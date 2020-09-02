Opinion Editorials
Stressed about the future? Amazon and Fitbit may have an answer… for a price.
(EDITORIAL) Fitbit and Amazon are rolling out new stress trackers, and honestly? It’s a little stressful to think about, if you ask me.
Let’s get a show of hands, friends: How many of you have been stressed out this year? Maybe just a smidge? Or is it more like, “Omigosh, Imma die of this stress if I don’t get it under control, like, yesterday” levels?
More than likely, it’s probably somewhere between these two levels, perhaps edging closer to one extreme rather than the other. And while the entirety of 2020 can be summarized as Arguably the Most Stressful Year Ever, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you need to join the panicked, frenzied, anxious masses. Listen, it’s just like your parents once told you — just because everyone else is doing it – doesn’t mean you need to, too.
Whew, yeah. I just cured your stress, didn’t I? You’re welcome. Who knew it was that simple?
Okay, fine. I realize that was an oversimplification of things. Of course, you can’t just casually will your stress away. That’s not how it works. Heck, for many of us, we don’t even realize we’re stressed out half the time. However, even though you may not consciously be aware that you’re experiencing the symptoms of stress, it doesn’t mean that your body isn’t paying attention. And, over time, if your stress remains unchecked? Well, it can lead to some pretty nasty health complications, including ongoing headaches, poor appetite, crummy sleep, and even frequent and unwelcome trips to the facilities. It’s not pretty.
Fortunately for us, there are a couple of new fitness trackers out there whose sole job is to inform you when you’re juggling just a little bit too much at the moment. Both Fitbit and Amazon have jumped on the health tracking train, and while Fitbit is no stranger to monitoring your biometrics (they’ve been around for quite some time now), this is the first wearable made available by Amazon.
Of course, we shouldn’t be surprised by this. Amazon’s been sort of nudging their way into all sorts of markets, kind of like an oversized and cuddly Labrador retriever who doesn’t realize he’s not a puppy anymore and still tries to crawl into your lap every once in a while. Definitely a little surprising when it happens, but not entirely unwelcome.
First, there’s the Fitbit Sense. This handy little device not only helps you monitor your sleeping patterns, how much exercise you’re doing (ahem—none—ahem), your weight, and all that good stuff, but can now also help you figure out how stressed out you are.
The Fitbit Sense comes equipped with something called an EDA (Electrodermal Activity) Sensor, which means that it can tell when your heart rate is up and you’re starting to feel a little heated. If it notices you’re feeling upset, it’ll let you know. But does it run to the fridge and grab the pint of mint chocolate chip for us, too?
The Amazon Halo is something else entirely. While it can detect through a galvanic skin response if you’re feeling stressed, it can also let you know if you’ve become a chonk while in quarantine. No, we’re not kidding. This sucker can actually scan your body and give you a fancypants 3D model of your body. And if you’re feeling particularly masochistic today, you can tinker with that model to see what you’d look like if you either gained or lost weight. Yeah, no, that’s only going to stress me out further. What the heck, Amazon?
So there you have it. If you didn’t know you were stressed out before, learning about these two new fitness devices probably toppled you over the edge into full-blown panic mode. Or, y’know, maybe they didn’t. Sure, having all that information at your fingertips — especially in a time where we’re already glued to (and overwhelmed by) our technology — can lead you to overthinking things… especially if you’re already prone to anxiety.
But what if you use it like it was designed, just as a tool to help you become more aware of your own unconscious response to stimuli?
Look, we’re all feeling it right now. This year has been an overwhelming deluge of stress, and whether or not you need a tracker to tell you about it is nothing short of redundant. That said, if you’re feeling stressed, you’re in good company. Right now, a whopping 83% of the population has admitted that just thinking about the future puts them into paroxysms of stress. And while diving into that pint of ice cream may help you feel better in the moment, there are a few things you can do to help offset your current stress loads.
Vent it out. Talk to a friend, or a doctor, about your feelings. Take it out on the pavement with a quick 5K run. Enjoy a long soak in the tub, while reading your favorite book. Light some candles. But please don’t give up hope.
Yeah, things suck (like, a lot) right now, and the future is uncertain. If buying a ridiculous tech gizmo will make you feel better, then treat yourself. And if you think it’ll exacerbate your stress, well, by all means, skip it. Because, really, is there anything more stressful than paying off your credit card bill after impulse buying a new toy or gadget? Yeah, I didn’t think so.
Opinion Editorials
Minimalism doesn’t have to happen overnight
[EDITORIAL] Minimalism doesn’t have to mean throwing out everything this instant – you can get similar benefits from starting on smaller spaces.
