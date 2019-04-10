Business News
Real estate commissions are negotiable, no matter what any lawsuit says
(FINANCE) An anti-trust lawsuit against major players in the residential real estate industry sheds light on misinformation and misunderstandings about commissions – when you’re buying or selling a home, you’re in the driver’s seat. Negotiate!
Minnesota home seller, Christopher Moehrl, has filed an class action anti-trust lawsuit, alleging a “conspiracy” to price fix broker compensation in the 2.5-3% range, naming the National Association of Realtors (NAR), Realogy, HomeServices of America, RE/MAX, and Keller Williams (with more to be named, inevitably).
The complaint intimates that by requiring brokers to offer buyer broker compensation when listing a property on the MLS, fees are “fixed” and inflated, violating anti-trust laws. In short, they believe buyer’s agents shouldn’t be paid because buyers can find their home online now.
The class action suit claims that because the seller has to pay the buyer’s agent, commissions are inflated. The truth is that although it is NAR’s rule to require compensation, it could be as little as one cent, and Associations support all compensation models (flat-fee, discount, rebates, traditional 3% per side, and even higher on luxury listings).
Let’s take a look at some of the court documents directly:
“8. Defendants’ conspiracy has kept buyer broker commissions in the 2.5 to 3.0 percent range for many years despite the diminishing role of buyer brokers.”
This point continues to outline how buyers agents are essentially useless in an era where homebuyers have direct access to listings and can find their own home online. That claim is similar to claims made by anti-Realtor bloggers in the early 2000s, and is wildly uninformed. All agents, no matter which side they represent have a fiduciary duty to their client, negotiate on their behalf, and walk them through (and oversee) a complex financial process.
Beyond that, buyer’s agents are often the person that has to inform a buyer that their dream home they found on Zillow (or other sites that use non-MLS data) actually sold several days ago, or was not real to begin with.
They’re the individuals that have to not only be educated on real estate law and contracts, lending options and processes, but be experts in a certain geographical area and be informed of architectural styles, smart home features, green home features, and so on.
The indication that a buyers agent’s sole value is to pair a homebuyer with a home is ludicrous and objectively false.
“17. In that sales transaction, Mr. Moehrl was represented by a RE/MAX franchisee, and the buyer was represented by a Keller Williams franchisee. As part of the sales transaction, Mr. Moehrl paid a total broker commission of six percent, and 2.7 percentage points of the six percentage points were paid to the buyer broker.”
It is important to note that it is not illegal to buy or sell a home without representation. It happens every day across this nation. If there was a legal requirement to hire a real estate professional, this lawsuit might have merit. But there is not.
Further, the fact that the buyer broker was only given 2.7 percent indicates that Moehrl negotiated against the supposed 3.0 percent standard the lawsuit is so aggressively fighting against.
Obviously this home seller knew he could negotiate commissions.
Not only did the Plaintiff not have to hire a Realtor, he didn’t have to allow any negotiation of the compensation, given that the buyer side earned 2.7 percent, and his own Realtor earned 3.3 percent.
“38. As required by the Buyer Broker Commission Rule, the seller broker makes a blanket, non-negotiable offer of a three percent commission to the buyer’s broker when it lists the home on the local MLS.”
The Plaintiff’s attorneys have clearly not done any homework. Compensation is required, that is factual, but there are no bylaws that dictate the amount. It can be as little as one cent. Or as high as 100%, it is all negotiable. All of it.
63. For years, buyer broker commissions have remained steady at two-and-a-half to three percent in the areas in which the Covered MLSs operate despite both an increase in home prices (increasing the dollar amount of the commission) and the diminishing role of buyer brokers described above.
NAR does not track or store broker commission data, and while brokerages individually do, they don’t uniformly or openly share that information with any competing brokers. There is no conspiracy regarding commissions.
The responsibilities of a buyer broker have actually increased over time, not diminished. Ask a broker in 1980 if they had to be well versed in modern marketing, social media strategies, analytics, paperless contract technologies, know the privacy laws regarding the collection and dissemination of information online, and so forth.
