are eased by the generous holiday season return policies at most major retailers, who extend their usual return policies to give customers extra time to make returns on gifts. However, it’s worth noting that many retailers have been following a trend of shrinking those extended return periods.
According to a survey by Consumer World — it’s 16th annual – many retailers’ holiday return periods have been progressively reduced year by year. Many stores who once had unlimited return periods have shortened them to one-year, then to 180 days, then to 90 days, and some have gone even shorter.
Says Consumer World founder, Edgar Dworsky, “We’ve seen a progression over the years of ever-shrinking return periods. Shorter return periods help reduce customer abuse and prevent stores from being stuck with outdated merchandise.”
The National Retail Federation reports that about 35 percent of major retailers have changed their return policies over the past five years, mostly to help mitigate return fraud.
In addition, there are sometimes complicated rules and different return periods for different types of merchandise. For example, electronics and appliances often have shorter return periods. Some clothing stores require all clothing to be returned with tags intact. As the rules have become more complicated, the policies themselves have gotten longer and longer, often comprising multiple pages of print.
To give a few examples, Kohl’s has switched from a policy of no return deadline to an 180-day return period; Macy’s has, over the past four years, reduced its return period from unlimited to one year to 180 days, and now to 90 days. Bed, Bath, & Beyond is on a similar trajectory, but for now has settled in at a 180-day return period, but with a shorter 90-day return period for electronics. And if you want to return a TV at Walmart, you’d better do it soon, as they’ve shortened their TV return period to 30 days – but extended the return period for other electronics from 15 to 30.
If you’re sitting on a pile of unwanted Christmas gifts and receipts, thinking you’ll eventually get around to dealing with them, you might not want to wait. And if you’re a business owner, you should eyeball your own policies compared to the big boys’ new methods.
Gender discrimination is still out there, even blatantly in job descriptions
(BUSINESS NEWS) Surely after a century we have learned half the population can work just the same as the other half right? “Women don’t do well here” – I guess not.
Suzanne Lucas, Evil HR Lady reported a job description post for a hospitalist from Ascend Medical that said, “women don’t do well here.” The posting was taken down once it was brought to Ascend Medical’s attention, but it does beg the question how something like that was allowed to get through two organizations. First, Ascend Medical didn’t proofread what was posted; then, ZipRecruiter’s algorithms didn’t catch the obvious gender discrimination.
Gender discrimination in job descriptions is against the law.
One hundred years ago, Congress ratified the Nineteenth Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Federal law addressed gender discrimination in the workplace under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For 56 years, it’s been illegal to discriminate against women in employment.
It’s difficult to imagine anyone of any generation currently in the workplace who doesn’t understand gender discrimination. Unfortunately, discrimination still exists in the workplace. The Ascend Medical posting might have been a fluke, but Pew Research estimates that over 40% of women experience discrimination in the workplace based on gender.
Pew Research reports that women get passed over for important assignments, based on gender. Many women earn less than the man doing the same job. Women believe that they get less support from senior leaders because of gender. Women are three times more likely than men to experience sexual harassment on the job.
How can gender equality in the workplace be improved?
Hiring managers have to do better when it comes to writing job descriptions. Workers need to talk about gender inequality and address it with HR or other managers. Evaluate the jobs in your business and look for gender bias. Do you expect the women in your office to answer the phones and plan the parties? When you promote, are you looking at the strengths of your workers, not their gender? Are you offering training and mentoring to all of your employees?
The gender gap has been a thing for decades. I’d like to think that many businesses are doing better. But as the Ascend Medical job posting demonstrates, we still have a ways to go.
