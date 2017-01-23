Google+ adds tons of new features (and yes, it still exists)

Enhancing the user experience
Google+ announced three major updates on Tuesday to improve user experience. Yes, you read that right. Not only is the social platform still around, but they have a bigger following than you think.
Although Google+ doesn’t garner the same reputation as Instagram or Twitter, it still is a major social media platform, especially for small businesses. In fact, last year we reported that 1 in 4 social media users are on Google+. These users saw the potential outreach through the platform and remained dedicated.
Small businesses and educational services have taken advantage of the cheap and easy-to-use marketing opportunities on Google+.
“It’s a veritable goldmine of information, connectivity, and accessibility, and it damn well deserves your attention,” says Jack.
Bandwagon still rolling
Now may be an ideal time to join Google+ if you had missed your shot before (or revive your old account). Three major updates were added recently, including hiding lower quality comments on posts, adding zoom functionality to photos, and adding events.The updates are meant to enhance user experience and hopefully put Google+ back on the map.Click To Tweet
Google+ Product Manager Danielle Buckley further explains the updates, so users are ready to utilize them once the classic version is phased out next week. In order to reduce spam on posts, lower quality comments will be hidden, ensuring that it will be “easier to have good conversations.”
Another update eliminates some of the white space of the blog-inspired format so that images are the main attraction.
Danielle explains that the zoom-functionality will allow users to “get up close and personal with the images they’re interested in.” Lastly, users can create and join events on the social network.
Good direction
Though they recognize that there is always more to be done, hopefully current and new users will take notice of these improvements. At the very least, people will recognize Google+ is still very much alive.