With Toys ‘R’ Us gone, who’s winning the toy business now?
(BUSINESS) As Toys “R” Us days are behind us, who is reaping the benefits of their absence?
I used to love Toys “R” Us as a kid. Not because i went there often but mostly because the idea of a store that carried all the great toys (I was an avid trading card game player) was so awesome as a kid. Going was a real treat. Now, in the post Toys “R” Us world, you may be asking – where are people buying toys.
Unsurprisingly, there are retailers all over the place jumping to fill formerly Giraffe territory. Finimize did a little year to year comparison, and based on their poll, it looks like everyone’s favorite online retailer Amazon has taken a good 4% increase.
This follows the trend of Americans taking shopping online over brick-and-mortar retailers. (Also, Amazon was the king of toy sales in 2017, anyway) Both Wal-Mart and Target of course picked up new customers – and given that both are using in-store pickup and online ordering more and more, I suspect that will continue to grow. What may be surprising is the increase in toy purchases at Kohl’s and Macy’s.
Kohl’s selling toys is probably a great way to indulge parents who procrastinate in buying toys, given that Toys “R” Us wont’ be open late and last-minute. Macy’s has always been a popular place to buy everything, although department stores have their own set of troubles to deal with going forward in the future. (FYI – Macy’s and JCPenny are the two major competitors given that Sears is mostly out of the picture)
What’s missing from this poll, interestingly, was Party City’s attempt to open ToyCity after Halloween. The Party City Holding Co. didn’t report favorable results for the temporary ToyCity stores, but seems to suggest some positive possibility for the selling of toys.
If you are thinking about holiday Toy shopping already (even though it’s Febuary) – you will likely see similar retailers for the next year. My predictions? Amazon will continue to dominate, and department stores will be mid-level, I’m not super optimistic given current projections about JC Penny and Macy’s – even with some optimism. Target and Wal-Mart are huge retailers, but if they expand their online offerings and some good price differentiation, they may perform more strongly.
An alternative place to buy also exists in local toy shops. There is something to be said about a more interactive and welcoming setting where people can look and feel toys before purchasing.
Also, TToys “R” Usmay be looking at coming back – and although toy makers are skeptical, keep your eyes on this comeback.
Become an intrapreneur where you work instead of quitting
(INTRAPRENEUR) There is an overwhelming amount of power hiding inside of every company, and the intrapreneur is the key to unleashing it.
Unhappy at work? Get in line. According to Forbes, only 19% of Americans are satisfied with their jobs. Maybe your boss is a blockhead. Maybe the pay is lousy, or the work is unfulfilling. Whatever the reason, you’ve been binge-reading The American Genius and you’re wondering if it’s time to submit your resignation and start your own business.
Not so fast! Before you bid sayonara to a steady paycheck, consider a middle way: the path of the intrapreneur.
Broadly defined, an intrapreneur is any employee who takes risks to solve a problem. Instead of building a new venture from the ground, intrapreneurs utilize resources that already exist within a firm to create innovative offerings, programs, and policies.
Intrapreneurs experiment.
They inspire teams. When they fail, they try again. And here’s the kicker: They are happier, more focused, and more fulfilled at work. Downstream, this can lead to increased job security, promotions and raises.
So maybe it’s time to stop thinking of yourself as a wage slave and start thinking of yourself as a budding intrapreneur. Write a pitch, develop a strategy, build consensus by inviting your coworkers to critique your idea. If you can bring a viable solution to the table, you’ll be hailed as a hero.
Even if your plan stalls or fails, there’s a good chance that you’ll be recognized and rewarded for leaning in. Good, bad, or incompetent, your boss needs help. She has quarterly objectives and quotas to meet, and if you can create value that supports your manager, your team, and the company as a whole, you will quickly become indispensable.
As Sir Richard Branson noted, “While it’s true that every company need an entrepreneur to get it underway, healthy growth requires a smattering of intrapreneurs who drive new projects and explore new and unexpected directions for business development.”
Branson’s Virgin Group is one a handful of prominent companies, along with Google, 3M, and IBM, that have formalized intrapreneurial practices. Perhaps the best-known example is Google’s “20 percent” rule, a policy that permits employees to spend up to 20 percent of their time working on original, self-initiated projects they believe will benefit the company.
Of course, employees are only half of the intrapreneurship equation. If managers want to unleash the power of intrapreneurs, they need to create a culture where risk-taking is tolerated—within limits—and creativity is encouraged. This begins with better job descriptions and more strategic pay structures, but it might extend to include flexible teams, role switching, and collaborative professional development.
Whether you’re a boss or worker, intrapreneurship has the potential to unlock opportunities for growth and success.
Not sure how to get started?
Brainstorm with your team to identify a sticky problem and draft a plan to solve it. Recommend a concrete first step, something that can be accomplished in less than one week. Now, get to work!
The top 5 reasons to reject a job offer
(CAREER) Don’t make a mistake and accept a job offer you’ll regret – here’s what to look out for.
