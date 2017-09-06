HealthTech is booming and this startup is a mega rad way to save

(BUSINESS) With Take Command Health, even a self-employed person can have help negotiating their health insurance costs, get 24/7 calls to real doctors included, and a team to help negotiate any medical bills. Share Share +1 Reddit Share Pin Flip Email Shares 1

The ever changing insurance monster

Health insurance is complicated. Entrepreneurs, especially, may have challenges selecting the right plan if they are navigating the public exchanges or private market.



One place you may find some assistance is Texas star- up Take Command Health.

You’ve got options

Take Command has a simple mission: Help solve the potential 75 BILLION USD lost because of poor plan choices. To help individuals and their families, they offer services at 3 pricing levels, a $0/month for basic services, $15/month premier plan for individuals and $25/month for a premier family plan.

For free, every month you can get advice, pharmacy discounts, and access to a free Health Savings Account (HSA).

Their second tier premier plan ($15/month) gives you everything in the basic plan plus an amazing call the doctor feature – where you have 24/7 access to a doctor. This tier also offers the use of medical bill negotiation where Take Command negotiates with doctors, clinics, and hospitals and verifies accuracy. Given that it’s fairly common to have a medical billing error (there are over 90 ways to code a cardio angioplasty, for example), the ability to have someone review and negotiate those mistakes can lead to immense savings.

For dental and vision, the premier plan threw in some dental discounts via Aetna Dental Access, and vision discounts through places like Lenscrafters, Visionworks, and JCPenney.

Finally, for those of you with spouses and kids, there is a family option for $25/month so you can get coverage for your family. The family plan covers everything that the premier individual plan does, but for the whole family.

Still not sure?

For those single or team entrepreneurs who are struggling to understand what plans on or off the exchanges are good choices for them, this is a great, inexpensive way to get guidance. They even include faith-based plans as well with private and marketplace plans, and can give you comparison tools. You can also use their interface to help collect information on what plan is best for you.

If you need to manage benefits for your team, they also have some solutions available for you. In addition to the current features available listed above, and HRA (Health Reimbursement Accounts) assistance, they have new features coming: House calls, paying employee deductibles, a flat-fee group sharing plan (where costs are shared as a group – useful if you have a group of people with similar health costs), and full dental coverage.

Take command

Ultimately, this is giving small businesses and entrepreneurs more power and flexibility in answering those health questions and to receive necessary medical care.

For small businesses trying to grow, Take Command Health may give you more leverage to attract partners. And at rates as low as zero – it won’t be too hard to get a massive return on investment. Check them out!

#TakeCommandHealth