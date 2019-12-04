Business News
How remote work has changed over the last decade
(BUSINESS NEWS) let’s reflect on how remote working and telecommuting has changed in recent years and look to how it will continue to change in the 2020s.
As someone who often works remote, it’s interesting to see how much that means for work has evolved. The increase in commonality has been steady, and shows no signs of slowing down. Go Remotely has developed an insightful graphic showing the changes in trends regarding remote work over the years.
“For decades, the established economy dictated that you should pick one job, visit the same office for the next 40 years, and then retire,” reads the graphic’s intro. “However, recent remote working stats suggest the working world might be in for some revolutionary changes.”
From there, the graphic is broken down into five facets: Flexible Workspace Policy, Entrepreneurial Minds, Telecommuting is a Growing Trend, The Role of Companies in the Remote Working World, and The Future of Telecommuting.
With Flexible Workspace Policy, its suggested that telecommuting could be a solution for costly issues including lack of productivity caused by employee distractions, health problems, etc. It is said that employers lose $1.8 trillion annually due to these issues.
The end of 2018 found 35 percent of the US workforce working remotely. This is only expected to climb. Ten percent of employees don’t know if their company offers flexible work policies (this is something to check into!)
Bills and laws for virtual jobs passed by governments reflect the need for accessibility, economic stability, and emigration concerns. Companies with flexible work policies have reported seeing increases in productivity and profits. (Funny those both start with pro, no?)
With Entrepreneurial Minds, a few interesting things found include: remote workers are less likely to take off if they are sick, the majority reports better productivity when working alone, the majority reported lower stress levels. However, there is a problem with not being able to unplug after work which is an issue for some.
Telecommuting is a Growing Trend finds that there has been a seven percent increase between 2012 and 2016, with the majority (80-100 percent) reporting they work remotely. Industries seen embracing remote work include: transportation, computer/information systems/mathematical, arts/design/entertainment/sports/media, finance/insurance/real estate, law or public policy, community/social services, science/engineering/architecture, manufacturing or construction, healthcare, education/training/library, and retail.
The Role of Companies in the Remote Working World finds that the pros to hiring remote workers includes: finding talent outside of your geographic area, improves retention on work/life balance, increases productivity by decreasing commute time, and saves money by requiring less office space. The cons include lack of timeliness when it comes to receiving information from employers.
Finally, the Future of Telecommuting suggests that in 2020 the US mobile worker population will surpass 105 million (and will account for 72 percent of the US workforce). Hiring managers predict that telecommuting will increase tremendously, most skills will become even more niche over the next decade, and many think that 38 percent of their full-time workers will be working remotely in the next decade.
How do you feel about the increase in remote working and telecommuting?
TrueDialog left millions of your texts unsecured, when will they learn?
(BUSINESS NEWS) TrueDialog has left millions of text messages unsecured, these include university finance, job alerts, business marketing, and account data
Another day, another data breach. Tens of millions of people were potentially exposed because messages and personal information stored in a database of Austin-based company, TrueDialog, were left unprotected. According to researchers the database was left on the internet without a password and none of the data was encrypted.
Noam Rotem and Ran Locar, a research team at vpnMentor, discovered the breach on Nov. 19, 2019.
“This was a huge discovery, with a massive amount of private data exposed, including tens of millions of SMS text messages,” the research team said on the vpnMentor website. “Aside from private text messages, our team discovered millions of account usernames and passwords, PII data of TrueDialog users and their customers, and much more.”
TrueDialog says it is the leading SMS provider for mass text messaging, SMS marketing and personalized two-way SMS texting, according to its website. The company has been in business 10 years and provides its clients, mostly businesses and higher education organizations, with the ability to send bulk emails to clients and students.
Among the information left unprotected were messages about university finance applications, job alerts, marketing messages from businesses with discount codes, usernames and passwords, TechCrunch reported after examining a portion of the data.
The database was taken offline after TrueDialog was contacted regarding the exposure. Chief Executive John Wright didn’t return TechCrunch’s requests for comment. He did not acknowledge the security lapse to TechCrunch. The researchers at vpnMentor offered assistance to help with the security breach, but TrueDialog officials did not respond.
TrueDialog works with over 990 cell phone operators and reaches more than 5 billion subscribers around the world.
Along with its clients and their customers being left exposed, TrueDialog was also left exposed. Rotem and Locar said the breach has potentially exposed tens of millions of people in multiple ways.
Among the information the pair found were phone numbers (recipients and users), email addresses, message content, full names, and TrueDialog account information.
“It’s rare for one database to contain such a huge volume of information that’s also incredibly varied,” they said.
Rev rips pay rates; here are alternatives to hire for your transcriptions
(BUSINESS NEWS) Pay is always a touchy subject, especially to those who can have problems finding work. So why would rev.com lower those rates?
Imagine working an hour and making $4.50 – pre-tax. For transcriptionists at Rev.com, their already low pay rates recently were decreased 33%, making that $4.50 a starting point for most of its transcriptionists.
With clients such as PBS, Viacom and CBS, Rev.com claims it has more than 170,000 customers that trust it to provide straightforward pricing and transcription service.
Yet, those who work for Rev have less than glowing reviews of the company.
