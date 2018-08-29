Opinion Editorials
How to address coworkers (or anyone) after a personal tragedy
(EDITORIAL) When tragedy or hard times strike, anyone’s professional life can be impacted, but how can you get back to normal with the least amount of pain possible?
When tragedy strikes, it is so hard to navigate your personal life, let alone your professional life.
But the world doesn’t stop, even when your world feels like it ended.
I want to share my story with you, and how I recovered in my professional life after devastation in my personal life – what boundaries I set, how I reacted to others, and what I did poorly that I wish I had done better.
In 2005, a little over a year after marrying my beloved, we found out we were pregnant for the first time, and we were so enthusiastic that we called everyone we knew before leaving the gynecologist’s office. At our next visit, however, we were referred to a perinatal specialist and told we were already in the second trimester, but I wasn’t even showing yet.
We learned right away that Kennedy had so many things wrong with him that there was literally no chance he would survive during birth or after birth, and we were faced with being urged to abort for my personal health, but we felt compelled to keep him safe for as long as we could in the comfort of the womb for his short life.
So for almost two months, we lived with the “is today the day his heart will stop?” fear. When the day came, we delivered our son stillborn. Even though we knew it was coming, it was the most crushing silence you can imagine – a silent sonogram, and then child born through traditional delivery that never cries.
Aaron, my younger brother, my Irish twin, my best friend outside of my marriage, sent a teddy bear and chocolates, not knowing what to say, and experiencing his own fear as he found out after we did that his wife was also expecting. We named the bear K-Bear for Kennedy, and I still sleep with in my arms to this day.
Fast forward almost two years, and we were still not completely put back together – not me, not my husband, not my family.
At the time, my brother has two babies, one just four weeks old, and we relish in how amazing they are, and what a miracle babies really are. He failed to show up to make silly internet videos one Sunday, and we figured he got distracted by his babies and went home, but no, he called and left a message that I missed. In a happy voice, he proclaimed he was on his way and that he would be there in a bit.
A few minutes later, he was gone forever in a single car accident, and no one knows why. His wife and children survived the crash. I’d ignored my phone all day, so it wasn’t until the police knocked on my door that night that we knew what happened.
I found myself comparing the losses, and felt massive guilt over being more devastated by the loss of my brother. When Kennedy passed away, we had time to rationalize and understand through genetic testing and talking with our Priest that sometimes bad stuff just happens.
When Aaron died, it never made sense.
It still doesn’t.
Here’s how people around me reacted…
The first loss was very private, and was before social networks were big, so we silently suffered, and as our siblings all got pregnant at the same time, we had to choose to be happy for them rather than feel slighted.
When Aaron died, the Internet reacted by fundraising for his wife, since they were so so young, and had no savings or insurance.
Letters of condolence rolled in by the hundreds, flowers came, and a friend even sent the local Knights of Columbus to our house and presented a rosary. It was all very moving.
I remember going to the grocery store in the morning after Kennedy died and wondering why everyone was just shopping like nothing had happened.
Didn’t they know?
Why were they all smiling?
When Aaron died, the exact same thing happened. It is so hard to grasp that when my world stopped, everyone else’s went on like normal, and the silent pain ringing in my ears was too high pitched for others to hear.
Regardless, I had to recover at work.
In 2005, I worked at a medium sized commercial developer, and I was honest with my employers about everything. I called them the minute we found out we were pregnant, and again when we found out it wouldn’t work. I also told my boss when everything was totally over.
At that time, when people would come by my office to offer condolences, I let them. I chose to be very open about what happened, how I was feeling, and that we would try again. I found that the open door allowed people to not feel sorry for me (which was my fear), rather to understand the journey.
When I read concern on peoples’ faces, I asked if they had any questions. I asked if they knew anyone who had been through a stillborn, and I realized that most people were so concerned with how I was because they had experienced something similar in their life or through someone close to them.
Allowing people to connect over that tragedy truly helped an office to get back to work rather than tiptoe around me, or wonder and gossip.
In 2007, my work was exclusively online, so I didn’t have an open door on my office, I had an email inbox, a Twitter account, a Facebook account, and so on and so forth. Because we were hosting the wake at our home and dealing with moving my sister in law to her parent’s house, it was tough to work, let alone share what we were going through.
In order to open our doors, we had a handful of friends that were our point people.
They were the ones who blogged about what happened and what was going on. They were the ones with our address and phone number for those that wanted to reach out to us, and during the peak of the business of burial, they were our gatekeepers so to speak, and they were there to serve as a means of keeping the gates open instead of closed.
When the dust settled, we shared our experience publicly, and asked people to share their stories of loss.
In a digital world, people are desperately seeking to connect, be it professionally or personally, and giving them a way to do just that was a tremendous help, and I found that people never expected an immediate response, they just wanted us to know we were being cared for, and I answered every single email, even though it took a long, long time.
The takeaways – my mistake and what helped the healing
Any loss is terrible, be it a son or an Irish twin, a neighbor, a spouse, a parent, a house to fire, a job, or any loss. Pain can’t be measured on a scale, I promise.
