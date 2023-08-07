Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Opinion Editorials

Do you want a mentor or an advocate?

When making professional connections, it feels easy to confuse wanting a mentor or an advocate – here’s tips for how to get what you need.

Published

Two women sit next to each other in an office environment, talking over coffee and journals as a mentor and mentee.

I see people asking for a mentor all the time. I also see people lament the relationship with their mentors because the outcomes are not what they expected or wanted. One reason for this is that people are requesting mentorship when they really want an advocate. 

Mentorship is a relationship that is about guidance, growth, and development. While professional mentors exist and can support you in achieving your career goals through sharing. Mentors guide and nurture. Mentoring relationships are an exchange between people. 

However, when people ask for mentors frequently, what they really want is an advocate. 

When you are seeking support or information, clearly identify your goals. What are you looking to achieve? What are your priorities? 

When seeking professional development relationships, I find most people are really seeking advocates. They want someone helping them navigate professional next steps and advocating for them. This differs from a mentor relationship. If you want or need an advocate, ask for that. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

A simple way to do this would be during a performance review or goal-setting conversation with your manager. While reviewing performance or setting goals, ask questions about opportunities and next steps you may be a good fit for. Ask how best to make that next step and ask who may be able to help assist and advocate for you to take next steps. It may be your manager. Your manager may recommend speaking to someone and help connect you. 

If working with your manager does not seem viable or the best option for you, given your goals, search for someone who does what you may want to do. Ask if the person has time for an informational interview. Or, ask if you can ask a few questions. LinkedIn and networking events are great spaces for this.

You can also look at professional organizations or school alumni groups. If you have common experiences and/or interests, the person is more likely to say yes.  This will help establish the relationship necessary for successful advocacy or mentoring. 

I know asking for this type of assistance can be challenging, but it is worth the risk. In my experience, most people are willing to help, you just have to be willing to ask for what you want.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Kaelin Peterson has a B.A. in Political Science, an MBA, and is currently pursuing an EdD in Performance Improvement Leadership. She currently works as faculty for a non-traditional university focusing on traditionally underserved student populations while also volunteering with a focus on leadership development, values-based leadership, and change management. When not working or doing school work, Kaelin enjoys discovering new foods, quiet spaces, and spending time with her husband and dog.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

A charging device with solar panels, powered by lithium batteries, sits plugged in on a table. A charging device with solar panels, powered by lithium batteries, sits plugged in on a table.

Opinion Editorials

TLDR: the societal and environmental costs of lithium batteries

Lithium batteries are a huge part of our technological advancements making our lives better - let's talk about what it costs to produce.

July 26, 2023
Remote teams having a meeting with some of the team in the room around a table, others on a large screen. Remote teams having a meeting with some of the team in the room around a table, others on a large screen.

Opinion Editorials

How to instill a more robust culture in a fully remote team

(EDITORIAL) The end of pandemic lockdown is a possible reality, but creating a strong culture while dealing with a remote team is more critical...

July 11, 2023
career choices career choices

Opinion Editorials

Finding your career passion when you’re feeling lost

(EDITORIAL) Global Pandemic or not, people struggle to search for job opportunities, their careers, and to find their passion.

July 5, 2023
distractions stop productivity distractions stop productivity

Opinion Editorials

5 tips for a more productive morning with less distractions

Productivity is king in the office, but sometimes distractions and other issues slow you down. So what can you do to limit these factors?

July 3, 2023
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.