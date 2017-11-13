Business News
New chatbot designed to scam the scammers #beautiful
(NEWS) This AI chatbot has been designed to waste spammers’ time intelligently, and it is just oh so beautiful!
Spam emails are unfortunately a never-ending source of email annoyance. No matter how we improve our spam filters, 2017’s Nigerian Princes never fail to come out of the woodwork.
Efforts to fight scammers and the ever evolving techniques of scams they try to do come in varied forms, or in the case of New Zealand’s tech company NetSafe – multiple personalities.
NetSafe, an international non-profit dedicated to internet safety, has created a chatbot that could best be described as a sophisticated AI troll.
Re:scam is an email bot that is designed to reply to scam emails and give them a taste of their own drama.
How it works: forward any scam email to me@rescam.org – from there, the various personalities of the app work together to respond to that scamming email as though it was a would-be victim.
This helps keep scamming relevant by drawing attention to the issue. The emails exchanged can help teach us more about scammers, who regularly adjust their techniques, and it’s hitting scammers where it hurts – their wallet. Lost profits and wasted time mean the scammers have less time to do the scamming spam sucking that they thrive on.
The website details a few of the most common scams: banking, beneficiaries, romance, and #WesternUnion. With examples of how the app responds. The emails are humorously trolling, and I could see the romance one being an almost awkward comedy skit. Plus, Re:scam boasts some amazing success: over 47,000 emails have been sent and the app is getting a lot done – so far the app boasts five months of wasted time for scammers.
The biggest concern I would have had with this chatbot is quickly dispelled: Re:scam uses a proxy email and doesn’t tangle any of your personal information after you forward the email into the conversation. The site also reminds you that this application does not serve as a spam detection tool, but it does teach you some information to help you recognize spam emails.
In addition to sounding like a perfect revenge via scamming the scammer, the Re:scam chatbot is showing some promise as a great tool to help make the internet a slightly safer place. Give it a go and #SpamtheSpamoutoftheSpammers
Business News
Court requires Glassdoor reveal identities of anonymous users
(BUSINESS NEWS) Glassdoor is being forced to identify anonymous reviewers in ongoing grand jury case and their fight may already be over.
The U.S. Court of Appeals has recently denied Glassdoor Inc’s motion to quash a grand jury subpoena requiring the company to reveal identifying information about anonymous users who wrote reviews about a separate company.
Although reviews are anonymous, users on Glassdoor must provide an email address, which does not appear on the site. Before the company posts a review, the author is notified that while rare, their information may be disclosed if required by law. However, Glassdoor’s Privacy Policy also notes that the company will “take appropriate action to protect the anonymity” of users.
Glassdoor argued that complying with the subpoena would violate anonymous speech rights and violate privacy. The Court of Appeals was like, yeah whatevs, this is about a federal case so give up those names.
The subpoena is in relation to an ongoing investigation by an Arizona Federal Grand Jury. Allegedly, a government contractor that administers two Department of Veteran’s Affairs programs committed wire fraud and misused government funds. As of March 2017, 125 reviews have been posted on Glassdoor by current and former employees of the contractor.
On March 6, 2017, Glassdoor was served with a subpoena ordering the company to provide identifying information about the reviewers, including emails, IP addresses, and billing information.
Glassdoor argued this request violated their user’s First Amendment rights, and the government agreed to limit the scope of its request to eight crucial reviews.
The government noted this information would aid the investigation, enabling them to contact the reviewers as third party witnesses to business practices related to the case. However, Glassdoor was still not cool with this, and filed a motion to suppress the subpoena.
The district court denied the motion, upholding their stance that since the investigation was not being conducted in bad faith, the company must respond under pain of contempt. Basically, Glassdoor is going to get charged $5000 a day until they comply.
Most of the argument stems from Supreme Court Case Branzburg v. Hayes, which stipulates that reporters generally cannot refuse to testify in a criminal grand jury. Branzburg v. Hayes combined three separate cases regarding journalists reporting illicit activity, but protecting their sources from identification.
Glassdoor argues since they are not a news organization, this case should not apply to their users. The court shot back that although Glassdoor isn’t technically in the news business, just like the reporters in Branzburg, the company publishes information from sources it agrees not to identify.
