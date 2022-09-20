People are NOT over remote work, just ask the workers themselves

Since the beginning of COVID, professions around the world have embraced the concept of remote work. Many employees have enjoyed this new way of working, and have even grown to prefer it, according to recent studies.

Upwork estimates that 22% of the workforce will work remotely by 2025. To put it in perspective, that’s about 36.2 million Americans. In a survey conducted by Owl Labs in 2021, 32% of people said they would quit their job if they weren’t able to continue working remotely. This same report found that only 36% of people believe the office is best suited for individual work.

Statistics on remote workers currently reveal that more than 4.7 million people work remotely at least half the time in the United States. 44% of companies do not allow remote work, and only about 16% of companies hire remote only workers.

Though it’s obvious that some businesses have hopped aboard the remote train, many CEOs claim they won’t be making that jump. In fact, to some CEOs, any issues their companies face inevitably come down to the fact that people are logging on from home. As a result, if their business hinges on a steady flow of commuters, they’ve struggled to grasp the reality of prolonged telework.

As stated in the Financial Post, a show of hands in a room of older CEO’s revealed that most of them disliked the idea of remote working. Another showed most were only having their staff come to the office for two days a week at best.

Working remotely being presented as an issue seems to be more common amongst middle-aged executives. In 2018, the average range of CEOs in the US stood at 54 years old. This unfortunately means that remote work will continue being arbitrarily viewed as an issue by many companies for the time being.

