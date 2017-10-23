Target’s plan to beat Amazon involves more openings

As the battle of online versus physical retailers continues, Target has decided to combat Amazon in an unfamiliar way. Target plans to open new locations as opposed to online markets. With new and remodeled stores they hope to get customers, new and old, shopping again.

Target representatives have already announced their plan to remodel numerous stores, and they are already expanding it.

They recently added 325 stores to the list and plan to have 1,000 revamped stores by 2020. There is no doubt that Amazon played a part in their initiative.

While other major retailers like Walmart have expanded their online services to stay afloat, Target wants to go back to basics. Why compete with Amazon in the online realm?

The remodels were planned according to the customer feedback.

Adjustments will be made from floor to ceiling – literally. Some plans reveal additions to the grocery section which will now include beer and wine.

In order to cater to customers in a rush, new stores will have separate lines for online orders, a pickup counter and grab and go food.

Target will expand their floor plans to include an additional entrance and curved aisles to highlight new merchandise. There will even be an outdoor section for visitors dragged along on a shopping trip to chill.

A remodeled store in New York was tested and reportedly sales boosted by at least 2%. CEO Brian Cornell is hoping for the same results with all of the newly remodeled stores.

In addition to revamping their current locations, Target is also testing a small-format design. This small store is meant for more highly populated areas.

Specifically, they will be popping up in cities and near college campuses. This is an untapped market for Target, which could bring even more sales in the future.

Target has already opened 55 small-format stores and plan on opening another 120 by late next year.

As for new, large-scale Targets, 32 have popped up around the country this year but there’s always more. Customers can expect to see another 25 in 2018.