While Glassdoor’s commitment to protecting its users is noble, since review posters are notified before each posting their info may be shared, Glassdoor may not have the same grounds of arguing promised anonymity as the reporters in the Branzburg case. Plus, since the investigation is in good faith, the government contends that the company has no reason for resistance.
Glassdoor insists the court instead focus on the results of Bursey v. United States, a case regarding the First Amendment rights of groups considered subversive by the government. Bursey requires government investigations to satisfy a three-part “compelling interest” test to proceed.
The Court of Appeals argues that since Glassdoor users aren’t really a special community group, the precedent set in Branzburg about investigations in good faith more accurately applies to the current case.
Since the government is not investigating Glassdoor itself, but rather attempting to further the grand jury case with information from users, Glassdoor’s motion to quash the subpoena was denied.
The eight users whose reviews were flagged will likely have to testify in the case, and Glassdoor cannot further refuse to identify the reviewers.
Business News
State AG launches antitrust investigation into Google practices
(BUSINESS NEWS) Google’s business practices are the subject of yet another anti-trust investigation, this time at a state level.
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office thinks that Google is breaking state consumer protection and antitrust laws, and has issued a subpoena to gather documents and other information for its investigation.
Attorney General Josh Hawley, who will run for U.S. Senate next year as a Republican, says that “There is a strong reason to believe that Google has not been acting with the best interest of Missourians in mind.”
His office accuses Google of violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act, as well as other state antitrust laws.
Hawley’s complaints against Google include the ways in which the tech company collects and uses user information, including details of their credit card transactions.
“When a company has access to as much consumer information as Google does,” Hawley said in a statement, “it’s my duty to ensure they are using it appropriately. I will not let Missouri consumers and businesses be exploited by industry giants.”
Hawley also believes that Google violates antitrust laws by preferentially listing websites owned by Google over competitors’ sites in search results. For this practice, Google was recently fined $2.7 billion by the European Union.
There are further accusations that Google has “lifted information from competitors’ websites to use on Google’s own sites and Google products.”
Google, and other tech companies, have been under heat recently from the U.S. government. Google, Facebook, and Twitter were recently grilled in a Senate hearing over Russian-funded propaganda on social media sites in the run-up to last year’s election.
In July, the Electronic Privacy Information Center filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission over new technology that Google is using to match users’ ad clicks with in-store purchases.
Hawley says that during the Obama administration, the FTC gave Google a “free pass,” but that he “will not stand by and let private consumer information be jeopardized by industry giants, especially to pad their profits.”
Business News
New Barbie dons a hijab to honor Olympic athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad
(BUSINESS NEWS) To expand their “Shero” line, Mattel has added a hijab-wearing Barbie doll to honor an American Olympian.
Barbie is introducing a first-of-its-kind new doll to represent a one-of-a-kind woman, Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad.
In 2016, Muhammad became the first Muslim-American woman to win a medal, and the first to wear a hijab while competing. Now Mattel is creating a doll in her likeness that will be the first Barbie to wear a hijab.
The Muhammad doll is part of Barbie’s “Shero” collection, which Mattel says honors women who “inspire the next generation of girls.” Other Shero Barbies include Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas, ballet star Misty Copeland, and film director Ava DuVernay.
Vice President of global marketing for Barbie, Sejal Shah Miller, says that “Ibtihaj is an inspiration to countless girls who never saw themselves represented, and by honoring her story, we hope this doll reminds them that they can be and do anything.”
The doll was introduced on Monday by last year’s Shero, body-positivity activist and model Ashley Graham, at Glamour’s Women of the Year summit, where Muhammad said that her “relationship with Barbie has come full circle.” She told HuffPo that her mother had always given her “dolls of color” as a child in “an effort made by my parents to see us reflected in the dolls we played with.”
Muhammad told People magazine, “I think it’s revolutionary for Barbie to take a stand in this moment that we’re in… to have a doll wear a hijab and be the first of its kind.”
She expressed excitement that girls who wear hijab, or whose mothers wear hijab, will have a doll that represents them.
She was also glad that “kids who aren’t Muslim, who don’t wear a hijab” will “have the opportunity to play with a doll that wears a hijab.”
During the women’s liberation movement, Barbie became a symbol of the unrealistic standards of beauty and low expectations that society held for women. Since that time, Mattel has made an effort to diversity its doll collection, making dolls of different ethnicities, body types, and professions – all of which has led to improved sales.
