Employees matter, here are a few ways to appreciate yours

When it’s all said and done and your career is in the books, you aren’t going to be remembered for how much money you made or what sort of growth you were able to bring different companies.



Ultimately, you’re going to be remembered for how you treated people – especially your employees. Is this something you’re paying enough attention to?

5 Tips for Treating Employees Better

Think back to your time as an employee. You probably had jobs that you loved and jobs that you absolutely despised. If you’re honest with yourself, the difference between the best jobs and worst jobs probably wasn’t related to the work you were doing. Instead, it had everything to do with the company and the boss you worked for.

Now that you’re a boss and employer, your focus needs to be on establishing a work environment that workers enjoy. While there’s a lot that goes into creating an engaging work environment, it all starts and ends with treating employees right.

Here are a few specific things you can do:

1. Get to Know Employees as People

How much do you really know about your employees? Do you know that the new lady in HR goes home after work and cares for her elderly mother who has cancer? Or did you know that your floor manager is a skilled carpenter in his spare time?

You need to remember that your employees aren’t defined by their jobs. They have lives outside of work and they’ll feel so much more valuable if you take the time to get to know them as people.

2. Don’t Ask Too Much

Are you asking too much of your employees? When employees are on the clock, they should be expected to obey what you say to a reasonable degree. However, once they’re off the clock, they shouldn’t feel pressured to continue working.

Many employers make the mistake of requiring employees to perform job-related tasks before or after work hours. Not only is this frustrating and bad for morale, but it’s technically illegal. Respect your employees’ time and don’t ask them to do things they aren’t required to do.

3. Offer Flexible Hours and Scheduling

There’s nothing worse than feeling like your job consumes your entire life. If employees feel like their position with your company is preventing them from having a personal life, then they’re going to ultimately despise you. While your employees shouldn’t expect their jobs to be easy, it’s nice if you’re willing to accommodate them with flexible hours and scheduling.

4. Encourage Feedback on Important Decisions

Those who work for you tend to work harder when they feel appreciated and valued. One way to make your employees feel important is by asking for their feedback when it comes to making key decisions. You don’t necessarily have to follow their feedback, but inviting them into the dialogue can establish goodwill.

5. Offer the Chance for Upward Mobility

Employees want to know that they have the opportunity to continue moving up. If they feel as if they’ve reached the summit and there’s nowhere else to go, they’re going to become less motivated and ultimately go to another company. Offer the chance for upward mobility and your employees will have a more positive outlook on their careers.

Put People First

In order to be a good business owner, you have to put people above the bottom line. In doing so, you’ll forge healthy relationships and motivate your team to work faster, harder, and better.

This is what you’ll be remembered for after your career is in the books, so don’t mess it up!

