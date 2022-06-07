Opinion Editorials
The new American Dream: Not live paycheck to paycheck
(EDITORIAL) While the American Dream of a two-story home with a white picket fence sounds dreamy, so does not living paycheck to paycheck.
A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away… there was a dream.
It was the American Dream of a white picket fence nuclear family where everyone eventually went off to college and got awesome jobs.
These days are a little different and I mean for everyone, not just for the millennials who like to remind each other how much harder it is economically (than Baby Boomers) via memes. It’s not only a class issue of those living paycheck to paycheck, but I think we can all agree that this is the new American Dream: not living paycheck to paycheck.
So how does this new dream become obtainable? Are coding schools the answer for someone who is searching for a lucrative career path? Do we work side jobs? Do we donate plasma regularly?
There are all kinds of personal finance information out there with varying sorts of the likelihood of possibility, or impossibility, even. Some will tell you to squirrel away at least 10% of your income or to become a committed saver. Or how about the Rule of 72? And let’s not forget nest eggs.
These are all nice ideas.
Planning for retirement, it’s the highest bit of advice that we can get yet it’s not even on the radar. We’re trying to make it through today, and hopefully tomorrow, too, speaking from someone who is also in this group.
Many Americans believe we are on the brink of a financial crisis versus thinking the current economy is strong. What’s most unfortunate about these kinds of statistics is that fear isn’t a motivator for saving.
“Sometimes in the face of uncertainty, people tend to freeze and not take any action at all”
I can’t blame anyone with the mindset of, “I need this money now.” Because that’s how life works.
From someone who is also in this boat all I can say is save what you can. Do you really need to spend $30+ at the theater or can you wait for Redbox? Can you get up a little earlier to pack a lunch with what you’ve got?
I can’t tell you how often I’ve spent money eating out someplace only to walk away feeling frustratingly unsatisfied; you know that accompanying guilt of having bought food someplace only to have it felt not at all worth it.
So what’s a person to do in this crazy world we call now?
It’s an eye-roll worthy response, but the answer is really to save save save.
Whatever you get, pocket a bit into a savings account or a piggy bank, and don’t touch it. Maybe we don’t need that extra shot of espresso or that Pop! figure of Eleven with Eggos. That $5-$10 can be deposited somewhere, especially if it comes with some kind of interest.
It does add up.
So really, it all boils down to saving what you can and not spending the extra cash on things that are fun or not really necessary. I mean did I really need the 4k UHD version of Baby Driver? No, but these are the sort of decisions you have to be prepared to make if you’re budgeting.
And the other obvious? If you work at a company that has a 401K plan, especially if it matches, jump on it! It may at first seem like money being deposited into a black hole, but future you will thank you.
Quick tips to sound more confident in your next interview or email
(EDITORIAL) After COVID, collectively, our social skills need a little TLC. What words and phrases can you use to sound more confident at work?
In-person work communications are on the rise, and it’s no surprise that, collectively, our social skills need a little bit of work. CNBC shares some examples of common phrases people tend to use when uncomfortable – and what you should use to replace them to sound more confident in your next interview or office email.
After explaining a personal philosophy or situation, it’s all too common to say, “Does that make sense?” Aside from occasionally sounding patronizing, this question more or less implies that you believe your worldview or lived experiences to require validation. CNBC suggests saying “I’d like to hear your input” or – if you’re in an inquisitive mood – asking “What are your thoughts?” instead.
This invites the interviewer to give feedback or continue the conversation without devaluing your own perspective.
CNBC also recommends getting rid of weak introductions, listing examples like “For what it’s worth” and “In my opinion” in order to sound more confident. Certainly, most of us have used these phrases to recuse ourselves from perceived criticism in meetings or emails; the problem is that they become an indicator of lacking self-confidence, at least for employers.
Simply jumping straight into whatever it is you have to say without the soft-paws introduction is sure to be appreciated by higher-ups and colleagues alike.
Passive voice is another thing you should remove from your communication when trying to sound more confident. For example, saying “I performed this action because…” instead of “This action was performed because…” shows ownership; whether you’re taking credit for an innovative decision or copping to a mistake, taking responsibility with the language you use is always better than removing yourself from the narrative.
“I’m not positive, but…” is yet another common phrase that CNBC eschews, opting instead to start with whatever comes after the “but”. It’s always good to maintain a certain amount of humility, but that’s not what this phrase is doing – it’s getting out in front of your own process and undermining it before anyone else has a chance to evaluate it. Regardless of your position or responsibilities, you should always give your thoughts the credit they deserve.
Finally, CNBC suggests removing perhaps the most undervalued phrase on this list: “I’m sorry.” There is absolutely a time and place to apologize, but “sorry” gets thrown around the office when a simple “excuse me” would suffice. Apologizing in these situations belies confidence, and it makes actual apologies – when they’re necessary – seem hollow.
The language people use is powerful, and as arbitrarily contrite as the workplace may inspire many to feel, humility can absolutely coexist with confidence.
What drives me as a business owner to be a non-traditional manager
(EDITORIAL) As an entrepreneur, employees can become family, which drove this business owner to approach managerial duties differently than the norm.
Since this is my first foray into writing about my business experience to those outside of my clientele, I wanted to share why I tend to incorporate a lot of personal stories of both faith and family into the culture of our business dynamic, which centers around marriage and the life change it provokes.
Prior to owning a wedding venue, I worked the typical college restaurant hustles, plenty of retail jobs with limited managerial authority, I pulled a couple of stints of teaching preschoolers and even had my own small-potato photography business deep in the heart of 80’s Austin. That twenty years of customer service, coupled with 16 years of parenting three kids equipped me to at least begin the venture.
