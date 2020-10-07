Business News
The document defending Facebook regulation got leaked, it’s not impressive
(BUSINESS NEWS) Facebook is trying to avoid a fight with the government over Whatsapp and Instagram, but their leaked defense isn’t that solid.
A leaked document acquired by the Wall Street Journal has revealed the defense Facebook has in case of a government-mandated breakup of its assets—including Whatsapp and Instagram.
The 14-page file reveals that the social media conglomerate would contest both acquisitions of Whatsapp and Instagram by the company passed FTC scrutiny and Facebook has since invested large sums of money into both platforms.
While reports have stated that the FTC is looking to launch an antitrust lawsuit against Facebook by the end of the year, nothing official has been announced as of yet. The House of Representatives Antitrust Subcommittees have been focused on the Menlo-Park based firm as well as Amazon, Apple, and Google, holding hearings in July with the CEOs of each company. The committees are expected to release their investigation findings into the businesses at the end of the month.
The document says that as Facebook poured money into boosting the growth of both Whatsapp and Instagram, they became integrated with Facebook’s core systems. If the government were to force divestiture of both platforms from Facebook, the company argues it would have to spend billions of dollars unwinding each system and in the process would weaken the security of each application. The file goes on to say that achieving true system independence at this point would be nearly impossible, with the paper concluding that “A ‘breakup’ of Facebook is thus a complete nonstarter.”
How well that argument would hold up is still in question. According to Tim Wu, a Columbia University law professor and tech policy expert, the idea that past government decisions regarding Facebook’s acquisitions should limit current action is “surprisingly weak.” As Wu points out, at the time the FTC wasn’t considering the purchases of Whatsapp and Instagram by Facebook to be based on limiting its competition, leaving the door open to examine those practices now. There is also no guarantee that the difficulty of breaking up the systems would factor into a court’s decision either.
Between the House investigations and the looming possibility of an FTC lawsuit, it’s unlikely that Facebook will come out of 2020 without some type of fight against the government. Although the company has declined to comment on the leaked document as of this writing, one can expect them to be preparing for the inevitable fight(s) ahead behind closed doors.
COVID-19’s effect on job losses is worse than it looks
(BUSINESS NEWS) As job losses move from temporary to permanent, COVID-19’s damaging effects are becoming clearer, especially without further aid.
The true extent of the economic damage and job losses caused by COVID-19 is starting to become clear.
In September, the number of unemployed people who are classified as permanently losing their jobs rose to 3.8 million, the highest figure in 7 years. The total number of permanent job losses have doubled since March when the coronavirus began to take its hold across the globe.
Although the total number of jobs in the US has risen every month since the peak of employment losses in April, many of those jobs are temporary layoffs simply being recalled back to work. This is masking the permanent job losses that ultimately cause lasting damage to the job market and the U.S. economy.
“It’s very worrisome — not only for these individuals but for what it says about the recovery,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC, when interviewed by CNN.
The job forecast moving forward doesn’t paint a rosy picture either. United and American Airlines recently announced 32,000 layoffs between the two travel companies. Disney stated that 28,000 of its theme park workers who were on temporary furlough wouldn’t be coming back after profits dropped 91% over the first three months of 2020.
Allstate, Raytheon Technologies, Goldman Sachs, and JC Penny’s all announced layoffs in the past several weeks that will affect thousands of workers moving forward. None of those job losses are accounted for in the September jobs update.
Those who have been affected by the layoffs are having to adapt as best they can. Many of those who worked in harder hit industries like travel and live entertainment are looking at changing careers. Others are searching for roles that are remote due to medical conditions they or their loved ones have that increase their risk of severe complications from COVID-19.
Many workers who have permanently lost their job now find themselves without health insurance, having relied on their employer plans for coverage. As Jennifer Lorincz, a former sales manager at a fabric company explains, it’s a scary situation.
“I’m picking up odd jobs here and there, I’m Door Dashing, and doing everything to cover expenses,” Lorincz said. “I don’t know what I’d be doing if I was trying to support a family. I’m without insurance during a pandemic, which is terrifying.”
With talks of a second stimulus package stalled in Congress and PPP loans for businesses running on fumes, the strong recovery that many are hoping for may be fading from possibility. One can only hope that a deal is done sooner rather than later—otherwise, September’s permanent job loss numbers might be wishful thinking.