To repeatedly argue that anything other than market conditions have determined commission levels is dead wrong. In fact, some would argue that commissions on both sides of the transaction should be higher (and therefore, some brokerages offer services at higher commission levels than 3%).
The takeaway is that all commissions in real estate are negotiable, it’s not a legal requirement to hire a real estate professional when buying or selling a home, and that buyer agent responsibilities and values have actually increased over time.
Anyone in America who doesn’t like a Realtor’s services offered at a specific commission level can negotiate or hire a different Realtor – there is no conspiracy here. This lawsuit has a variety of factually inaccurate statements regarding commissions, and is laughable.
Business News
Consumers already becoming complacent about subscription products
(BUSINESS) The subscription model has been a lifesaver for legacy brands, and lifegiver to new startups, but how will consumer fatigue impact the model in the long run?
Odds are, if you’re reading this, you’ve at least subscribed to some sort of retail service in the past or currently have your credit card on auto-pay somewhere. Since the Dollar Shave Club has exploded in popularity using their subscriptions service to deliver grooming products right to your door, other retailers are taking notice of the trend.
With this easy, automatic system, are consumers becoming complacent?
It happens to all of us — your stock of toilet paper is running low. You’re squeezing out the last bit of toothpaste, or your cat is giving you the death glare because you forgot to pick up wet food on the way home.
Automatic subscriptions have become remedy these menial hiccups in your day — why worry when your products will show up in the mail right on time? Forget your need to make a list or an extra run to the store. The convenience of it all is a given, but what will this mean about the way we shop?
Companies like Dollar Shave Club promote their brand as a lifestyle. Thanks to the subscription platform, the wealth of information they have on their consumers helps them tailor both their products and content.
Allowing the subscription to dictate what you use/read/interact with can become more a statement of passivity than interest. However, as these retailers evolve, the topics explored by the company will ultimately, for better or worse, drag in their consumer base.
In the wake of the retailpocalypse, it seems likely the subscription model will dominate shopping trends.
And like with all trends, retail failures will surely follow.
However, consumers do make a point to show what they are genuinely interested in – convenient and eco-friendly ways to improve their lifestyles and make life just a little bit easier. Hard to go wrong with relieving stress from the daily grind.
That’s all the positive, but there are complications with the subscription model – companies are getting addicted to them and thinking it’s their retail savior (“just throw some of our widgets in a box and charge monthly, it’ll be the Uber of widgets!”). We’re seeing subscription startups continue to pop up, and it seems that the market is already becoming overly saturated.
Having a subscription to shaving supplies, a separate subscription to socks, to cat food, to tea, to organic toothbrushes, to monthly outfits and so forth, all provide a curated and custom experience, but we’re already seeing consumer fatigue in over-subscribing.
As the market becomes overly saturated, those that don’t rely on a marketing gimmick, rather offer something that cannot be found elsewhere (especially Amazon) will survive. But it’s not too early to predict that many subscription models will be bunded, or they’ll fail. We’ll see.
Business News
Beware: The biohacking obsession is attracting scammers
(NEWS) Biohacking is finding ways to gain a competitive advantage, while excluding the medical world. It’s great to increase your output, but be cautious when picking your poison…
Wanna live better or longer? [Insert biohack here] will solve all those pesky problems. In all fairness, it’s human nature to seek improvement, especially in our jobs or academics — you know, the things that demand a constant, high performance.
Of course our ears will prick up at the slightest mention of attaining that elusive edge. Remember Aderall in college?
Biohacking isn’t a new topic. The term refers to a wide range of activities to affect the body’s biological systems.
The objective is to optimize health, well-being, and focus. If we are able to effectively manage what we put into our body, our output can increase. It’s not inherently evil.
But social media influencers are key in promoting the latest products/diets/supplements/oils, often doing so for money, not to improve others’ lives. And, there’s a darker side of drug use, both prescription and illegal, leading to potentially dangerous and abusive situations.
