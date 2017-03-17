Getting less drab and more blab out of call centers

Call center communication

Whether your call team is 3 people or 300 people, when it comes to directly engaging customers and prospects, your call center is one of the top channels you have available. Unfortunately, many organizations don’t give their call centers much attention and end up relying on lazy hiring and management processes.



The result is a noticeable lack of output.

Practical ways to enhance efficiency in the call center

Every organization has its own definition for call center efficiency.

But at the end of the day, your call center should quickly and effectively address customer issues and complaints with poise and grace.

If you aren’t doing all of these things, then something is missing. Here are a few simple tips that can be used to improve efficiency within this department.

Specialize your team

The problem a lot of companies have is they don’t give any specialized attention to who handles customer calls. This lack of division creates confusion and bogs down processes that are otherwise fairly simple.

“Think about your sales team like a factory that makes sales wins,” suggests TRACK, a leading cloud-based call center platform.

TRACK also said, “Rather than having your Account Executives hunting for business, fielding inbound inquiries from hand-raisers, and closing business, wouldn’t it make more sense to let them do what they do best – win deals? The same is true for cold callers. By separating that function and allowing your inside sales reps to specialize in the nuances of that function, it’s better for the whole team.”

Give agents more autonomy

Call center agents often feel that they’re held back from doing their jobs. This feeling is generally rooted in an overabundance of rules and complicated processes. In order for agents to do anything, they have to put a customer on hold, contact a supervisor, and get approval.

If you require your agents to get approval on everything they do, then you’re slowing things down.

One helpful piece of advice is to give your agents more autonomy. As long as you have the right hiring and training processes in place, this should only have a positive impact.

Provide better training

Speaking of training – how are you doing on this front? According to research from Frost and Sullivan, 60 percent of all repeat calls occur as a result of inadequate training and/or processes. When you analyze frustrated callers through this lens, it becomes pretty clear that better training equals better efficiency.

While there’s a time and a place for classroom learning, the majority of your training should center on real-world experiences.

The more you can immerse your agents in actual scenarios that they’ll encounter on the job, the better off things will be.

Use callback functionality

The most frustrating aspect of a customer’s lifecycle is being left on hold for long periods of time.

While you may not always be able to serve a customer immediately, you can reduce the frustration of waiting on hold by implementing callback functionality.

This mitigates the amount of time your customers have to wait and decongests the phone lines.

Allow for frequent breaks

Working in a call center comes with a lot of stress. Agents often deal with customers who are angry, confused, or agitated. Interacting with these sort of people for hours on end can lead to high levels of frustration, which impacts performance and damages your brand’s ability to deliver exceptional customer service.

Instead of just giving your agents two 15-minute breaks and one hour-long lunch break during the day, break things up and give them frequent short breaks.

This gives them something to look forward to throughout the day and relieves the constant pressure of having to be “on.”

Use the right motivational techniques

How are you motivating your call center employees?

A pat on the back is great, but you’re missing out on an opportunity to extract maximum value out of your agents if you aren’t actively implementing some sort of motivation.

Something like a free lunch or extra break for efficiently handling an important call can go a long way.

Get the most out of your call center

It’s quite challenging to run an efficient call center. The average turnover rate, depending on who you ask, is somewhere between 30 and 45 percent.



By comparison, the average employee turnover rate across other industries is just a bit more than 15 percent. Click To Tweet

With such a lack of continuity, it’s difficult to maximize efficiency over an extended period of time. But it’s certainly not impossible!

Get your call centers centered

When you’re able to properly hire, train, and motivate your call center agents to execute the processes you’ve established, you’ll find that you’re more capable of maximizing your resources.

Make this the year that you commit to developing a sound strategy for this all-important extension of your business.

#CallCenterHelpLine