Thousands of United and American airline workers furloughed
(BUSINESS NEWS) Relief for airline companies couldn’t be agreed upon, moving United and American to lay off thousands. Will more airlines have to do the same?
With air travel shutting down this March, and only just barely starting to bounce back this summer, the airline industry has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the industry group Airlines for America, air travel is down 70 percent from pre-COVID times. This spring, airlines struck a deal with Congress that, in exchange for billions of dollars in payroll assistance, they wouldn’t lay off employees. At that time, American received $5.8 billion in federal assistance, while Delta received $5.4 billion, United received $5 billion, and Southwest got $3.3 billion.
But, unfortunately for tens of thousands of airline employees, the CARES Act Payroll Support Program expired at the end of last month. While payroll support for airlines has broad bipartisan support, the PSP is tied to the larger, more contentious COVID-19 relief bill, which the Senate and House can’t seem to agree on. United Airlines and American Airlines say they can no longer afford their payroll and have furloughed thousands of workers. American furloughed 19,000 employees, while United furloughed around 13,000, half of whom had in-flight service positions.
Now airline executives are putting the pressure on Congress to renew the CARES Act, and are encouraging employees to contact their representatives as well. Doug Parker, CEO at American Airlines, says he’s been in conversation with Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin, who, along with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are working to negotiate a COVID-19 relief package that would include more payroll assistance. Parker says that if Congress can pass a bill within the next few days, he may be able to bring his employees back to work.
Flight attendants are also urging Congress to pass the relief package. The Association of Flight Attendants has started a campaign to tell Congress to #ExtendPSP for #ReliefNow. Sara Nelson, president, says that members “don’t know how they will pay rent, feed their families, or cover the cost of their prescriptions or medical care.” Flight attendants have also been found protesting outside the offices of their representatives.
Some major airlines seem to have made the cost-cutting adjustments necessary to avoid laying off employees. Neither Southwest nor Delta are currently furloughing employees. Southwest claims they have no plans to do so, while Delta CEO Ed Bastian is currently negotiating with the pilots union in hopes of avoiding furloughing 1,700 pilots next month.
Large layoffs in this vital economic sector may have what Nick Calio, CEO of Airlines for America, called an “avalanche effect,” rippling out to other support industries and having a major impact on the family members of those who have lost their jobs.
32,000 U.S. airlines employees may be furloughed soon
(BUSINESS NEWS) The Trump Administration has proposed a $20 billion stimulus for airlines amidst massive layoffs. How much do they need?
Of the many industries negatively impacted by the coronavirus, the airline industry has been one of the hardest hit. Due to CDC safety guidelines, many people are currently not using air travel to get from place to place – and the travel bans and cancelled business trips have not helped. Though some say this decrease in air travel has been a miracle for the environment (aircraft emissions have plummeted during COVID-19, exposing clear skylines in some cities that haven’t been experienced in decades), it has also left the industry in shambles.
Subsequently, the Trump administration has proposed a $20 billion dollar, 6-month extension for the industry, as a part of $1.5 trillion new stimulus package.
It was announced this Thursday that over 32,000 employees of the U.S.’s largest airline companies – American Airlines and United Airlines – would be furloughed, as the CARES Act benefits and furlough ban expire. That number accounts for around 30% of the airlines’ pilots, flight attendants, gate agents, technicians, and other staff. U.S. airlines have been begging the federal government for $25 billion in payroll support to avoid the mass layoffs.
Additionally, there is some controversy over whether or not the federal government should hold the airlines responsible for paying back at least some of their bailout. According to Bloomberg, major airlines over the last decade have used roughly 96% of their cash flow on stock buybacks to push their stock prices higher, which boosts shareholder returns without directly helping business.
Because the airline industry is mostly owned by larger, richer companies than, say, the restaurant industry, their cry for help feels more closely linked to the disputed 2008 bank bailout than it does the PPP for small businesses affected by the coronavirus. Can the federal government save the industry without dishing out billions that might ultimately end up feeding the already fat pockets of airline shareholders?
Regardless of where you stand on the issue, thousands of airline workers will inevitably be furloughed in the weeks to come – and things are only predicted to worsen this winter, when coronavirus cases are likely to spike and weaken the economy as a whole. The airlines are currently having the worse quarter in the history of the industry and are expected to lose billions each month for the rest of the year.