Minimalism. This trend has reared its head in many forms, from Instagram-worthy shots of near empty homes to Marie Kondo making a splash on Netflix last year. If you’re anything like me, the concept of minimalism is tempting, but the execution seems out of reach. Paring down a closet to fit into a single basket or getting rid of beloved objects can sometimes seem too difficult, and I get it! Luckily, minimalism doesn’t have to be quite so extreme.
#1. Digitally
Not ready to purge your home yet? That’s fine! Start on your digital devices. Chances are, there are plenty of easy ways to clean up the storage space on your computer or phone. When it comes to low stakes minimalism, try clearing out your email inbox or deleting apps you no longer use. It’ll increase your storage space and make upkeep much more manageable on a daily basis.
It’s also worth taking a look through your photos. With our phones so readily available, plenty of us have pictures that we don’t really need. Clearing out the excess and subpar pictures will also have the added bonus of making your good pictures easily accessible!
Now, if this task seems more daunting, consider starting by simply deleting duplicate photos. You know the ones, where someone snaps a dozen pics of the same group pose? Pick your favorite (whittle it down if you have to) and delete the rest! It’s an easy way to get started with minimizing your digital photo collection.
#2. Slowly
Minimalism doesn’t have to happen all at once. If you’re hesitant about taking the plunge, try dipping your toe in the water first. There’s no shame in taking your time with this process. For instance, rather than immediately emptying your wardrobe, start small by just removing articles of clothing that are not wearable anymore. Things that are damaged, for instance, or just don’t fit.
Another way to start slow is to set a number. Take a look at your bookshelf and resolve to get rid of just two books. This way, you can hold yourself accountable for minimizing while not pushing too far. Besides, chances are, you do have two books on your shelf that are just collecting dust.
Finally, it’s also possible to take things slow by doing them over time. Observe your closet over the course of six months, for instance, to see if there are articles of clothing that remain unworn. Keep an eye on your kitchen supplies to get a feel for what you’re using and what you’re not. Sure, that egg separator you got for your wedding looks useful, but if you haven’t picked it up, it probably has to go.
#3. Somewhat
Sometimes, minimalism is pitched as all or nothing (pun intended), but it doesn’t have to be that way. Just because I want to purge my closet doesn’t mean I’m beholden to purging my kitchen too. And that’s okay!
Instead of getting overwhelmed by everything that needs to be reduced, just pick one aspect of your life to declutter. Clear out your wardrobe and hang onto your books. Cut down on decorations but keep your clothes. Maybe even minimize a few aspects of your life while holding onto one or two.
Or, don’t go too extreme in any direction and work to cut down on the stuff in your life in general. Minimizing doesn’t have to mean getting rid of everything – it can mean simply stepping back. For instance, you can minimize just by avoiding buying more things. Or maybe you set a maximum number of clothes you want, which means purchasing a new shirt might mean getting rid of an old one.
The point is, there are plenty of ways to start on the minimalist lifestyle without pushing yourself too far outside your comfort zone. So, what are you waiting for? Try decluttering your life soon!
Opinion Editorials
All talk, no action: Black employees respond to the racial inequity in Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative
[OPINION EDITORIALS] Black employees at the Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative call out co-CEOs Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg for perpetuating an “All Lives Matter” approach to racial justice, internally, and externally.
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan’s $80 billion eponymous Chan-Zuckerburg Initiative (CZI) is working hard to disrupt traditional philanthropy to advance social change and racial justice, but Black employees at CZI call BS.
In what was surely a PR move for Zuckerberg to appeal to the left, the 36-year-old CEO posted about the death of George Floyd. It was obviously a ploy to shine some attention on CZI’s racial justice investments, but whatever good intentions the post had fell flat.
“To help in this fight, I know Facebook needs to do more to support equality and safety for the Black community through our platforms. As hard as it was to watch, I’m grateful that Darnella Frazier posted on Facebook her video of George Floyd’s murder because we all needed to see that. We need to know George Floyd’s name. But it’s clear Facebook also has more work to do to keep people safe and ensure our systems don’t amplify bias.”
Did we need to see that, Mark? Did we need to see another Black person killed by the police? It’s no wonder that Black CZI employees are frustrated by the organization’s seemingly lackadaisical and ineffectual approach to racial equity.
In response to Zuckerberg’s tone-deaf statement and the protests that followed Floyd’s death, CZI’s Black employees resource group, Building Leadership & Knowledge (BLK), wrote a letter to Chan to call out the organization’s resistance to internal and external work grounded in racial equity.
“You, Mark, and the senior leadership team have asked us to trust your commitment to making CZI a more diverse, inclusive, and equitable organization,” the letter said. “You’ve asked for grace as you each engage in your personal racial equity journeys. You have made these requests of us for years, yet you have not made much progress.”
