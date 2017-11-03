Business News
Zenefits seeing consequences for misleading investors
(BUSINESS NEWS) The SEC is showing Silicon Valley they’re still head honcho and not backing down with new fines for shady company, Zenefits.
For the first time, Silicon Valley is holding CEOs accountable. HR management company Zenefits and their former CEO Parker Conrad have settled for almost $1 million for fraud accusations made by the SEC.
The highly profiled case that has been overshadowing Zenefits for the past two years can finally be put to rest. Last year Conrad stepped down as CEO after the SEC found the company had inadequate compliance procedures.
According to their press release, the SEC found that Zenefits “did not take sufficient steps to ensure its growing workforce was properly licensed to sell insurance.” Most members of the sales team did not have proper licensing as health insurance brokers.
Specifically, employees would be allowed to sell insurance before passing their exams and in states where they were not licensed.
The SEC believes that Conrad intentionally misled investors by holding back information. If you visit the Zenefits website, they boast about their unique HR management services.
They market themselves as selling HR cloud services to small businesses, which is true, though most of their revenue comes from insurance sales. When we say “most” we mean 90% of their revenue.
Even with the 18 month investigation, the settlement was made without any admittance from Conrad. In the settlement, Zenefits agreed to pay $450,000 in fines. For his individual role, Conrad settled to pay $350,000 in disgorgement, $23,692.39 in interest and a $160,000 penalty.
Zenefits have since booted Conrad and is now led by new CEO Jay Fulcher. They have fully complied with the SEC and hope to move on with “new values and leadership,” according to Josh Stein, General Counsel at Zenefits.
Stein also mentioned that Zenefits will get back on track through “helping companies thrive by taking better care of their employees.”
This is one of the first major cases against a unicorn startup – which does not refer to the mythical creature but instead is a startup that is valued over $1 billion. With all of the money in Silicon Valley, it most likely won’t be the last.
The SEC plans to enforce their regulation policies in order to keep investors, companies, and the customers they serve on the same page.
Business News
Ford runs test with robutt to evaluate seats
(BUSINESS NEWS) Ford, in an effort to measure how seats hold up, created a robotic butt to run the tests.
Ford is guaranteeing that the new Fiesta will be the only place you’ll want to sit. They are even utilizing a robot complete with a humanlike behind to test the comfort and quality of their seats.
The robot, appropriately referred to as “Robutt” was created in the shape of the average large man. The Robutt continuously sits up and down, simulating how people get in and out of a car. It may seem like an arbitrary test, but the comfort of car seats have a major impact on the overall experience.
Ford estimates that over the span of ten years, a person will get in and out of their car at least 25,000 times. That’s 25,000 chances to be more comfortable while driving. Each time we sit, our bodies create an impression in our seats and material adjusts over time.
The robot simulations are more realistic than Ford’s previous tests, which relied on pneumatic cylinders that repeatedly moved up and down.
Svenja Froelich, one of the durability engineers at Ford’s European headquarters, shares her satisfaction with the new “jiggly butt” robot.
“We’re able to replicate very accurately how people really behave.” As a durability engineer, Froelich analyzes the movement of the robot and studies how people get in and out of their vehicle. As the tests are repeated, durability engineers build pressure maps to study how the seats wear over time.
This helps them measure the comfort and quality of their seat and make adjustments as needed. Froelich is proud that the seats are one of the most tested pieces of the Fiesta car.
Time is of the essence for Ford, especially when they need to test the seats a minimum of 25,000 times to ensure they’re right. The Robutt has come in handy to save time as it can simulate human behavior over the span of a decade in just a few short weeks.
Ford is planning to keep the Robutt as a part of their seat testing for all Ford cars in Europe in the future. Perhaps they’ll make the behind of robots in the future even more lifelike.
Business News
Trouble in Tesla paradise as terminated workers sue
(BUSINESS NEWS) Tesla is facing more challenges as the United Auto Workers International Union (AUW) complained on behalf of terminated workers.
In October, over 400 Tesla employees were terminated. The mass firing was company-wide and ranged from associates and team leaders to supervisors. The issue of unionization among Tesla employees had been brewing for a while, though representatives from the company claim that the firings had nothing to do with it.
In February of this year the UAW bid to unionize the Tesla factory in Fremont, California. Previously, employees formed a group they called the Tesla Workers Organizing Committee and sent a list of demands to the board.
According to employees, in 2015 the injury rate in the Tesla factories was higher than the industry standard.
For the workers, this was more than just a safety issue. In their demands they illustrate that the consequences of unsafe working conditions also have a profound effect on morale. They also cause a delay in production.
This is crucial as Tesla continues to ramp up their production efforts to meet the demands of the public. In response to these issues, Tesla claimed that they have overcome these challenges of the past. They even boast the “lowest injury rate in the industry” as of this year.
Head honcho Elon Musk has not been able to hide his feelings over the unionization of Tesla employees.
Musk has opposed union efforts because their mission is not aligned with that of the company. Tesla is focused on accelerating sustainable energy, so they do not want to diminish that focus. Musk mentioned that stock options will probably be more appealing than union dues.
Regardless of the personal feelings of Elon Musk and the mission of the company, Tesla employees clearly are not satisfied. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which is in charge of enforcing labor laws, filed a complaint against Tesla in August that found merit in workers’ claims about the unfair labor practices.
Even if their injury rate is in line with industry standards, the complaints keep rolling in as union efforts are on the rise.
Business News
As it turns out, Equifax was warned about vulnerability
(BUSINESS NEWS) Equifax’s gigantic breach was, no doubt, terrible. But even worse was that the data company had been warned about the vulnerability.
Adding to the insult of the largest data compromise in history, where over 145 million American’s lost personal data, it turns out that data giant Equifax was warned by a security researcher, reportedly, about its vulnerability in December of 2016, and ultimately failed to act upon it until they were forced to six months later.
Apparently, a webpage on the public facing website gave that security researcher access to social security numbers, full names, birthdates, and addresses – in a page exposed to anyone that required no authentication.
In addition, he was able to hack several servers, and found vulnerabilities to simple bugs across the company’s massive online infrastructure, which suffered from a lack of patches and updates.
This leak of information has raised a number of concerns of Equifax’s security practices, which apparently have been lacking for a quite a bit.
Multiple former employees and current employees discussed security lapses – despite the massive investment of capital and time – largely due to talent gaps and poor implementation processes.
Security mishaps in the past, including insecure internal portals, internal sabotage, and a lack of fire integrity monitoring systems. Audits apparently weren’t taken seriously, as management struggled to understand what security consultants were asking.
Ultimately, it appears that Equifax didn’t have security at the top of its mind, and is feeling that lack of urgency now.
Equifax announced on October 2nd that the security firm Mandiant had concluded the review of the impact of the breach, and the information finalized the number to the current 145 million, with no evidence attackers impacted databases located outside the United States.
In addition, though originally up to 100,000 Canadian citizens may have been impacted based on the original statement, Equifax confirmed that 8,000 Canadian citizens were impacted. The results for the UK are awaiting review currently.
The scope of the Equifax hack has already changed the company itself massively – with a new Interim CEO and the departure of the two top security officials.
The scope of the breach has federal lawmakers discussing enhancing oversight about the largely unregulated agency of credit reporting. What happens next with over 143 million people impacted – who will be impacted for years to come – will continue to be felt.
