Constantly feeling angry? Here’s how to make it stop [video]

How to stop being angry all the time

While everyone gets angry from time to time, there are people who are consistently, persistently angry. Sound familiar? Here’s how to stop the anger and the stress…



We have all met someone who is angry all the time. They cannot seem to get out of the cycle of snapping at everyone and everything. You may even be that person yourself. You may not even realize when you’ve lost your temper or why you’ve lost it.

There’s actually a good reason for this behavior and it’s probably not what you think. You might think that mad people hate the people, things, or events of their life. You may think that if their lives were happier, they’d be less inclined to act that way, but this isn’t always the case.

Angry people aren’t inherently bad people

In fact, angry people are often angry because they cling so fervently to hope; hope that their friends and family will understand their needs and behavior more thoroughly, hope that what they need from the world will happen, and hope that life will go their way and when it doesn’t, that’s when anger tends to flare.

Anger at things they can’t control. Anger at people, situations, and at life in general because it isn’t going as they planned. If they could control or understand their world better, they wouldn’t lose their tempers as often, or at least that’s the theory behind this video:

How to stop the anger

Pessimism is one cure for anger. No, really. I know it seems counterintuitive since pessimism carries a note of negativity, but in this case, pessimism is a way to control an angry person’s outlook on life. How? If the angry person adapts a more pessimistic outlook on life, they realize that the world can never truly be “perfect.”

There are always going to be things they cannot control and over time, they may realize that since the world isn’t perfect, there will always be things that don’t go as planned and perhaps they can let go of the constant frustration that comes from the persistent, inherent need to control everything.

The video above suggests that one method to aide in adopting this pessimistic outlook on life is through adopting a new philosophy to help the angry person cope with the world around them.

Carrying anger is stressful

Everyone gets angry from time to time, but persistently angry people let their anger flare at the drop of a hat. In the workplace, this can lead to tension, fear, and job loss (either from being fired or the employees around you quitting because they fear what will set the angry person off next).

By adopting one of these philosophies, you’ll prolong your health, extend your happiness, and be able to enjoy life more without the constant fear of what’s to come or what you can’t control. While this is only one approach, it’s certainly one worth trying as it may alleviate stress both for yourself and the people around you.

#anger