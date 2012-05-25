Clear IdeaPaint makes any wall a dry erase board

Genius idea for any home or home office

Your work space is an essential part of your professional success and productivity. It should be unique, reflect your professional goals and your creativity, and be functional for your needs. You could have a traditional office with full functionality, but what about embracing your creative side? Embracing your creative side can give you more freedom when brainstorming new ideas or ways to improve current ideas. One way to do that is to have a dry erase whiteboard surface covering an entire wall of your office or every wall in your office.

You may already know about IdeaPaint and their whiteboard paint for nearly every flat surface, including wood. But they’ve made some unique improvements that will fit every office. Unsurprisingly, the dry erase whiteboard paint used to only come in white, which can stifle your creative side and make your office seem boring—until you start writing on the wall, that is. Now, IdeaPaint comes in clear. That means you can paint your wall any color you want and then paint the clear dry erase whiteboard paint right over it. Think of the possibilities; you can paint over a patterned or solid wall. Either way, you’ll be able to write right on top of it and erase it just as easily.

As small business professional, you may not have a substantial amount of money to spend however you want. IdeaPaint’s dry erase whiteboard is an easy and affordable way to create an entire dry erase whiteboard anywhere you need it—in your conference room, individual offices, or in common areas so you and your employees can brainstorm together and write important notes and reminders to each other.

It’s a great way to stay organized and encourage creativity, and now you can make your office a unique space with any color paint you want and just cover it with one coat of IdeaPaint.

Your office should be as unique as your brand, and this is just one affordable way to accomplish that. Make your office work for you so you can focus on securing that one important client, brainstorming your next big marketing campaign, or preparing for that upcoming professional conference. Make the most of your workspace and your time, all with one simple coat of paint.