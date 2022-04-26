Opinion Editorials
Do you feel like a fraud? Practical steps to combat imposter syndrome
(EDITORIAL) Societal pressure (and internal pressure) of perfectionism drives us to feel like a fraud, so how do we beat imposter syndrome?
Am I faking it until I make it, or have I finally arrived?
To provide some insight, I currently live in Okinawa, Japan. Living on this tiny island in the Pacific means I have three to five hours in the morning here to communicate, collaborate, and work with family, friends, and colleagues in the United States. Most mornings, I do what every ‘expert’ discourages, and the first thing I do is check my texts, work messages, and Facebook messages. Bleary-eyed and fuzzy-headed, I begin planning responses, engaging, and organizing my day.
Today when I awoke, I had a message asking what tagline would be appropriate for me. Graciously, there was an example to guide me, but I immediately struggled to define myself. Am I an expert, a scholar, the Great and Powerful Oz? Do I really believe I have the qualifications to describe myself as an expert? As someone who focuses on empowering and encouraging others to own their accomplishments and achievements, I felt like a charlatan as I could not quickly or confidently produce a few words that described me. How was this happening to me?
Imposter Syndrome.
Gill Corkindale (2008) describes imposter syndrome “as a collection of feelings of inadequacy that persist despite evident success” in her Harvard Business Review article. She continues her description by explaining that these feelings are linked to perfectionism among high-achieving people. Seemiller and Priest (2015) explain that imposter syndrome is linked to our identity and the interpretation of credibility and confidence. Does a person believe they are legitimate? Do others recognize that legitimacy?
Clearly, someone had seen me as legitimate enough to request a tagline; however, my perfectionist, high-achieving self still did not quite believe I was qualified. This feeling is not unique to me. The pressure to achieve and the desire to be seen in specific ways are common in most fields and among many people. Recognizing I am not the only person who feels this way, I began researching best practices to overcome and address imposter syndrome.
The Seemisller and Priest article discussed seeking support, being kind to yourself, and visualizing success; however, these suggestions did not address how I felt. These strategies make sense as methods to prevent the feelings, but I needed something to address the feelings at the moment. Then I found Kirsten Weir’s article on the American Psychological Association’s website, “Feel like a fraud?”.
Yes, Yes, I do!
Wier’s article discusses the pressure to perform and provides practical ways to address imposter syndrome, including recognizing your expertise, remembering what you do well, and talking to your mentors. I love that recognizing your expertise and remembering what you well are things each person can do without communicating with others. Mentors are amazing, and I would also recommend finding a personal hype person. This person is a person you know you can count out to reinforce the awesomeness that is you. This person may be a friend, mentor, colleague, or person who supports you on the internet.
Use your network if you cannot readily think of someone who already fills or could step into this space. Ask friends and colleagues. Post on your Facebook and/or LinkedIn asking people what they think you are good at and your strengths. The answers may surprise you. Use the answers as an opportunity to connect with others. Also, bookmark the answers to have a readily accessible reference to remind you that you deserve your success when the imposter feelings appear. You have done the work. You have acquired expertise. You are more than capable of doing what is next. You are not faking it. You are making it happen every day.
Opinion Editorials
Decoding the 12 most popular phrases in job descriptions (hint, red flags!)
(EDITORIAL) It seems as if many employers just copy and paste job descriptions. Here are 12 red flag phrases to look for when applying.
Guest editorialist, Shannon Grounds, is a Digital Marketing and Creative Director located in Austin, TX. She is also the Producing Artistic Director of Shrewd Productions, a feminist theatre company.
Applying to jobs can be stressful, but it becomes even more of a season of uncertainty when every job description is riddled with red flag phrases – you know the ones. But they’re almost so popular that you feel like you HAVE to put up with them. Then, worse, you hear them repeated in the interview in such a robotic manner that it makes you swallow the snide remark you really want to say and internally eye roll. Are you wondering what these popular phrases really mean? We’ve been around the block enough to know, so keep your eyes and ears peeled during your job hunt – it could save your career.
Popular Phrases in Job Postings, Decoded:
- “Fast-paced environment” – We are understaffed.
