Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Crypto surges in response to the declining inflation rate

Many are feeling hopeful after seeing the latest Consumer Price Index report stating inflation eased up, and the crypto world rejoices.

Published

money, bitcoin, and ethereum signs representing crypto

2022 has been a challenging year for cryptocurrency, as the market took a significant dip and remained rather stagnant for the back half of the year, but Bitcoin and Ethereum have seen slight gains after the latest Consumer Price Index report. The rate of inflation slowed more than expected in the month of November, which gained the attention of crypto investors around the world. The CPI rose just 0.1% in November from the prior month, which is slower than October’s pace of 0.4% increase.

Back in November, we got the news that the popular crypto exchange FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. FTX’s ex-CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, was just arrested this week by law enforcement in the Bahamas. It’s likely that he will face charges of wire fraud, security fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering.

Bitcoin, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, has seen a significant drop in trading this year. With troublesome headlines surrounding the crypto world, it’s no surprise that Bitcoin hasn’t seen notable gains in some time. Is the latest inflation news the kickstart Bitcoin needs to re-enter a gainful trend?

Since the Consumer Performance Index report for November was released, Bitcoin has jumped by 4% and is now trending around $17,600. Ethereum, the second most traded coin, jumped over 5% within a 24-hour period, trending around $1,320. Popular “meme-coin” Dogecoin also saw a gain of 5%.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Crypto traders are paying close attention and studying the market data for signals that the Federal Reserve may throttle its plan to increase interest rates. The Fed has steadily raised rates by .75% per quarter in hopes to combat inflation, but this only harms risky assets like stocks and cryptocurrency markets. Unfortunately, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has stated that he doesn’t expect the Fed’s rising interest rate plan may not come to a halt until a peak in 2023 when rates are estimated to be around 5%.

Ultimately, we don’t expect to see a bull run as we close out 2022, but some trend forecasts predict that crypto could see a healthy rise in 2023 as the market (hopefully) regulates itself.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

person counting money representing inflation person counting money representing inflation

Business Finance

Inflation in the US eased unexpectedly in November

Despite hearing murmurs of an incoming recession due to inflation, along with big tech layoffs, the consumer price index relaxed in November.

2 days ago
Person working at night representing crypto failures Person working at night representing crypto failures

Tech News

Is the crypto FTX failure contagious?

Are cryptocurrencies getting dragged down by the failure of FTX? In this article, we explore a possible domino effect in the crypto world.

2 days ago
Crypto coins with law mallet representing ponzi scheme and scam possibilities Crypto coins with law mallet representing ponzi scheme and scam possibilities

Tech News

$575M crypto Ponzi scheme gets two men jailed

Could you have avoided this heinous crypto Ponzi scheme scam? Find out if you’re target material, and how to fix it.

December 7, 2022
inflation toilet paper roll inflation toilet paper roll

Business Entrepreneur

5 ways to help your business fight the incoming inflation

There is no such thing as being totally inflation-proof in your business, but there are more ways to prepare.

November 15, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.