COO Josué Estrada spoke to the Washington Post about the matter. “We also have work to do internally. As a growing start-up philanthropy, we need to build systems that ensure we are supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion within our own organization,” he said. Using the DEI buzzword is cute, and technically a mirror to the letter’s assertions, but as a whole is insufficient, primarily because CZI’s leadership doesn’t seem to understand what those words mean.
CZI and Facebook are not the only places where external communications around intentions to address racial inequity are not reflective of internal company culture. This type of behavior is pervasive in the tech sector overall, where Black employees are asked to carry the weight of racial justice work on behalf of their organizations.
The effect is not only emotional and professional stress for an already marginalized group, but also a denial of its importance. At a CZI town hall meeting in June, Chan implored staff that, “it is all of our responsibility to look at our work and think about making sure we’re serving everyone,” which, if you ask me, feels like a thinly veiled euphemism for All Lives Matter.
In fact, Black employees at CZI concur. In a 2018 survey, Black employees asserted that CZI’s philosophy had in fact become “All Lives Matter.” In an April 2020 employee engagement survey, 87 percent of White employees and 86 percent of Asian and Latino employees felt CZI was inclusive. Only 59 percent of Black employees agreed.
This blind spot is painfully obvious in the watered-down rhetoric that Chan and Zuckerburg have employed as they describe their efforts. Employees and other critics believe CZI is a tool for the couple to enforce their own political beliefs and values through philanthropy, while trying to appear non-partisan on the surface. And it very well may be. Zuckerberg chose LLC status for CZI instead of the traditional 501(c)3 favored by foundations, specifically to give it more flexibility, including the ability to influence policy.
It should be no surprise that someone like Zuckerberg, who was worth $4 billion and counting ten years ago at age 26, has not bothered himself with the difficult work of racial equity self-education. If he and Chan plan to follow through on their promise to disrupt philanthropy for the better, they will need to do some serious internal work, or step aside for more critical thinkers to lead.
Opinion Editorials
What to do when you can’t find your passion and you’re feeling lost
(EDITORIAL) Global Pandemic or not, people struggle to search for job opportunities, their career, and find their purpose. Knowing yourself is the most important part.
Feeling lost? Can you relate to this Reddit post in the Career Guidance forum?
“Careers that aren’t boring?
I’m really lost right now. I just graduated high school and I really don’t know what I want to do with my life.
At the moment my only idea is to join the military (United States) and see how it goes. I really want to go to college on the side but I don’t know what I want to get into. I tried coding in high school and it didn’t make sense, making me feel like i won’t be successful in the technology field. Medical field costs too much+ time in school. Only other career field that’s on my mind is engineering but I don’t know if I’ll be successful?
Is it okay to feel like I’ll fail? Will college actually teach you unlike in high school? I feel like high school didn’t really prep me and I’ll be behind”
And then you have to love this response:
“Is the grass really not greener on the other side?
I’ve been a trucker since I left school 10 years ago. Every post I come across are full of people dreading the office culture, politics, environment etc. and saying how they’d love to be outdoors.
I work outdoors and it’s shit, -5°C in winter and 40+°C in summer. Slogging 12-15 hour days behind the wheel, micro-sleeping and hallucinating just to make delivery times. Getting filthy and soaking wet when working outside.
The idea of being in a nice cooled office, not having to put my life on the line and actually working on a project with a team sounds so stimulating to me instead of being a monkey behind a wheel. But then I see so many people call themselves monkeys in other professions and hate the office.”
It’s alluring how the ego is meant to ensure our security and survival, and unless we learn how to work with it and the messages we tell ourselves, we can often feel alone, isolated and the only one with these feelings. It is when you start exploring others’ stories that you may feel an a-ha moment, or things may seem like they click.
One would venture to argue that many people are sometimes lost in a fog, and not sure what to do. Above was an example of a high schooler who is feeling like the military might be his only option, but if you read through the thread, it does appear that he has other ideas but just doesn’t know enough about them or doesn’t trust himself enough to look further in to them. And if the military is the right option for him, that is okay too.
“The ego is the human consciousness part of you. It was designed to ensure your security and survival. Unfortunately for many of us it has never relinquished its initial purpose. Instead, for many the ego became the master script writer and because of it, everything becomes a drama based on past happenings.” Beverly Blanchard
If you’re feeling in a fog, people may ask you:
- What are you passionate about?
- What do you love doing that you can make money from?
- What company do you want to work for?
- Where do you want to live?
- Are you living for your resume, or for your obituary?
If there’s a screaming feeling inside that literally feels like you are going to BURST with all caps of “I DON’T KNOW”, then let’s take a breath and see what we can do to work with that. Here are some ideas that may be great activities for you to help move forward.
