Anytrack is the new way to track data across all of your channels

Marketers, we know it would be easier for your data analytics to be gathered in one place. Well boy, we have a tool for you – enter Anytrack.

Published

anytrack homepage on mac

Marketing is essential for any business, blog, or website in order to grow. We make ads, put out email funnels, and do whatever we can to make our digital footprint as large as bigfoots.

Great, so our well-crafted, well-thought-out ads and emails are out there…now what?

How do you know that ad is doing its job and if it is, how well is it doing? Maybe you have 2 separate ads out there and are getting half the traffic you thought you would. But which ad just isn’t cutting it?

Well, there is a way to track all of it and make our lives a little simpler. AnyTrack is a new tool for conversion tracking and attribution. The company, founded in 2020, boasts seamless and instant integration with several apps like Google Ads, Shopify, Rakuten Marketing, and many more. The site even offers custom integration for affiliate networks.

AnyTrack has real-time data tracking so you don’t have to wait 24 hours to get a marketing report in. It automatically collects and unifies your first-party data for better audience understanding. And it does it all without you having to lift a finger.

You don’t even need to change any of your links to get started. All you need to do is take a few minutes to sign up and install the AnyTrack code onto your website. Then bam, you’re done.

In their own words, AnyTrack states that it,

“Leverages all data signals from your marketing funnels and sends it back to Facebook Conversion API and Google Ads API so you can track more conversions, lower CPA, and increase ROAS AUTOMATICALLY.”

So you must be thinking what I’m thinking – A tool as handy as this that would really help to track what’s working and what’s not must be a pretty penny. Fortunately, that isn’t the case. AnyTrack is currently free to use, so no matter what stage you’re at with your website or marketing – whether it’s been live for a few years or a few months – you can use this application.

I don’t know if this tool is right for you, but I do believe it may give you a better understanding of your market audience than you had before. And that has got to be worth something to you and your business.

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

