Gender discrimination is still out there, even blatantly in job descriptions
(BUSINESS NEWS) Surely after a century we have learned half the population can work just the same as the other half right? “Women don’t do well here” – I guess not.
Suzanne Lucas, Evil HR Lady reported a job description post for a hospitalist from Ascend Medical that said, “women don’t do well here.” The posting was taken down once it was brought to Ascend Medical’s attention, but it does beg the question how something like that was allowed to get through two organizations. First, Ascend Medical didn’t proofread what was posted; then, ZipRecruiter’s algorithms didn’t catch the obvious gender discrimination.
Gender discrimination in job descriptions is against the law.
One hundred years ago, Congress ratified the Nineteenth Amendment, giving women the right to vote. Federal law addressed gender discrimination in the workplace under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. For 56 years, it’s been illegal to discriminate against women in employment.
It’s difficult to imagine anyone of any generation currently in the workplace who doesn’t understand gender discrimination. Unfortunately, discrimination still exists in the workplace. The Ascend Medical posting might have been a fluke, but Pew Research estimates that over 40% of women experience discrimination in the workplace based on gender.
Pew Research reports that women get passed over for important assignments, based on gender. Many women earn less than the man doing the same job. Women believe that they get less support from senior leaders because of gender. Women are three times more likely than men to experience sexual harassment on the job.
How can gender equality in the workplace be improved?
Hiring managers have to do better when it comes to writing job descriptions. Workers need to talk about gender inequality and address it with HR or other managers. Evaluate the jobs in your business and look for gender bias. Do you expect the women in your office to answer the phones and plan the parties? When you promote, are you looking at the strengths of your workers, not their gender? Are you offering training and mentoring to all of your employees?
The gender gap has been a thing for decades. I’d like to think that many businesses are doing better. But as the Ascend Medical job posting demonstrates, we still have a ways to go.
Return policies are getting more strict, so act quickly
(BUSINESS NEWS) Times have changed and so have products so Major retailers are curbing their once-generous holiday return policies. Does it help you or them?
Holiday gift shopping – and receiving – can be as stressful as it is joyful. How can you be sure that your friends and family members will like the gifts you got them? What if someone gives you something totally and impractical or ugly that you will never use?
Luckily, some of these concerns are eased by the generous holiday season return policies at most major retailers, who extend their usual return policies to give customers extra time to make returns on gifts. However, it’s worth noting that many retailers have been following a trend of shrinking those extended return periods.
According to a survey by Consumer World — it’s 16th annual – many retailers’ holiday return periods have been progressively reduced year by year. Many stores who once had unlimited return periods have shortened them to one-year, then to 180 days, then to 90 days, and some have gone even shorter.
Says Consumer World founder, Edgar Dworsky, “We’ve seen a progression over the years of ever-shrinking return periods. Shorter return periods help reduce customer abuse and prevent stores from being stuck with outdated merchandise.”
The National Retail Federation reports that about 35 percent of major retailers have changed their return policies over the past five years, mostly to help mitigate return fraud.
In addition, there are sometimes complicated rules and different return periods for different types of merchandise. For example, electronics and appliances often have shorter return periods. Some clothing stores require all clothing to be returned with tags intact. As the rules have become more complicated, the policies themselves have gotten longer and longer, often comprising multiple pages of print.
To give a few examples, Kohl’s has switched from a policy of no return deadline to an 180-day return period; Macy’s has, over the past four years, reduced its return period from unlimited to one year to 180 days, and now to 90 days. Bed, Bath, & Beyond is on a similar trajectory, but for now has settled in at a 180-day return period, but with a shorter 90-day return period for electronics. And if you want to return a TV at Walmart, you’d better do it soon, as they’ve shortened their TV return period to 30 days – but extended the return period for other electronics from 15 to 30.
If you’re sitting on a pile of unwanted Christmas gifts and receipts, thinking you’ll eventually get around to dealing with them, you might not want to wait. And if you’re a business owner, you should eyeball your own policies compared to the big boys’ new methods.
Genetic testing for Apple employees… cool or creepy?
(BUSINESS NEWS) Apple rolls out the possibility of genetic testing for it’s employees, but how can they use that information? For employee or company benefit?
Apple is starting to unveil a new perk to employees, but it looks less like something out of a cheesy HR video and more like something from a sci-fi: genetic testing. That’s right, employees can get genetic screenings through Apple’s clinic, AC Wellness.
AC Wellness is not staffed by Apple employees, but it was started in 2018 as a way to treat Apple workers and their families. There are now several health facilities open that offer a variety of treatments, with the most recent being the genetic screening.
Granted, AC Wellness itself isn’t doing the testing – they’ve paired with the company Color Genomics. Unlike do-it-yourself kits from other companies like Ancestry.com, Color is sold through medical professionals, meaning employees who want to get tested must meet with a doctor before and after the tests. In theory, having a professional analyze and explain results can help people work to prevent potential diseases rather than fight them.
Pretty neat, right? Well, kind of.
We’ve talked about some of the risks of genetic testing, like having your information sold to other companies, but there’s additional complications if you’re doing your testing through a company where you work.
For starters, you have no idea how Apple – or any other company offering this perk – will use or store that information. Although it is illegal to discriminate based on genetics, if your information slid from the medical side of the operation to the business side it could complicate things. I mean, do you really want a corporation where you are employed to have access to your genetic information?
Not to mention, even if Apple stays above board with their genetics testing, there’s no guarantee that will happen if this practice extends to other, smaller companies.
Look, there can be advantages to having genetic testing done. Understanding what sort of diseases you’re at risk of developing can help you plan for the future. That said, there are real risks to this process in general, with potentially even more dangers if you’re doing it through the company where you work.