The misleading aspect of biohacking is that every body is different.
Regardless of social media promises, people should be wary of ingesting additional products.
Despite the fancy names one can give it, biohacking has the same objective of medicine, but product development typically excludes medical practitioners.
Legitimate medical practices take huge amounts of funding and research to figure out and insure safety, and they’re heavily regulated by the federal government.
A random word of mouth promise about some obscure herbal supplement is not the same thing.
There are no shortcuts to improving one’s health.
And biohacking doesn’t necessarily mean making life more complex. It’s important to start with the basics before jumping to elaborate diet regimens, powders, pills, etc. Simple steps like routine exercise, 7-8 hours of sleep, and healthier meal choices may help get you on track.
It’s amazing to realize what you can change about yourself before joining some random Thought Cult you found on Instagram. And in the case that your health needs a modern, helping hand, do the proper research before falling into the dark internet hole.
Or better yet, consult your doctor.
Business News
Which generation is the most unhappy at work?
(BUSINESS) Employee engagement leads to employee productivity, and one generation appears to be more unhappy than any other…
New research shows that technology drives how and where people work. Technology has redefined work over the past two decades.
Employers have focused on retiring Baby Boomers, while creating a workplace that attracts Millennials. The study found that Generation X employees, who account for about one-third of the workforce, have been neglected.
Key study findings:
- Employees name personal finances as the main source of stress across all demographics. But Millennials and Baby Boomers are more confident in their finances than Gen X.
- Nearly half of Gen X workers report living paycheck to paycheck.
- 68 percent of Gen X workers are happy at work, compared to 75 percent of Millennials and 74 percent of Baby Boomers.
- Only 54 percent of Gen X workers feel empowered at work.
- Less than two-thirds of Gen X workers feel respected in the workplace.
- Gen X workers are the most likely generation not to retire. More Gen X workers (18 percent) say that they won’t retire, versus 12 percent of Boomers and 14 percent of Millennials.
- Only 18 percent of employers believe that creating an inclusive environment for all employees is one of their challenges.
Why should employers care that Gen X feels unappreciated?
Gen Xers are going to be in the workplace for the next 20 to 30 years. As Boomers retire, it’s up to Gen X to fill the leadership roles because of experience, education, and longevity in the workplace.
According to the Global Leadership Forecast 2018, Gen X already has over half of leadership roles, making their salaries some of the highest in the nation.
Employee satisfaction is key to employee retention and productivity.
Gen Xers have leadership skills, but there’s a disconnect between what employees want and the priorities of employers.
Employees who don’t feel valued and appreciated will not be as engaged with work as those who do. Turnover costs for upper management are much greater than entry-level employees. For those reasons, it pays to foster engagement with all generations of workers.
Real estate commissions are negotiable, no matter what any lawsuit says
Startups love pondering inclusion, yet half have no women in leadership
Consumers already becoming complacent about subscription products
Why Google’s AI ethics advisory board immediately imploded
Simple logo creation tools perfect for any freelancer
Top 11 productivity tools for entrepreneurs that work from home
Rize is the tech nerd’s version of hiding money in coffee cans
You got an LLC and you’re ready to hire – 3 things lenders look for
How to talk your boss into letting you work from home
Identity-protecting stamps are a must for any office
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Indeed President, Chris Hyams tells us #WhyAustin [video]
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Finance2 weeks ago
Rize is the tech nerd’s version of hiding money in coffee cans
-
Business News2 weeks ago
How to talk your boss into letting you work from home
-
Business News6 days ago
Identity-protecting stamps are a must for any office
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
How to deal with an abusive boss and keep your job, too
-
Business News2 weeks ago
Does writing with pen and paper make you smarter than your digital peers?
-
Social Media5 days ago
Can you legally monitor your employees’ online activities? Kinda
-
Business Entrepreneur7 days ago
How freelancers can keep the peace with difficult clients
-
Tech News7 days ago
Investors are betting big on fitness tech