Given the current economy, job seekers have the upper hand in 2019. If you’ve been searching for a job, getting an offer can be a huge relief.
So why would you consider turning a job down?
Here are five reasons that you may want to rethink accepting a job offer, even if you’re desperate:
1. The job interview process is less-than-professional.
You can get a good idea in the interview process about how the company is run. You should expect professional communication, on-time appointments and good interview questions and answers. If something feels off, it could be that the company just isn’t in a good place to hire people. Expect that the hiring MO is how things are run internally. It’s not always that way, but it can be a good warning sign.
2. The salary isn’t what you’d hoped for.
Maybe you can live with the salary because the benefits make up for it. But if the company refuses to negotiate, it could be a red flag that they feel like they hold all the cards. Their stance on salary may not change once you get to your first performance review. It’s likely the company will continue to lowball you, giving you small raises, no matter how much work you perform.
3. The offer seems too good to be true.
On the other hand, getting an offer with more benefits than expected and a huge salary that seems out of line for your industry can also be a red flag. Why are they offering to pay you more than average? It could be because the job duties aren’t what they’re advertising. They may expect more of you than they’re willing to admit. Do some digging before you hire on.
4. You have concerns about the company culture or office environment.
During your interview, you should have asked questions about your managers, the office and company culture. If it doesn’t feel like it’s going to be a good fit for you, listen to your gut. Don’t work for a company that will stress you out mentally, physically and emotionally.
5. The commute is way too long.
Test the commute before you accept a job offer during the morning and afternoon when you’d be getting to work and getting home. You may not want to tack on an extra hour or more each way to your day.
If you’re looking for a job and want some great advice about beefing up your cover letter and resume, read Ask a Manager. Alison Green has some great columns about standing out in the interview process professionally while making sure the you’re getting the information you need to make a good decision.
A job search should end with you finding a position that suits you and is a good fit for both you and the company. Even though you may be feeling the pressure, it pays to really take your time and make sure that you’ll be happy with the company for a few years.
You shouldn’t feel stuck in a job just to get a paycheck. You may not get your dream job, but you should be taking steps toward career fulfillment.
Is insecurity the root of overworking in today’s workforce?
(CAREER) Why are professionals who “made it” in their field still chronically overworked? Why are people still glorifying a lack of sleep in the name of the hustle?!
So you got that job you wanted after prepping for months, and everything seems cool and good… but you’re working way more hours than scheduled. Skipping lunch, coming in early and staying late, and picking up any project that comes your way. You’re overworked.
Getting the job was supposed to be a mark of success in itself, but now, work is your life and everyone is wondering how you can be working so much if you’re already successful.
In an article for Harvard Business Review, Laura Empson delves into what drives employees to overwork themselves. Empson is a professor of Management of Professional Service firms at the University of London, and has spend the last 25 years researching business practices.
Her recently published book Leading Professionals: Power, Politics and Prima Donnas, focuses on business organizational theory and behavior, based on 500 interviews with senior professionals in the world’s largest organizations.
Over the course of her research, Empson encountered numerous reports of people in white-collar positions pushing themselves to work exhausting hours. Decades ago, those with white-collar jobs in law firms, accountancy firms, and management consultancies worked towards senior management positions to gain partnership.
Once partnership was reached, all the hard work paid off in the form of autonomy and flexibility with scheduling and projects. Now, even entry-level employees are working overextended hours.
An HR director interviewed by Empson noted, “The rest of the firm sees the senior people working these hours and emulates them.” There’s a drive to mirror upper management, even at the cost of health.
Empson’s research indicates insecurity is the root of this behavior. Insecurity about when work is really done, how management will perceive employees, and what counts as hard work. Intangible knowledge work provokes insecurity since there’s rarely ever a way to tell when this work is complete.
Colleagues turn into competitors, and suddenly working outside of your regular hours becomes seen as normal if you want to keep up with the competition. You want to stand out from the crowd, so staying late a few days a week starts to feel normal.
This can turn into a slippery slope, and when being overworked feels like the norm, you may not notice taking on even more extra hours and responsibilities to feel like you’re contributing efficiently to the company.
During her research, Empson found that some recruiters admitted to hiring “insecure overachievers” for their firms.
Insecure overachievers are incredibly ambitious and motivated, but driven by feelings of inadequacy. Financial insecurity and disproportionately tying self-worth to productivity are just a few contributing factors to their self-doubt.
As a result, these kind of people are amazingly self-disciplined, and likely to pursue elite positions with professional organizations. Fear of being exposed as inadequate drives insecure employees to work long hours to prove themselves
Even upper level management is subject to this same insecurity.
Organizational pressures can make even the most established leader overwork themselves.
Empson notes, “Working hard can be rewarding and exhilarating. But consider how you are living. Recognize when you are driving yourself and your staff too hard, and learn how to help yourself and your colleagues to step back from the brink.“
Analyze your organization’s conscious and unconscious messaging about achievement, and make sure you’re setting and enforcing realistic expectations for your team.
