Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Tech News

Unlocking career success: The crucial role of mentorship

Many people may overlook mentorship as a key part of your success in your career – here’s why you should give a real mentor more credit!

Published

Two men sitting at a table talking amicably during a mentorship session

If you look closely at any successful person’s career, you’ll find a mentor who has played a meaningful role in their success. Mentorship is an essential ingredient in career growth and development, yet many people skip this step, silently believing they are not worth the investment.

The truth is that everyone can benefit from a mentor, and finding one is nowhere near as difficult as you might think.

For example, professional organizations and communities are excellent places to find mentors – there are often formalized channels for just this. These individuals are often willing to volunteer their time and expertise to help others because they have received the same professional courtesy in their careers. It may seem like a burden to find a mentor, but the investment of time (and potential humbling rejections) is well worth it.

If you’re considering reaching out to a potential mentor, we recommend scheduling a discovery call, which should last between 15-20 minutes.

The goal of the call is to see if you and the potential mentor are a good fit for each other, so make it clear in advance that at the end of the call, you should both be able to safely say yes or no to moving forward with the mentor relationship.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Then when you snag a good fit, mentors are invested in someone’s career and can meet weekly or monthly depending on what you both agree to. It’s important to note that mentors are not business coaches or life coaches, and results are not part of the equation. If you need someone to tell you what to do instead of confer with you, it’s best to hire a coach.

The key to a successful mentor relationship is chemistry and everyone misses this ingredient. Mutual respect and enthusiasm for subject matter expertise are helpful, but chemistry is what ultimately makes a mentorship work. A mentor can be your guide, your sounding board, and your champion. They can help you see things from a different perspective, challenge you to grow, and provide valuable feedback.

In conclusion, mentorship is critical to any successful career, and finding a mentor is not as difficult as you might think. By reaching out to potential mentors through professional organizations and communities, you can find someone who is willing to invest in your career growth and development.

Remember, you are worth the investment, so don’t skip mentorship at any stage of your career; it might just be the missing ingredient you need to take your career to the next level.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Lani is the COO and News Director at The American Genius, has co-authored a book, co-founded BASHH, Austin Digital Jobs, Remote Digital Jobs, and is a seasoned business writer and editorialist with a penchant for the irreverent.

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

A storefront of IKEA, with a blue wall and yellow text, and a small bush in front of the storefront. A storefront of IKEA, with a blue wall and yellow text, and a small bush in front of the storefront.

Business News

No shrinkage here: IKEA makes $2.2 billion expansion push

It appears IKEA is making a direct push against competitors such as Walmart and Wayfair, with 17 new locations expected in the coming years.

May 1, 2023
Man teaching younger assistant representing reverse mentorship Man teaching younger assistant representing reverse mentorship

Business News

Reverse Mentorship: Younger employees are teaching their bosses

Without disrespecting the knowledge of those who have lived longer, those who are into their latter years can still learn from younger folks.

February 28, 2023
mentoring sticker representing the need for a mentor. mentoring sticker representing the need for a mentor.

Business News

5 reasons why you need a mentor, stat!

(BUSINESS) Having a mentor in business can improve your chances of success, and for some less obvious reasons than you may expect.

June 20, 2022
Man leaning against wall on phone representing marketing. Man leaning against wall on phone representing marketing.

Opinion Editorials

Should mentors be paid for their time?

(EDITORIAL) Mentors are a tremendous value, but should they expect to be paid for their time or does that violate the entire social contract...

April 8, 2022
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.