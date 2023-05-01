Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business News

No shrinkage here: IKEA makes $2.2 billion expansion push

It appears IKEA is making a direct push against competitors such as Walmart and Wayfair, with 17 new locations expected in the coming years.

Published

A storefront of IKEA, with a blue wall and yellow text, and a small bush in front of the storefront.

Swedish furniture mega-store, IKEA, is making a $2.2 billion dollar push toward expanding operations within the United States over the next three years. This massive investment will be the largest in any single country as the retailer targets competition, such as big-box stores like Walmart.

IKEA, owned by Ingka Group, opened its first store in Sweden in 1958, later crossing the Atlantic into Philadelphia in 1985. Currently, the largest concentration of US stores exists within the Northeast, with some stores in large cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, and Houston. According to head of IKEA Retail, Tolga Öncü, the expansion will set its sights on the South. “It is in all the states across the U.S. where we see opportunities, but I would say in particular the South, where we see big demand that we have not so far been able to respond to,” he says.

This makes perfect sense. There are a number large metroplexes with large college campuses and thriving young adult demographics that are eagerly seeing affordable and fashionable home furnishings. IKEA also offers walk-through model layouts to show customers how to get the most function out of a small space, which is perfect for apartment dwellers. 

While we don’t yet have information on where the new stores will pop up, we do know that nine “plan and order” stores are being planned. These smaller stores will offer customers the ability to speak to knowledgeable sales staff and place orders to be delivered. We could see these stores working particularly well in college towns, such as Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where University Of Alabama students have gone viral for their meticulously decorated dorm rooms. We could also see the plan and order stores being used as a low-risk benchmark to determine whether customer demand in an area is enough to warrant a massive full-sized location.

IKEA’s expansion is not only exciting for the consumer, but also for the job seeker. While competitors like Walmart and Wayfair are cutting jobs and closing stores, IKEA is looking to create around 2,000 new jobs and possibly pick up newly released warehouse space. “There are locations available that have not been available before, there are opportunities for us to speed up investments in acquiring land and existing locations to bring IKEA closer to the many people,” Öncü said. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In total, the expansion will increase the total number of IKEA locations in the United States by about 30% in the next 3 years. 

In this article:, , ,
Written By

Jennifer is a native Houstonian (go Astros!) with a knack for creating digital works of art. She has expansive experience creating content and branded collateral for Fortune 500 companies, as well as small local businesses. When she’s not buried in her laptop, Jennifer is the marketing director for a world championship circuit barbecue cook off team and pet mom to dog (Milo) and Guinea pig (Piggy Smalls).

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Planet 13, Las Vegas's largest dispensary, set to get a huge expansion. Planet 13, Las Vegas's largest dispensary, set to get a huge expansion.

Business News

Las Vegas’ largest dispensary gets massive Infinity Wall expansion

(BUSINESS NEWS) Las Vegas’s largest dispensary is getting a big, expensive makeover, thriving while other brick-and-mortar shops are struggling.

October 21, 2020
john deere john deere

Business News

John Deere’s now a Silicon Valley tech company? Kinda…

(BUSINESS NEWS) John Deere is expanding in the least likeliest of places - the Valley, and it sounds out of place, but it's not....

June 29, 2017
ikea ikea

Tech News

Ikea’s Trådfri smart bulbs are getting a whole lot smarter

(TECH NEWS) Ikea's new smart bulbs will allow for full smart home integration.

May 25, 2017

Tech News

IKEA adopts VR for this really freakin’ cool reason

It was only a matter of time before someone invented virtual reality shopping. Swedish home furniture company IKEA recently announced that it is testing...

April 18, 2016
Advertisement

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.