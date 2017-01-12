Uber is sucking up to cities by giving away their data

Massive amounts of data

Since its launch in 2009, Uber has collected a mass amount of data regarding drivers’ and riders’ transit habits. However, until now they have never willingly shared it. Though they have remained at the forefront of data and privacy issues over the years, many cities have not made firm demands on what kind of data they want the ridesharing brand to report.

Read also: Uber unleashed their autonomous cars with dangerous flaws



So why change their minds now? With the trickling of data, Uber is perhaps hoping to subdue the pressure from these major cities who want more. Or perhaps they’re sucking up for when cities refuse to bend to their will as they continue many legal battles across the nation.

It’s their way of saying, “Please like us,” while also saying, “Please leave us alone.” Click To Tweet

Unleashing the data

The Uber Movement site launched this past weekend and at this time, the site contains data from nearly two billion trips in four major cities including Boston, D.C., Manila, and Sydney.

In order to access the data, users have to apply, though they promise to eventually make it available to the general public.

All of the data is anonymous for riders and drivers, as it is used more to track information directly related to transportation – or what the company refers to more specifically as “time travel data.” Of course, they cover how long it takes to get from point A to point B, but also how busy a certain route is at night, or on a Tuesday, or any specific time you want to research.

Partnership opportunities

In further attempts to appease, the company claims the data is perfect for city officials, city planners and policymakers. And so far, they seem to agree. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has already expressed his enthusiasm in the new partnership with the ridesharing company. Partnership is a much more appealing term for Uber for now, especially if they can continue holding on to their core data for the time being.

#cantwealljustgetalong