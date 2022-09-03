Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

National Labor Relations Board rules Tesla’s dress code is unlawful

Employees at Tesla are not new to being in the news, but just in – The National Labor Relations Board labeled their clothing policy unlawful.

Published

People walking at work representing National Labor Relations Board

On the 29th of August, The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can’t restrict its workers from wearing union-related symbolism. A statement released by NLRB states that wearing clothing representing union involvement is a “critical form of protected communication.”

Previously, The National Labor Relations Board ruled that Tesla has frequently violated labor laws by preventing employees from assembling.

The majority of the board hasn’t taken this issue lightly, claiming it’s “unlawful for Tesla to maintain a policy requiring employees to wear a plain black t-shirt or one imprinted with the employer’s logo, thus prohibiting employees from substituting a shirt bearing union insignia.”

The board also stated that Tesla would have to find special circumstances to make its employee apparel rules necessary. NLRB ruled that Tesla had no special circumstances to back their ruling.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Lauren McFerran, chairman of NLRB, stated that “Wearing union insignia, whether a button or a t-shirt, is a critical form of protected communication.”

Cindy Estrada, UAW Vice President, welcomed this decision.

“Here is a company that clearly took numerous aggressive and unlawful steps to block workers’ rights, and yet it is more than four years down the road before workers see a modicum of justice.”

As of now, Tesla has not responded to a request for comment.

In 2021, NLRB made a series of rulings against Tesla and Elon Musk. The first ruling stated that Tesla violated labor laws by prohibiting employees from gathering to talk about work conditions. This decision also ruled that Musk unlawfully threatened Tesla workers in a Tweet made in 2018.

Musk was ordered to remove the tweet. Musk has never been one to shy away from stating his opinions, which was proven in September 2021 when he criticized a bill from the Democratic House lawmakers. This bill would benefit electric vehicle makers that had unions. He went on to blame the bill on UAW/Ford lobbyists, tweeting that it was “not obvious how this benefits American taxpayers.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In June 2022, Musk sent a company-wide email stating that each employee had to work a minimum of 40 hours a week or resign. Keep in mind that Tesla workers were also required to work in person during the pandemic.

Thanks to the NLRB’s new ruling, organizers will likely have an easier time showing
unification.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Man looking at Rivian stock price on laptop Man looking at Rivian stock price on laptop

Business News

Rivian IPO pops off in anticipation for new EVs: How are people reacting?

(NEWS) Rivian Automotive, the highly anticipated EV manufacturer backed by big wigs like Amazon and Ford, opened the flood gates for their IPO.

November 16, 2021
Tesla showroom with red wall panel and T logo reflecting off the trunk of a Tesla car. Tesla showroom with red wall panel and T logo reflecting off the trunk of a Tesla car.

Business News

Tesla is now worth $1 trillion after Hertz orders 100,000 Model 3s

(BUSINESS) It's Wild $T1mes for Tesla as it joins the ranks of FAANG after Hertz makes the major investment of 100k EVs and at...

November 2, 2021
tesla workplace charging tesla workplace charging

Business News

What is Tesla in hot water for this time?!?

(BUSINESS NEWS) Tesla snags headlines any time they do something right or wrong, and this time they're under investigation for their "Autopilot" feature.

August 30, 2021
Tesla factory at sunset, with cars parked outside the building. Tesla factory at sunset, with cars parked outside the building.

Business Entrepreneur

Tesla: One company, or a collection of innovative startups?

(BUSINESS ENTREPRENEUR) The success of Tesla has been very impressive over the years, and their success has been built in unconventional ways.

April 26, 2021

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.