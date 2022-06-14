Opinion Editorials
Building blocks of creating company culture when working remotely
(EDITORIAL) It seems that even a post-COVID-19 world will involve remote work, so how can you build and maintain a strong work culture that ensures growth and satisfaction?
New startups and existing companies are starting to transition to a fully remote (or nearly fully remote) model, but what does this mean for work culture? If you’re not careful, your work culture could easily become diminished as you transition to a remote environment, and if you’re building a company from the ground up, you may not have a strong culture to begin with. Culture isn’t something you can afford to give up, so how can you build and maintain your company culture while working remotely?
The importance of a strong work culture
Maintaining strong, consistent company culture is vital, even if your company is operating remotely. With a strong work culture, you’ll enjoy benefits like:
- Better recruiting potential. A company with strong work culture will seem more attractive to talented candidates. The best people in the industry will want to work at a place with a great team and a great set of values.
- Like-minded teammates. Establishing a consistent work culture allows you to selectively hire, then maintain employees who are like-minded. Employees with similar goals and mentalities, even if they come from different backgrounds, will be able to collaborate more efficiently.
- Smoother communication. A strong foundational work culture that establishes goals, values, and beliefs within an organization can enable smoother, more efficient communication. Staff members will be on the same page with regard to high-level priorities, and will be able to exchange information in similar patterns.
- Lower stress and less turnover. Better work cultures generally mean lower stress for employees, and accordingly, less employee turnover. Of course, this assumes you’re hiring good fits for the organization in the first place.
- A better public reputation. Your work culture can also boost your public reputation—especially if you emphasize core values that are important to your target audience.
How to build company culture remotely
Traditionally, you can use in-person team-building sessions, regular meetings, and workplace rules to establish and maintain your company culture, but while working remotely, you’ll need to employ a different set of tactics, like:
- Hiring the right candidates. Building a great culture starts with hiring. You have to find candidates who fit with your organization and already share your core values. If someone doesn’t agree with your high-level approach, or if they don’t like your rules or workflows, they aren’t going to do their best work. These same considerations should be applied to your third-party hires as well; agencies and freelancers should also fit into your values.
- Hosting virtual team-building events. You can’t host in-person team-building events, but that doesn’t mean that team-building is inaccessible to you. Consider hosting a video conference to introduce your team members to each other, or bond over a shared event. You could also host virtual game nights, or provide team lunches to celebrate wins. Any excuse to engage with each other in a non-work context can help employees feel more connected and part of the team, and there are plenty of options to make it work virtually.
- Streamlining communication. Good communication is both a constituent factor and a byproduct of effective company culture. If you want your culture to thrive, you have to set good standards for communication and encourage your employees to communicate with each other consistently and openly. People need to feel heard when they speak and feel comfortable voicing their opinions—even if they don’t agree with their superiors. There should also be easily accessible channels for communication at all levels. Over time, this foundation will help your employee communication improve.
- Improving transparency. Workplace transparency is important for any employer, but it’s especially important for remote businesses trying to build or maintain a strong culture—and it’s challenging if you’re operating remotely. If you’re open and honest about your goals and how you operate, employees will feel more trusted and more engaged with their work. Strive to answer questions honestly and disclose your motivations.
- Publishing and reiterating company core values. One of the biggest factors responsible for making a company culture unique is its set of core values. Spend some time developing and refining your list of core values. Once finished, publish them for all employees to read, and make time to reiterate them regularly so employees remember them.
- Making employees feel valued. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, make your employees feel valued. Take the time to show your appreciation however you can, whether it’s through a simple thank-you message or an occasional cash bonus, and be sure to listen to employee feedback when you get it.
Building a work culture in a remote environment is more challenging, and requires consideration of more variables, but it’s certainly possible with the right mentality. Spend time setting your priorities, and make sure you’re consistent in your execution.
This editorial was first published in July of 2020.
Opinion Editorials
We’ve got the secret sauce for accomplishing your goals
(EDITORIAL) It may seem counter-intuitive, but reaching goals comes down to throwing away the one metric we can’t help but use.
Many of us have a tendency to attempt to make changes to our lives at specific times; “I’ll start my diet on Monday,” “That will be my New Years Resolution.” Because of this, the changes we set out to make are often unsuccessful because we pigeonhole ourselves to a specific time frame. Here’s a secret: being less focused on a calendar-based time constraint and more focused on actually making the change is the key to success. We can often be hard on ourselves if we don’t accomplish our goals by some set time, and we lose sight of what is really important.
Today’s the day
Instead of waiting for January 1st to roll around, ask yourself today what changes you want to make. Whether it be a personal or a professional change, it is essential to check in with yourself every so often to see if you like the way things are going in your life.
For example, say that the change you would like to see made is that you get a promotion. That’s a good start, although it’s fairly abstract. From there, you have to dwindle down to a plan of action.
Be specific and honest with yourself
Your next step may be to make a list of the ways you can get to that promotion: get to work a little earlier/stay a little later, seek out new tasks and responsibilities rather than wait for them to be assigned to you, initiate some sort of team-building activity, etc.
The more detailed and less abstract your plan is, the more likely it is to be successful.
Now, once you have your idea all worked out, it is time for execution.
Hold yourself accountable
In order to keep yourself on track, try keeping a journal of your accomplishments. This helps to create a personal environment of motivation and it’s great to have on hand come performance review time.
If you need a bigger push in regard to accountability, maybe recruit a friend (either a personal friend or in the workplace) and urge them to set goals for themselves as well. This way, you have someone to check in with and someone to motivate you.
