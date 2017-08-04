Ghost is a LEGIT blogging platform and they just had a huge makeover

Ghost 1.0.0

At long last, it is ready. After 99 painstaking updates, blood, sweat, and tears, the 100th and latest release of Ghost is here: Ghost version 1.0.0.

Ghost is a newly revamped open-sourced blogging platform with a release that comes with over 2,600 commits of features, refactors, improvements, and fixes to “make the entire codebase more robust and more reliable all-round.”

Lemme lemme upgrade ya

One of the biggest features with new and improved Ghost is it comes with not one, but two new editors.

One is an upgrade to the original editor with a more polished and clean look, a new toolbar, support for markdown tables, CommonMark, Github-flavored Markdown and multiple view options depending on whether you prefer a focused single column or a side-by-side preview.

“Improving Ghost’s Markdown editor has always been high on our list of priorities,” said Ghost devs, “but for a long time we’ve wanted to do more.”

While looking for a unique and more robust document storage model, Matt and Cory from the Ember.js core team, who had started building a portable JSON-based document storage format called MobileDoc, found that MobileDoc stores nested blocks of content in a “sane manner” and translates the outputs in a variety of formats.

Koenig

So the gang went ahead and built a block-based editor on top of MobileDoc and called it Koenig. The catch with Koenig is that the upgraded Markdown editor is just a content block within the new Koenig editor.

So in addition to a two-fer editor, Ghost 1.0.0 comes with a UI with a new facelift, a new default theme design (replacing the original Casper theme), a “night shift mode” to make coding easy on the eyes for those late night projects, support for publication items, and a whole lot more.

The website gives information on how to update to 1.0.0 in addition to a more detailed breakdown of the various elements that they’ve upgraded, fixed, or eliminated.

Keep an eye out

The new Ghost looks pretty legit and definitely worth considering for someone who would prefer to not use WordPress or would prefer something a little offbeat and fresh.

Choices are good.