If marriage and parenting children can prepare you for anything, it’s the ability to compromise, communicate and teach you infinite patience in coping with literal small-minded people. Employees were a different kind of child.
The description is not meant to be condescending but more to explain the intricacies and balance needed, of words, actions, mirrored expectations, pride of accomplishments, sorrow at hurts and losses suffered, and nurturing personal and professional growth and many of those duties also appear in the role of parent.
It became a passion deep within my veins.
Many have questioned and cautioned my managerial style for being too familial and I do leave room for argument, but just like all else in my life, I’ve relied on the tenets of my faith to keep me grounded to expect more out of the business experience than just business itself. If Jesus made people to learn to love each other as evidence that we loved Him, then there had to be more purpose to life than just earning a buck and spending it on fast food.
Sure, it’s an unconventional perception but I do hold dear, that each person I come across is both an opportunity to learn from, and impart to, a few wisps of wisdom. As such, it’s my belief that our company culture is one of genuine concern and care but we are also not without boundaries. Our staff does not all share the same faith, but we honor and respect one another immensely. We have had the pleasure of overseeing over 1,500 weddings in our almost 19 years of full-time service to others and it has come with both trial by fire and acceptance by grace.
The one overriding belief I hold onto is that each day is a gift and a lesson of not only what can be survived but what will further hone the skills needed for the next chapter in the journey of life and love. The business has a unique ability to dominate our lives as more busyness and distraction to the more important achievements that will one day be remembered.
Did I make a difference in someone’s life, beyond being the owner of an event space? Will I regret having been too personal in the lives of those I knew and met or regret not stepping out in faith more in search of the person who needed the hug, the gentle encouragement, the blessing of prayer.
Forever, I will choose the latter.
Business Articles
8 popular phrases that easily reveal that you’re a millennial
(EDITORIAL) These 8 phrases are a part of culture right now and will probably be here for a hot minute – so the question is: are you a millennial?
The millennial struggle is real
Inc.com just published a very helpful list of “8 Words That Totally Reveal You Are Not a Millennial” to help prevent business people born before the 80s from sounding “out of touch.” But besides making sure you don’t sound old-fashioned, you’ll also want to catch up on the slang words and phrases in common use by the millennial generation, especially if they are your coworkers or your customers.
Time to play catch up
Slang often originates in marginalized subcultures, like the LGBT community, and in black neighborhoods, then spreads throughout the wider lexicon. While some argue that it is appropriative to use such slang when you don’t belong to that particular culture, others say that to disparage such language ostracizes the people who invented it.
So if one of your coworkers tells you your report was “on fleek,” instead of scolding them to use “proper” English, take a minute to educate yourself and keep in mind that your generation also made up its own unique words back in your day.
Without further ado, here are 8 popular phrases and words amongst millennials:
1. Feels
Feels is a catchall for strong or complex emotions.
Example: “Boss says we’re not getting a bonus this year. I have some feels about that.”
2. Turnt/turnt up
Turnt or turnt up is the state of being in a festive mood, excited to party, and often, drunk.
Example: “Open bar at the office Christmas Party? We are gonna get so turnt up.”
3. I can’t even
Don’t get confused by I can’t even, which is used to express either approval or dissatisfaction, depending on the situation. It indicates being almost overwhelmed by how much you either love or hate something.
Examples: “The new IT guy is such a babe, I can’t even.”
“I can’t even with those IT d-bags, they are sooo rude.”
4. Straight chillin
Straight chillin is hanging out and relaxing without any pressing obligations.
Example: “I’ll be straight chillin in the break room.”
5. TBH
As you might imagine, a lot of slang from the generation who grow up with cell phones comes from convenient abbreviations used for texting. Such is the case with TBH, which is an abbreviation of “to be honest.”
Example: “TBH, I didn’t love her presentation.”
6. Basic
Basic is perhaps the most complicated word on this list. Probably the closest comparison would be the way an aristocratic person uses “common” to describe someone who is unworthy of their notice or who is unsophisticated. Like “common,” “basic” can also describe unrefined behavior. But basic is a little bit more specific. It’s a pejorative way to describe someone who has so few unique defining characteristics as to be totally boring, or who behaves stereotypically, exactly the way you would expect them to. Another comparison would be the way that the phrase “standard issue” described the mandatory necessities distributed to soldiers, then became a more generalized way to describe things that are… well, basic.
Example: “His résumé didn’t impress me. He seems totally basic.”
7. Swag
Swag describes a person’s personal appearance, style, and the way they present themselves. It’s usually used to praise someone for looking good and carrying themselves with confidence.
Example: “Did you see the new receptionist? She’s got killer swag.”
8. The struggle is real
The struggle is real is phrase, like much slang, that was invented by drag queens, and in this case, was popularized by the show RuPaul’s Drag Race. “The struggle is real” is used to describe a challenging or frustrating situation, but one with relatively low stakes. For example, if your coworker tells you her grandmother is dying, it would not be appropriate to tell her the struggle is real. It’s used slightly ironically, acknowledging that there is, in fact, a problem, but that it’s a minor one in the big scheme of things. An alternate phrase with a similarly tongue-in-cheek connotation is “first world problems.”
Example: “My report is due and the copier has a paper jam. The struggle is real.”
“I know, and the coffee machine is broken too. First world problems.”
Claire Glassford
April 26, 2022 at 5:26 am
This is so true. Everything is so uncertain nowadays. More than survival, I want to live. REALLY LIVE LIFE.