In the end…
At the end of the day, change has to come from your own intrinsic motivation. Opportunities, generally, don’t just fall into one’s lap, so don’t waste your time waiting for something to happen…make it happen.
Opinion Editorials
We just can’t overlook the many benefits of remote work
(EDITORIAL) Employees scream it from the rooftops and businesses don’t want to admit it: Remote work is just too beneficial to pass up- and here’s why.
Remote work has been rising in popularity in the past several years. Especially following the COVID-19 global pandemic, more companies saw significant benefits for both their business and their staff that went beyond the realm of finances by allowing remote labor.
Less happily, many people lost their job during the pandemic, but they ended up having more time to put toward their passions or were compelled to get creative with their remote business ideas to ensure a consistent stream of income.
If you remain on the fence about allowing your employees to work remotely, or are considering a career shift yourself, take a look at the top four benefits of working remotely, which may sway your decision.
Better Overall Quality of Life
Allowing your employees to work remotely doesn’t necessarily mean they work from home full time. There are benefits to having your employees work in an office part of the time – say, two or three days – and working from home, in more familiar surroundings, the rest of the week.
In this way, your workers enjoy some freedom and independence while retaining the ability to interact face-to-face with their peers. That provides human interaction, which can play a substantial role in terms of improved mental health for your staff.
Happy employees means healthier employees, which can save your outfit money in the form of healthcare costs and lost productivity. But we will get further into the cost-saving benefits a little further on.
If you’re a remote worker, you should see yourself becoming significantly more productive. But why would this be the case if you don’t have a manager over your shoulder watching your every move?
It’s true that when employees have a greater sense of independence, they also experience a significant sense of trust on the part of their employers and managers. This is one of the huge benefits of working remotely because it has a trickle-down effect on the quality and overall production of people’s work.
Can Work Anywhere with Internet
Whether you are a small business owner or have crafted your work to tailor toward a life of remote labor, this is an opportunity for someone who has dreamed of being a digital nomad. You have the ability to work anywhere in the world as long as you have access to the Internet. If you love to travel, this is a chance to spend time in various places around the globe while continuing to meet your deadlines.
Set Your Own Hours
In some cases with remote businesses, you have the freedom to set your own hours. Content writers, for instance, tend to enjoy more flexibility with regard to when they work because a lot of what they produce is project-based rather than tied to a nine-to-five schedule.
When you’re a business owner, this can be incredibly useful when you outsource tasks to save money. You can find a higher quality of performance by searching for contractors anywhere in the world and it doesn’t limit you to workers who live near to your office.
Saves Everyone Time and Money
In the end, remote work typically saves money for every person and entity involved. Businesses save costs in terms of not having to pay for a physical space, utilities, Internet, and other expenses. This allows you, as the owner, to spend more of your income on providing quality software and benefits for your employees so your operation runs more smoothly and efficiently.
According to FlexJobs, employees or remote business owners may save around $4,000 on average every year for expenses such as car maintenance, transportation, professional clothing in the office, or even money spent dining out for lunch with coworkers. Eventually, the costs add up, which means extra money in your pocket to take that much-needed vacation or save up for a down payment on your first home.
These benefits of working remotely only skim the surface. There are also sustainability factors such as removing cars from the roads and streets, because people don’t have to travel to and from an office; or employees missing fewer workdays since they have the ability and freedom to clock in from home.
Weigh the pros and cons as to whether remote work is right for you as a business owner or online professional. You might be surprised to find that working from home for more than the duration of the pandemic is worthwhile and could have long-lasting benefits.
Opinion Editorials
Breaking down the differences between decluttering and minimalism
(EDITORIAL) Decluttering and minimalism seem to be used synonymous but are the two ideas the same or are the complementary to each other?
Decluttering or minimalism
In a blog post I read recently, the author breaks down the difference between “decluttering” and “minimalism.”
For many, the difference isn’t highly apparent, nor does it really matter but it is good to point out the differences.
Living a minimalist or minimalism lifestyle is the concept of ‘living with less,’ and being happy with that. For many, especially in the US, minimalism seems counterintuitive to our consumer driven economy where stores and companies are making it easier each day to buy new stuff, regardless of whether you need it or not. However, before one can achieve this lifestyle of less, most have to declutter. But what exactly does that mean?
Essentially, decluttering is an action, while minimalism is a lifestyle.
The author of the blog explains how decluttering is usually the first step to minimalism. To live contently with less, you must first get rid of the excess; The clutter. However, each person’s reason for wishing to declutter and possibly move even further and live a minimalist lifestyle are all different. Shifts in perspectives help. That perspective shift can be due to a variety of reasons- moving, getting married or simply realizing you no longer need some of the things you own.
The continuation of living with less, after cleaning out one or more aspects of your life is true minimalism.
From a personal standpoint, as someone who has both decluttered for myself and family members for all of the reasons sited above, moving from decluttering to living a minimalist lifestyle is not a seamless transition.
It is in our nature that once we remove things we no longer need, that we acquire new things we think we need, again, whether that is true or not.
Despite selling 90% of my belongings before making a huge life transition to a digital nomad, and thinking I had achieved minimalism, as soon as I become settled once again, old habits came back. I began buying only the things I absolutely needed, like a bed and proper clothes, but then I started buying stuff I really had no need for, but just wanted.
Moral of the story?
Decluttering for most of us is a sporadic event where we throw stuff out, like spring cleaning. We may do it every spring or fall or whenever and it may just be our closet or some other aspect of our life.
For others, it is getting rid of everything they do not absolutely need to live.
But the difference between just decluttering every so often, regardless of how much and being a true minimalist is being able to maintain keeping only that which you absolutely need.