Kindly note, the first thing is to allow yourself TIME. You need some time to figure it out, do some research, look in to options, have conversations, possibly work experiences, maybe some inner soul searching and spiritual work. If you think you have to have this figured out right away, you may have already put a limit on yourself (sorry to be a buzzkill but you might need YEARS to figure out your purpose). You ideally need to figure out how to get from A to B, not A to Z right now.
- Do some research on Design Thinking.
Spend some time with a journal getting out some of your thoughts so you can move them from the emotional part of your brain to a more logical and rational place (usually once you’ve put something on paper or even said it out loud). You may like this Design Your Life workbook based on a Career Exploration class at Stanford where you explore your interests, and how they can align with work and your purpose. The workbook is great because it gives you writing prompts that help guide you (they also give ideas on how long to spend on an activity so it could be 10 minutes or 30 and you can decide if that is something you can do at that point in time). They also just released a book, Designing Your Work Life. How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work.
- Make a simple list.
Spend 5-10 minutes just writing out things you really like or love (no explanation, just the name of the item). There is no judgement to this list and nothing is too silly (Iced coffee, video games, tennis, music, dogs, photography, favorite subject(s) in school, friends, family, reading…) Walk away. Come back to it. Do any of these things give you clues on what type(s) of professions fascinate you? Then make a list of what you need to do from here (more school, internship, volunteering, pro-bono projects, part-time or full-time job). Stop and ask yourself how you can get more of these things in your day to day.
- Consider yourself an Investigative Reporter, and talk to people about how they chose their areas of study and/or careers.
The hope is that you are pleasantly surprised to hear many people have had this feeling and they moved forward anyway. They made decisions with the information they had, and their career and projects grew from there. This could help you recognize what is that next step you need to take.
I would tell that high schooler to go meet with military recruiting offices and see what they have to say. I’d also suggest they reach out to mechanical engineers and learn about what they work on and what they had to do to get there. If they are unsure of how to find any, check out LinkedIn to start. Many people look at those that they consider to be successful and see where they ended up – often we miss the part of the story about what they had to do to get there. This is what we should be looking to uncover, and that may give us insights on what our next steps can be.
In job searching, a great tool is conducting Informational Interviews and speaking with people that are in jobs that you think may interest you and they can tell you more real details. Whatever you find to be really intriguing and makes you want to know more about, that could be a good sign of a career/job you’re interested in. Ask them about education and skills requirements and take notes.
- Consider your life like a flight of stairs.
Each step is leading to the next one. You don’t have to know or see the entire staircase, and you may not even know what’s on the second floor.
- Write your Eulogy.
This sounds really morbid and maybe slightly is, but a plane doesn’t just take off on a flight plan without knowing where it’s going and landing. If you write out your eulogy, you may discover what you want to be remembered for, and start living a life that includes those types of efforts, endeavors, and projects. This also may take a little bit of pressure off of you that everything in your life will not be solely based on your job or career. Then, maybe hide it so your family doesn’t think you’ve lost your mind.
Whatever you do, please know you are not alone and the more you think everyone else has it all figured out, the better acting you are witnessing. Yes, there are people that have known what they wanted to do since they were little but even their job/career has had it’s twists and turns.
Stressed about the future? Amazon and Fitbit may have an answer… for a price.
Seven months later: Will remote work continue after the pandemic?
How remote workers are outfoxing company spyware
Taking the gloom out of Zoom
A Black Mirror episode we’d hate: Boeing 747s get updates from floppy disks
How your self-talk can improve your performance
Try these mantras to help you cope with COVID-19 anxiety
5 side hustles that could turn into your new career
How strong leaders use times of crises to improve their company’s future
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
Anti-surveillance mask – creepy, ingenious, or potentially illegal?
Amy’s Ice Cream founder on Austin’s business risks and rewards #WhyAustin
Turns out a lot of people are in between introverted and extroverted
P. Terry’s founder on the booming economy in Austin #WhyAustin
Ladies and gentlemen, the U.S. National Anthem
Our Great Partners
The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox
Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.
Thank you for subscribing.
Oh boy... Something went wrong.
Emerging Stories
-
Business Entrepreneur3 days ago
How your self-talk can improve your performance
-
Business Marketing3 days ago
Free shipping is everywhere… how can small businesses keep up?
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
What to do when you can’t find your passion and you’re feeling lost
-
Business Marketing1 week ago
Unpopular opinion: Coworkers are not your ‘family’
-
Tech News1 week ago
Remotehour helps you keep an open-door policy when working from home
-
Opinion Editorials3 days ago
Minimalism doesn’t have to happen overnight
-
Tech News2 weeks ago
Data Dividend Project wants you paid for companies to use your data
-
Business Finance2 weeks ago
Tool simplifies vendor payments, saves small businesses tons of time