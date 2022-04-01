Business News
Gen Z more fickle in their shopping habits, how will brands keep up?
(BUSINESS) As the world keep changing, brands and businesses have to change along with it. Some say Gen Z is fickle, but others say it is what it is.
We all know that if you stop adapting to the world around you, you’re going to be left behind. This article decided to point out that the “fickle” Gen Z generation are liable to leave a poor digitally run site and never return. Now of course we’ve got some statistics here… They did do some kind of due diligence.
This generation, whose life has been online from almost day one, puts high stakes on their experiences online. It is how they interact with the world. It’s keyed into their self-worth and their livelihoods, for some. You want to sell online, get your shit together.
They have little to no tolerance for anything untoward. 80% of Gen Zers reported that they are willing to try new brands since the pandemic. Brand loyalty, based on in-person interaction, is almost a thing of the past. When brands are moved from around the world at the touch of your fingertips there’s nothing to stop you. If a company screws up an order, or doesn’t get back to you? Why should you stick with them? When it comes to these issues, 38% of Gen Zers say they only give a brand 1 second chance to fix things. Three-quarters of the surveyed responded saying that they’ll gladly find another retailer if the store is just out of stock.
This study goes even further though and discusses not just those interactions but also the platforms themselves. If a website isn’t easy to navigate, why should I use it? Why should I spend my time when I can flit to another and get exactly what I need instead of getting frustrated? There isn’t a single company in the world that shouldn’t take their webpage development seriously. It’s the new face of their company and brand. How they show that face is what will determine if they are a Rembrandt or a toddlers noodle art.
The new age of online shopping has been blasted into the atmosphere by the pandemic. Online shopping has boosted far and above expected numbers for obvious reasons. When the majority of your populace is told to stay home. What else are they going to do? Brands that have been around for decades have gone out of business because they didn’t change to an online format either. Keep moving forward.
Now as a side note here, as someone who falls only just outside the Gen Z zone the articles description of fickle is pompous. The stories I’ve heard of baby boomers getting waiters fired, or boycotting stores because of a certain shopkeeper are just as fickle and pointed. Nothing has changed in the people, just how they interact with the world. Trying to single out a single generation based on how the world has changed is a shallow view of the world.
The benefit of unlimited PTO may not be as great as it sounds
(BUSINESS) When you see unlimited PTO on a job description as a benefit, your immediate reaction is to perk up. It sounds too good to be true – it is.
During the last decade, the hottest perk next to free catered lunches and office ping pong tournaments has been unlimited PTO. We’ve either received it or been jealous of our peers who’ve snagged it. However, it seems that unlimited PTO is being phased out because no one knows how to use it.
A general understanding of unlimited PTO is that you take the days off you need or want when you need or want them. You want two weeks for your honeymoon? Go for it. Need a week to recharge? Sure.
At most companies, the understanding is that you will take PTO at your discretion and with the approval of your team.
However, it seems that we’re all too scared to take time off and if that’s the case, then isn’t this a culture problem?
Some people worry that their coworkers and employees will take too much time off.
First, your coworkers should mind their own business, and secondly, don’t be dumb.
If you think it’s okay to disappear for a week or even a month without telling anyone, that is NOT unlimited PTO, that is stupid and you should lose your job for being unreliable and irresponsible.
“At your discretion” means that you plan your days off by talking it over with your team and your manager. If you’re a manager, encourage your team to take a breather.
Most people would avoid burnout if they felt supported and encouraged to take a break. Retain that talent!
Others won’t take advantage of PTO because they think it will be used against them. Some equate time off with low productivity, failure to be a team player, weak ambition, or even a lazy work ethic. If you’re not in the office, how are you going to crush it?!
If you’re a CEO offering unlimited PTO, then don’t hold it against your employees when they use it. This is a perk YOU offered. Make good on your promise, or lose the trust of your team. Remember, a recharged brain is a productive brain and who wants those Glassdoor low approval ratings? Eek.
Let’s say that we’re all on teams of fully functioning adults who show up to jobs we like and are really good at doing. We share one goal, we’re devoted to one mission, and we’re getting the job done. If we’re working with each other and for each other, unlimited PTO shouldn’t be a problem.
Why should you care if your coworker is taking every other Friday off? Why shouldn’t you feel comfortable taking off two weeks to travel to Bali if it means you come back refreshed and ready to go? Why should you worry if someone is taking a mental health day here and there?
Well-rested people are productive people. Well-traveled people are interesting people. Well-cared-for people stick around.
Before phasing out unlimited PTO, start using this perk as a litmus test for productivity and cultural happiness. You might be surprised by what you find out.
Is ‘shrinkflation’ the answer to the surge of supply chain costs?
(BUSINESS) Consumers are catching onto ‘shrinkflation’. What do companies have to say when they’re caught…and can you follow their lead?
Infinite growth is impossible.
CEOs, shareholders, and easily duped corporate cheerleaders enjoy pretending otherwise, but even literal parasites can only breed and feed for so long before the host expires.
When large companies need to create the illusion of making nothing but higher profits year after year with no natural dips allowed, they turn to two different strategies.
1: They lay off staff in favor of hiring either lower paid newbies or contractors.
2: They start committing adulteration.
