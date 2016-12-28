National Associaton of Realtors CEO Dale Stinton retiring, now seeking successor

Stinton stepping down

National Association of Realtors® CEO Dale Stinton will retire in 2017 after 36 years of service. An executive search firm in Chicago has been tasked with finding Stinton’s successor, and he will remain CEO until that person is named to oversee the transition. This is all expected to take place before the end of 2017.

Stinton has been CEO since November 2005, serving as CFO and CIO since 1998 and acting CEO and EVP in 1996. During his tenure as leader, he guided the creation of Realtor® University, and was President of NAR’s investment arm, Second Century Ventures. Stinton directed the growth of the Realtors® Property Resource and spearheading efforts to drive member participation in the association’s Realtor® Party to advocate issues and advance legislation at all levels of government.

Leading in a dark time

In a statement, NAR noted that Stinton “demonstrated exceptional leadership and business savvy in bringing continued success to the association and its members through one of the worst economic downturns in decades.”

“It was an honor to lead the nation’s largest and most influential trade association in partnership with NAR’s elected leaders, and I’m incredibly proud of what we have helped the association and our members achieve over the past decade as CEO,” said Stinton. “My 36 years at NAR have been challenging but always rewarding; the time is now for a new leader to take the reins.”

The Real Daily Founder and CEO, Benn Rosales said of Stinton, “in his tenure, he has modernized the National Association of Realtors and reinvigorated its purpose and direction by understanding the need to be socially vocal and unite its membership under the cause of homeownership. He set a stable foundation for Realtors in this century and the next.”

“Although Stinton and I sometimes disagree on policy, he always listened to my concerns,” Rosales added. “In those conversations, we realized our ideals were aligned. Despite initial differences, in the end he was a listener, and our visions for the future of real estate were similar. His successor has exorbitantly big shoes to fill.”

“On a personal note,” Rosales concludes, “Dale will be sorely missed, however, I look forward to working with the next leader on membership and homeownership issues.”

The search party is on

A diverse member search committee has been appointed to work with Heidrick & Struggles, a premier provider of executive search, leadership consulting and culture shaping worldwide, to recruit candidates for the CEO position; NAR 2015 president Chris Polychron is serving as chair and 2003 president Cathy Whatley is vice chair.

“Dale Stinton has had a long and distinguished career at NAR and has made immense contributions to the association, and we thank him for his service,” said Polychron. “This continues to be a dynamic time for the association and the industry, and I am confident that we will find and hire the best candidate to position NAR for long-term success as it continues the important role of advocating for Realtor® members, consumers and the industry.”