If I could do it all over again, the mistake I made was not in keeping my doors open to co-workers so that we could all focus on work, but in closing them to family because I assumed they knew what I was going through, since they were also going through it.
The truth is, we all experienced these losses differently, and it hurt some of our family relationships that we grieved differently.
Don’t be afraid to cry, don’t sugar coat things to make people around you comfortable, don’t make people tiptoe, and for goodness’ sake, don’t tell your story as a means of getting attention. Be healthy about your recovery and life will go back to normal at a better pace than if you don’t experience the stages of loss. Do what’s comfortable to you and don’t feel like you have to pretend like everything is normal.
When you go back to work for the first time after a tragedy in your life, keep your doors open, invite questions, and ask your own questions.
There’s an elegant power in redirecting people to talk about their own tragedies.
The pain of loss is deep, but most people mistake telling their story for picking a wound, when really, being open to talking about it is tremendously helpful toward healing and one of the best ways to get your professional life back on track.
This editorial originally ran in 2013.
Opinion Editorials
Seeking meaning in an overwhelming professional world
(EDITORIAL) For an upcoming documentary series, taking a page from a 125 year old brand, filmmakers are investigating how we seek meaning in this chaotic world.
One of the few concepts I truly retained during my years as a Redbird at Illinois State University came from my Intro to Communication Theories course. Midway through the semester, my professor introduced us to the idea of Theory structures in organizations. Today, I’d like to explore how this theory overlaps with a budding documentary about seeking meaning in a chaotic world and finding aliveness.
These come in the forms of Theory X, Theory Y, and Theory Z.
Theory X is of the mindset that employees are nothing but cogs in machines and can easily be replaced.
Theory Y is your typical organization – an employee does their work, gets paid, some benefits, and is cared about to an extent.
Theory Z is an organizational structure that puts people first. A famous organization known for the Theory Z style of operation is Southwest Airlines.
The Theory Z is also implemented in the 126-year old global manufacturing company, Tuthill Corporation. They constantly check in with their employees and offer company outings and seminars where employees are encouraged to live a life they’re passionate about.
They have developed a concept called Wake the World where they hope to spread the significance of living a passionate life to people all over the globe. Now, they’re taking this a step further by examining the importance of “aliveness.”
Outside of explaining to employees the concept of aliveness during seminars and retreats, creative leaders at the company are developing an online documentary series where they travel in the world, interviewing real people about what makes them feel alive. This project is called “The Search For Aliveness.” It’s a search for meaning in an overwhelming professional world.
Their purpose with this documentary is to reach as many human beings as possible, and to show that everyone has the capability to find a passion in life and to live their lives to the fullest. The company will not be making any revenue off of this project, but instead just want to share their valued company culture with the world.
A casting call is currently open for the documentary, and filmmakers are traveling to selected participants for their interviews. All of the answers that are found in their journey will be used to concoct a “recipe” for aliveness, and will show people how to find a life of passion when they may be unsure of where to start.
Stay tuned for the launch of their documentary to see how others’ concept of “aliveness” matches up with yours as we collectively seek meaning in this chaotic world.
The author of this editorial does know the filmmakers, but has no financial relationship with any aforementioned brands.
Opinion Editorials
The marvelous relief of finding your ikigai
(EDITORIAL) There is no English word that expresses the complex nature of what “ikigai” means, but finding yours is so critical.
You know that place where you’re in the zone? Time kind of stands still because you’re so absorbed in what you’re doing that you forget to eat, drink or rest. There really isn’t an English word for that, but the Japanese have a concept that loosely translates – “ikigai,” or a reason to live. Kind of like having a purpose in life.
To find your ikigai, ask yourself:
What do you love?
What are you good at?
What does the world need from you?
What can you get paid for?
At the place where these four ideas intersect, there’s your ikigai, your raison d’etre. It’s not a grand or extraordinary philosophy, just a matter-of-fact joy of life, something to live for, a purpose.
How can this translate into business?
Many people call work their ikigai. There’s no denying that your job is an integral part of your identity.
But if you’re in a job you don’t enjoy, then you need to find your ikigai outside of work. And if work is your only enjoyment, you may not have relationships outside of that. We all need balance in our lives.
Throughout your day, ask yourself “Why am I doing this?” Choose to put your efforts into things you enjoy and what you’re good at, especially when you have a choice in the matter.
Focus on the things that bring meaning into your life. Hopefully, you chose your profession because you could get paid for doing something you enjoy, it brings meaning into your life, and the world needs you.
There’s that old bumper sticker, “I owe, I owe, so off to work I go.” But many of us go to a job to have money to travel, to enjoy a hobby and to have a roof over our heads.
Instead of looking at what we “have to do,” choose to look at it like you do have a choice. You get to go to work and earn a living.
When I get to a point of burnout, I remember those things. I work not because I should, but because I want to keep my car running, my cats fed, books on my shelves and to be able to help others. Writing is my ikigai, even though there are times when it does get routine and boring. It’s then that I know that I’m ignoring other passions.
