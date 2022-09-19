Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

Zoom preps email and calendar tools to fend off Microsoft, Google

In defense of the big-wigs in the office, Microsoft and Google, Zoom devises a plan to release email and calendar tools.

Published

Man and woman having a remote job interview over Zoom.

A new challenger has entered the UCaaS arena. Everyone’s pandemic WFH hero, Zoom, is launching a major expansion that includes email and calendar apps in an effort to turn the platform into a one-stop shop for your hybrid office’s workflow.

With a rebrand that includes a new logo font and color scheme, Zoom announced on Sept 12 that it is renaming its internal communications platform from Zoom Chat to Zoom Team Chat.

Along with the renaming, senior execs announced that new features are on the way and will be announced later this year, some potentially as soon as the Zoomtopia conference on November 8-9. These new features include the aforementioned email and calendar apps, as well as third-party integrations with platforms like ServiceNow and a browser version of Zoom Team Chat for use when the app is unable to be installed, and more.

This appears to be Zoom’s attempt to directly compete with giants Google and Microsoft, who have each expanded their own offerings over the past two years to keep their heads above water in the remote workplace arena.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In August, Microsoft and enterprise communications software provider Bandwidth announced Duet, a partnership that brings e911 and Direct Routing calls to MS Teams. On Wednesday, three days after the Zoom rebrand announcement, Bandwidth revealed that Duet now has integrated SMS and MMS support as well via an app called “Send-To.” Meanwhile, Zoom Phone has been on the market since 2019, a full year before the global COVID-19 pandemic ushered in the “Zoom revolution.”

For what it’s worth, in a breakdown comparison between the two platforms published early this week, Forbes gave a heavy vote in favor of Zoom as the superior platform over Microsoft Teams due to “exceptional online video conference quality, robust business features, extensive integrations” and user-friendliness. The only concessions made in favor of Microsoft Teams were its low cost, and that it comes bundled with Office 365.

That being said, adding email and calendar apps is a smart move by honing in on cross-platform contamination from Google, which seems their more formidable opponent. Given how Google Meet has become so tightly integrated with the other apps in the Google Workspace catalog, like the huge “Add Google Meet Video Conferencing” button when adding a new event to your Google Calendar, this might be the key to a total Zoom eclipse of the Google sun.

Still, the question remains whether companies will find it worth their while to shift from existing software to Zoom’s all-in-one offering. Zoom already offers the ability to send messages between Zoom Team Chat and other popular internal communications platforms via the Mio app, and Slack offers fairly seamless Zoom integration already.

There may be more in the pipeline to sweeten the deal, but we will have to wait until November’s Zoomtopia announcements to be sure.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:,
Written By

Jesse has a B.A. in Women's and Gender Studies from St. Mary's College of Maryland and a PhD in Theatre from the University of Texas at Austin. His research on LGBTQ+ theatre has been published in multiple anthologies and on stage in Austin. At home in Dallas, he enjoys cooking, reading, and spending quality time with his partner and their three dogs.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

zoom team chat zoom team chat

Tech News

Zoom rebrands after rocky post-pandemic stint, reimagines visuals

The pandemic proved to be a growth opportunity for Zoom, but the aftermath has caused detriment. Zoom now renames and rebrands to save face.

4 days ago
switchboard on computer switchboard on computer

Business News

Switchboard: A Cloud-based collaboration tool for remote work

Working from home or at least hybrid work is typical nowadays and Switchboard is perfect for co-working when not in-office.

September 8, 2022
Woman on a video call waving to camera and smiling representing virtual mentors. Woman on a video call waving to camera and smiling representing virtual mentors.

Tech News

Zoom Escaper offers funny ‘exit strategies’ for your Zoom calls

Zoom Escaper is basically a get-out-of-Zoom-jail-free card, and it’s hilarious. Though considering the proliferation of Zoom meetings, we kind of get it.

July 19, 2022
zoom background zoom background

Tech News

How to change your background on Zoom

(TECH NEWS) If you didn't know by now, you can change your background on Zoom to something more exciting than your office wall. Here's...

May 4, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.