Of course now that class action lawsuits, consumer protection agencies, and mandatory recall notices are in effect, that second ‘sleight of brand’ bit doesn’t really work with sawdust and rat meat anymore. Now, much like in Kung Fu Panda, the secret ingredient is…nothing.
Who here’s heard of “shinkflation”?
It’s not a new term exactly, Pippa Malgrem is credited with the coinage a few years back. Us plebs tend to be “price sensitive”, what with stagnant wages, rising rent prices, and general political chicanery. So when shareholders and top execs demand yet more blood wrung from stones, they sometimes turn to downsizing their products, while selling them for the exact same price.
Check this out:
Don’t get distracted by the sexy bordello-bordeaux shade of the new packaging. Look at the numbers. That’s 6.75% less pretzel mix goodness, approximately one good April-sized bite.
The price didn’t change, but the amount included did. And the new packaging preserves costs while also creating an effective smokescreen—even for people who do try to shop consciously.
Gatorade’s curveaceous new bottles do the exact same thing. On the surface the sports grip is a fresh change, but when you look closer…
You’re settling for less. 25% less in this case. Special thanks to Mouseprint.org for tracking these changes!
I got intense as per usual at the beginning, but technically this isn’t always bad.
Sometimes in the light of crop blights, or large swaths of blue collar workers falling ill and dying (I hear normies call this “supply chain issues”) companies do have to make cuts to stay afloat.
And I do think it’s way better to have a little less chocolate per bite in my independant market muffin than having them downsize whoever’s putting smiley faces on the packing slips.
However.
As with all relationships, transparency and an understanding of power dynamics are key.
A small business like Goddess Ghee can tell me ‘We have to shift things around to stay afloat but we still love you’, and I’ll still be 100% good. In fact, they did.
This tasteful banner across their site, highly visible, not hidden at all reads:
Dear beloved customers, We recently had to raise our prices due to the increases in costs in all of our ingredients and materials over the past 2 years. We hope you will be able to continue supporting us. We are doing our best to make high quality food medicine available to you at an affordable price + pay ourselves living wages + do this work in the utmost integrity. And even with the price increase we still have waay lower profit margins than industry standard. Thank you for understanding. <3
Lovely!
Compare that to Doritos, a megaconglomeration-owned, famous worldwide, making kajillions in profits kind of snack. Their shrinkage was found out, rather than admitted, and their statement was:
“Inflation is hitting everyone,” a spokesperson told Quartz. “We took just a little bit out of the bag so we can give you the same price and you can keep enjoying your chips.”
Emphasis is mine. ‘Give’, as though no one’s paying for anything. Not exactly what you want to hear from the portion of Pepsico making “solid gains”, is it?
On the flipside of that— the bloated monster which is Pepsico which includes Frito Lay which includes Doritos is already too big to fail, no matter how much of a flop their PR-engineered responses might be.
Does your business have that kind of giant, unsinkable cushion? No?
Then you have some banner copy to write.
A well-crafted rejection email will save both your brand and your time
(BUSINESS NEWS) Job hunting is exhausting on both sides, and rejection sucks, but crafting a genuine, helpful rejection email can help ease the process for everyone.
Nobody likes to hear “no” for an answer when applying for jobs. But even fewer people like to be left in the dark, wondering what happened.
On the employer side, taking on a new hire is a time-consuming process. And like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get when you put out ads for a position. So once you find the right person for the role, it’s tempting to move along without further ado.
Benn Rosales, the CEO and co-founder of American Genius, offers an example of why that is a very bad call.
Imagine a hypothetical candidate for a job opening at Coca Cola – someone who’s particularly interested in the job, because they grew up as a big Coke fan. If they get no response to their application at all, despite being qualified and sending follow-up emails, their personal opinion of the brand is sure to sour.
“Do you know how much effort and dollars advertising and marketing spent to make [them] a fan over all of those years, and this is how it ends?” Rosales explains. This person has come away from their experience thinking “Bleep you, I’ll have tea.”
To avoid this issue, crafting a warm and helpful rejection email is the perfect place to start. If you need inspiration, the hiring consultants at Dover recently compiled a list of 36 top-quality rejection emails, taken from companies that know how to say “no” gracefully: Apple, Facebook, Google, NPR, and more.
Here’s a few takeaways from that list to keep in mind when constructing a rejection email of your own…
Include details about their resume to show they were duly considered. This shows candidates that their time, interests, and experience are all valued, particularly with candidates who came close to making the cut or have a lot of future promise.
Keep their information on file, and let them know this rejection only means “not right now.” That way, next time you need to make a hire, you will have a handy list of people to call who you know have an interest in working for you and relevant skills.
Provide some feedback, such as common reasons why applicants may not succeed in your particular application process.
And be nice! A lack of courtesy can ruin a person’s impression of your brand, whether they are a customer or not. Keep in mind, that impression can be blasted on social media as well. If your rejections are alienating, you’re sabotaging your business.
Any good business owner knows how much the details matter.
Incorporating an empathetic rejection process is an often-overlooked opportunity to humanize your business and build a positive relationship with your community, particularly when impersonal online applications have become the norm.
And if nothing else, this simple courtesy will prevent your inbox from filling up with circle-backs and follow-up emails once you’ve made your decision.
