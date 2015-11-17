Hilarious video conference call in real life parody: Part two

The dreaded video conference call

We all know the pain of video conference calls, and the parody below taps into every annoyance that we all experience, many of us every day. While it is humorous to imagine what it would be like if a conference call played out in real life, the truth is that most people have to suffer every day from bad conference calls.

But seriously, imagine what it would be like to have to announce yourself as you walk into a room. Imagine if your coworker lost his voice as he started making an important point, or two coworkers do the “no you go, no you go, no you,” song and dance.

Read also: Video of what email interactions in person would be like



Many people are moving to video conferencing, through Skype and Google+, but there are still delays, technical issues, sound problems, video failures, and the like. While many companies operate with teams all around the globe and find it impossible to live without the almighty conference call, it is a fact that many companies could reduce the number of conference calls.

Alternatives to conference calling

Sure, this is all a big commercial for Zoom (which honestly looks pretty great compared to the traditional painful video calling), but the point remain: it’s an unavoidable evil in business today.

Consider your company’s alternatives to conference calling – be it Zoom, audio conference calling, or just plain having a prepared staff. There are great tools available besides the standard Skype or Google+ Hangouts (which both have major issues, btw).

In a dream world, that’s all possible, but in the real world, it usually isn’t. Or maybe it is with Zoom, who knows, but let’s all just have a good laugh at Tripp & Tyler, who we think are hilarious no matter what they’re pimping.

#VideoCallIRL