Free perks might sound cool, but it’s worth figuring out what they might eventually cost you in the long run.
Coworking spaces are still on the rise, regardless of WeWork mistakes
(BUSINESS NEWS) Coworking spaces are taking the world by storm, WeWork may still be good for some but not all. But the smaller companies have what you need too.
Last week, we shared a story on the sudden decline of coworking “giant” WeWork. In case you haven’t had a chance to read it yet (I highly recommend it as it sheds some serious light on the topic) the TLDR gist of the story is that the company has very quickly declined from a $47 billion company to an $8 billion one. That said, their drop in value has resulted in a need to offload assets, such as a variety of coworking companies it recently purchased – some as recent as this year.
Despite the company’s obvious failures, according to a recent coworking survey by Clutch, WeWork is still pretty popular. When surveyed against 5 other possible choices, the company took the top spot, with 39% of respondents said they work from a WeWork location.
But watch out WeWork! In the same poll, 36% of people (only 3% less than WeWork) are opting for local spaces for their coworking needs. So what does this mean for the coworking landscape in 2020? Clutch found some really interesting data that may give us some clues into what the future of coworking may look like.
Our first trend is that coworking spaces are seemingly favored by business who prefer to be involved in their local community and offer community-based perks. This is something that niche spaces, like Enterprise Coworking, owned by Focus Property Group in Denver, Colorado, are capitalizing on.
Andrew Schuh, a marketing specialist at Focus Property Group, says that local Denver businesses tend to be drawn to their coworking space and that “being local and involved in local events and forming partnerships with local businesses has really helped us. We have a local touch that WeWork doesn’t have.”
But are other local businesses and employees around the globe following suit? We’ve found that whether or not you’re with a company or single employee, the decision to go with a larger space, vs. a smaller, local space, really comes down to a couple things: the size and type of company you work for and your company’s policy on remote working.
For example, if you are a freelancer and you do not have a dedicated space to work in, assuming you have the amount of work that warrants a coworking membership, logic would say that you may want to go with a larger space like WeWork – one with more amenities (which we’ll discuss later in the story). However, being a freelancer also means that you’re probably the one paying for the space, so both actual need and budget can be very real concerns. These concerns may force you in the direction of a local company, vs. a large company like WeWork.
On the other hand, if you are part of an organization that pays for, or subsidizes your remote workspace (lucky you!), you may very well have the means to go with a larger space like WeWork.
Another trend that certainly plays a role in the 2020 landscape is in relation to company policy. It’s important to mention that many, but not all, larger companies have restrictions when it comes to remote working. Some businesses may completely disallow remote working, while others may only offer the ability to work out of the office a few days a week.
Clutch goes on to point out that if a company has more than 100 employees, it’s more likely that their employees visit their coworking space the majority of the week. They found that 53% of employees from larger companies spend 5 or more days per week at their remote office of choice.
In the same vein, Clutch found that if a company has less than 10 employees, only 29% of employees spend the majority of their time at their coworking office. This likely correlates somewhat with what we mentioned before: smaller companies are less likely to prioritize private office expenses, typically based on budget, need, and policy. It can certainly also have something to do with the job you’re in and whether or not the position supports remote work.
Schuh says “The majority of members use the space most days, but there are the smaller businesses that come in fewer days per week…our larger members are definitely here full-time, though.”
Now, another trend that may have an impact on the future of coworking is in relation to plans and contracts. Larger companies tend to stick with coworking spaces for at least a year. We speculate the reasons are both growth-related and budget-related. In a small company, month-to-month is often a great option as it offers flexibility. However, medium and larger companies frequently go with annual plans, which may be subsidized and offer a stable work environment for their employees.
For instance, TrustPilot, a well known review-gathering service and platform, is Enterprise Coworking’s largest member, with 72 out of 800 employees working at the Denver space. All Denver-area employees exclusively work out of Enterprise as it offers them both stability and flexibility. The company has a suite-plan (vs. a desk membership), meaning they can work anywhere they’d like in the office. They also recently signed a 5-year contract with the space, saying that they have no plans to move, even as they grow.
Contracts such as these support small to mid-sized businesses who are on the right track, growth-wise, and are looking to increase their footprint long-term.
The final trend we’ll discuss today is all about amenities. Coworking spaces aren’t just for working. They’re for playing, too!
Many coworking offices come with a wide array of services and perks. Clutch found that 39% of coworking spaces have recreation rooms, for example (Enterprise being included in that statistic). Game rooms like these can have a direct impact on job satisfaction and productivity, which can prevent burnout. Enterprise’s recreational room, for instance, provides pingpong tables, shuffleboard, and Xbox access and helps to reduce daily work-related stresses for many employees. Actually, according to Clutch, about 60% of coworking employees are more relaxed at home since they started working at a coworking office.
Office Assistant, Holly Emmons, attests to this by saying “Our team loves pingpong…people take breaks from their busy days to destress for a few minutes and get away from their desks, so it is great having these types of spaces throughout the building.”
Another amenity that’s taking the industry by storm is wellness programs, and it’s no wonder why. After all, having healthier customers means more activity in the coworking space (more frequent visits, consistent payments, less cancellations, etc.), which means more revenue for the coworking space.
So, what does all this mean for coworking in 2020? With larger companies committing themselves to specific services, we predict that the coworking model will continue to be near and dear to both businesses and employees in the future. In this competitive market, it’s highly likely that many spaces will also continue bring in new tactics and amenities to rival giants and small businesses-alike.
So, without further adieu, let the coworking space wars begin!