Balance.
Go and find your ikigai.
Opinion Editorials
The case for compassion during Elon Musk’s tumultuous time
(EDITORIAL) Elon Musk has been under fire of late, and has opened up about his challenges, only to be ridiculed and turned into memes. We would like to offer an alternative perspective.
Elon Musk is no stranger to adversity. The tech giant has ushered in world-changing phenomena including PayPal’s forerunner, literal space-age technology, and the sexiest electric cars on the market. It’s no surprise, then, that Musk has hit a few bumps along the way — and, unlike some unfortunately tortured souls of late, he’s mercifully forthcoming about the resulting mental health challenges.
In light of recent celebrities who have taken their own lives, now seems as good a time as any to remember that Elon Musk is important, and very much a necessary occupant of our world.
Entrepreneurs are often solitary creatures. While one can argue that anyone sitting atop an empire — especially one the size of Elon Musk’s — is never short of people to whom they can speak, the truth is that many such people find themselves isolated from the people they love and guarded against everyone else.
Given Musk’s self-admitted workaholic tendencies and his recent admissions of doubt, it isn’t a stretch to hypothesize that he feels very alone.
He couldn’t be more wrong.
In his time as an entrepreneur, Elon Musk has contributed tremendously to electric car technology. He made electric cars SEXY, for crying out loud — if that isn’t an accomplishment to be proud of, we don’t know what is — all the while working consistently to improve on a vehicle system so astounding that it broke the Consumer Report rating scale. Much of that work is directed toward making the Tesla more accessible for a wider consumer base rather than marketing it selectively (even making his patents public for the advancement of the entire industry).
Of course, manufacturing a borderline objectively perfect electric vehicle wasn’t enough, so Musk proceeded to add several SpaceX accomplishments to his résumé. While Musk’s dream of dying on Mars is still in the distant future, it’s his initiative that stands out: his ability to look at a challenge, resolve to conquer it, and then proceed to do so despite circumstances (and realistic expectations) running counter to that goal.
Regardless of how rich, successful, and/or famous you become, initiative of Musk’s caliber is one trait that is impossible to replicate, and there will always be a place for people like him in our world.
It would be naïve not to address Musk’s recent slip into erratic behavior and the countless controversies following him these days. Other sources are more than capable of disseminating and analyzing Musk’s behavior and any resulting issues, so I’ll just say this: societal pressures and the daily weight of one’s responsibilities are enough to eventually crush any entrepreneur. Add to that the high expectations to which Musk holds himself, and his breakdown in progress doesn’t need elaboration.
What it DOES need is an empathic response.
Internet memes aside, Elon Musk is still a human being who is as susceptible to the same pitfalls that accompany success as anyone else. We’ve already lost too many valuable, impactful members of society because no one recognized the warning signs in time; to lose Elon Musk wouldn’t just be to lose one of the most inspired, driven tech visionaries of the last century—it would be a global tragedy.
For our part, we will continue to appreciate, support, and care for Elon Musk — not because he deserves praise, but because he deserves compassion. We encourage you to do the same.
Missy Caulk
June 16, 2014 at 12:46 pm
Lani, I barely remember when Aaron was in his accident, not sure we were friends yet, I think I read a post from Jay Thompson on it, but I could be mistaken.
In saying that even “if” I had known you and Benn, I can tell your right now I would not have known how to handle it or what to say. I do now because I have been through it but it took my own pain to be able to understand and be able to comfort others.
Personally my family and I have had a tremendous amount of support online and IRL. Actually after the initial, raw, numbing, walking in a fog grief… more support from online friends.
You are absolutely correct in that we all grieve and deal with any loss in different ways. Yes my business took a tumble but you know what I’m ok with that. I had no energy to deal with real estate.
Lani Rosales
June 16, 2014 at 1:00 pm
For me, and what I failed to mention in this editorial, is that faith plays a tremendous part, no matter your beliefs, AND that remembering that your cross is never heavier than you can carry, despite the pain.
Missy, thank you for a thoughtful comment – recovery is tough, and we all choose a different path… knowing that you’re not alone is a HUGE part of it.
Pingback: When someone else gets the thing you want most - AGBeat
Michael Schmidlen
March 23, 2016 at 12:35 pm
First & foremost, DIDN’T know about Benn (BEST wishes for a speedy recovery!) and secondly, you truly are an “IRON LADY” as I’d never heard either story before reading it now.
This helps me to understand you better, thanks for the peek behind the curtain! We ALL have our “shit”, and most of us choose not to wear these experiences as our cape or armor. We can learn from these tragedies and experiences and move forward with living our lives, or we can allow them to define us, I can easily see which path you chose!
Lani Rosales
March 23, 2016 at 3:54 pm
Oh hey, thanks Michael! The note about Benn was a year and a half ago (old post), but the recovery took a long time and is a major part of our life story.
Thanks for reading! 😀 😀