A transcriptionist who anonymously wrote to Gizmodo, for fear of reprisal, said transcribers – many who have disabilities – now earn 30 cents per minute, down from 45 cents. And, that is pre-tax, by the way. Pay is even lower if you are a newbie at the company.
“Many people struggle to survive on this pay, but for various reasons do not have many other alternatives. Many Rev workers are disabled in ways that make it very difficult for them to access more traditional workplaces to earn a living,” the anonymous employee shared in its letter to Gizmodo.
To give some perspective, the industry standard for transcription is 4 minutes to transcribe 1 minute of audio, therefore 15 minutes of audio takes one hour to transcribe.
Rev stated the change in its pay schedule is not meant to take away pay from its Revvers, but instead to pay more fairly for the level of effort and skill required, according to a response from Rev, posted on Gizmodo. It’s transcribers, which are independent contractors are crying foul.
Word of the salary changes has some who once supported Rev considering other options. Nick Douglas suggests resources for companies that want to support workers with a higher rate.
For companies in need of transcription services and that want to work with people who are earning a better rate, here are some options to connect with real people:
1. Transcription Network: In the wake of the pay cuts at Rev, this is a resource in progress to create an ethically sourced transcribers.
2. Study Hall Transcribers: This is a resources, which provides a list of transcriptionists with rates of $1/minute. Study Hall is an online community for those working in the media industry, from writers and editors to transcribers.
3. Podcast Resources: A list of transcribers for podcasts within the accessibility tab, plus other resources are also available on this Google Sheets document.
WeWork chaos over the weekend = employees in a new version of purgatory
(BUSINESS NEWS) Looks like WeWork is at it again with a new idiotic way of handling business, leaving employees between 2 rocks and 2 hard places.
As WeWork continues to self-immolate, news about Adam Neumann’s golden parachute and Softbank’s plans to salvage the company dominate the headlines. There are hot takes. There are some pretty solid jokes. But caught in the crossfire are the workers, who keep getting potentially-lawbreaking missives in the middle of the night regarding their employment status.
Last week, nearly 1,000 WeWork employees across the U.S. and Canada received notice that they would be laid off on December 9th. They were offered jobs at another company, JLL, who is slated to contract them to WeWork “for the time being.” Employees were told that they had to sign the offer letter by Nov. 18th. (The letters went out five days prior). If they didn’t take on the new job (which represented a pay decrease for many people), WeWork would consider that a “voluntary resignation.”
Now, you don’t have to be a labor law expert to know that you can’t fire someone and then tell them that they left voluntarily. Whether a person left their job voluntarily or not can affect their ability to collect unemployment. In WeWork’s case, it also meant that they wouldn’t be eligible for severance. (Note that since the options were “go to a different job” or “we decide you left voluntarily,” there was no option that gave the workers the same severance that their previously laid-off coworkers received.)
In addition, WeWork’s 401k plan uses “last day rules” for 2019, meaning that the employee needs to work there the last day of the year to get their retirement plan’s employer match contributions. It’s a common employee retention plan. If you have to finish the year to get your 401k match, then the deeper into the year you are, the more money you give up by leaving. The problem is that WeWork is letting people go in early December. That means that nobody would get their 401k match for the entire year of 2019.
And those weren’t the only problems. The letters stated that there would a wage freeze at the new jobs through all of 2020. New employer JLL said that was a “typo.” But after being pinballed around so much, it’s easy to understand why the workers might not take that at face value. Moreover, the employees staring their termination in the face were also bound by non-compete clauses keeping them from looking for similar work elsewhere.
On the 22nd, WeWork backpedaled, at least to a few of its employees . They sent out a letter after business hours on Friday, which you may recognize as “the part of the week when corporations drop press releases they hope nobody actually picks up.” But this wasn’t a press release, it was a notice to their own workers. The new letter extends the terms of their employment. If they reject or rescind the JLL job offer, they won’t be laid off until February 20, 2020. They’ll have pay and benefits, but they do not have to report to work.
While that sounds like a pretty generous deal—get paid not to show up!— it’s basically the same as the three-months severance that their union was demanding. It also brings them into compliance with New York state laws regarding notice of mass layoffs, which they were previously violating.
That said, the notice itself might not have been fully compliant with NY state law either. It showed up after hours on a Friday and gave them until Monday to respond. It wasn’t marked “urgent,” which the law requires. And many employees who aren’t in New York still seem to be stuck between the same rock and hard place they already were.
All in all, WeWork is planning on laying off 2,400 employees. Meanwhile, WeWork CEO Adam Neumann is currently slated to make $1.7 billion to walk away from his failure. Actually, let’s write that whole number out. Adam Neumann will be given $1,700,000,000 for running his company into the ground.
Let’s say you were there when the Declaration of Independence was signed. And on that day, someone said they were going to give you $19,123.25 every single day of your life. If you never spent any money, and you somehow lived 243 years, you would have 1.7 billion dollars today.
If anyone wants to pay me to run a business, university, or football team into the ground, please contact me with offers.
I’ve seen it happen up close a few times, so I’m pretty sure I know what’s involved. I don’t know if I need some special degree, or if I just point out that I’m a white dude when I apply, but I feel like I’d be pretty good at it.