- “Roll up your sleeves” – See #1. Also, although we hired you as an Accountant, you will be expected to design our website, run all social media accounts, and serve as a receptionist. That’s cool, right?
- “Lots of room for growth” – You will be paid as little as possible.
- “We work hard and play hard!” – We all work 60-hour work weeks and are alcoholics.
- “We have a foosball table and/or beer on tap” – It’s a hard-core dude-fest up in here. Total sausage factory. However, please apply if you are a hot woman in your twenties.
- “Work-life balance” – We read somewhere that employees like that and have no scruples about lying in a job description.
- ”Hit the ground running” – We have no onboarding process. We may not even have a job description. We don’t know what we want, but we want it fast.
- “Matrix reporting environment” – You will have at least 3 bosses who will not agree on what your job should be. You will also be responsible for the work of employees over which you have zero authority. Good luck with that.
- “Great environment with a fun team!” – Get ready to pretend you are excited about whatever made-up engagement activities Tammy in HR came up with because it’s mandatory!
- “Competitive Compensation” – a free pizza party once a month is compensation, right?
- “Seeking an energetic…” – We want someone young. Real young. So green they have no knowledge of labor laws or standard working environments, so we can exploit the crap out of them. Are you over 30? Gross.
- “Remote option available” – You can work 1 day per month from home, and we will judge you for it.
Opinion Editorials
Keep the conversation fair and flowing with the fishbowl method
(EDITORIAL) Trying to maintain effective collaboration during conversation can ultimately end up chaotic. The fishbowl method streamlines the process.
In research published this January, findings show collaboration is key to employee job satisfaction and company success. Finding ways to make that collaboration work is the hard part. There’s nothing worse than facilitating a meeting where no one participates except, perhaps, facilitating a chaotic meeting where everyone participates and nothing is accomplished because of the chaos. Enter the fishbowl method, a team-building collaboration method that helps turn chaos into success.
In the fishbowl method, participants break into two groups: an inside group of speakers and an outside group of those watching and taking notes. The fishbowl method can lead to huge collaboration wins. And those wins lead to company success stories and happy employees.
Like all collaboration formats, leader organization is key. Before starting a fishbowl strategy session, know what you want to accomplish. Is this a brainstorming session, an analysis debrief, or an ice breaker? The answers to those questions matter to how you organize your fishbowl.
You have options for fishbowl organization. Leaders in the middle will give an organization a chance to give staff members insight into leadership thought processes. Staff in the middle can give employees a chance to express their opinions in a way that lends itself to leaders hearing their voices.
Adding an empty seat to the inside circle and allowing outside circle participants a chance to rotate in and out of that empty seat if they have ideas to share adds an extra element of collaboration. Switching out participants in the middle circle ensures everyone has a chance to speak if that’s a goal of your collaboration meeting.
Often when new team leaders start in leadership positions, they haven’t developed their voice yet. The fishbowl method gives those new leaders a chance to do just that. Allowing team members to watch, take notes, and write questions can lead to great a-ha moments and a deeper understanding of a company’s decision-making.
The fishbowl system can be done with in-person meetings and online using programs like Stoaa and Macro.
In a world where 40% of employees say they’re looking for work and strong collaboration has been shown to reduce turnover rates by up to 50%, it’s more important than ever to develop strong collaboration techniques. The fishbowl method is perfect for that.
Opinion Editorials
Dopamine detox: How to rewire your brain if you have an internet addiction
(EDITORIAL) So, you’re addicted to the internet. Whether your drug of choice is scrolling, posting, or interacting – it’s time for a dopamine detox.
Ah, smartphones. The best friend we can carry around in our pockets. This small device that’s nearly glued to our hands gives us instant access to many worlds.
It’s exciting to see what’s up on Instagram, take up to six stabs at Wordle, and scroll recipes you’ll never make on Pinterest. It’s also a place where we can share the highlights of our life and, in return, get validation through likes.
With that validation comes a small rush of dopamine, something we’ve all become accustomed – and some of us addicted – to.
While I’m not addicted to posting, I would say I have an addiction to scrolling. I can’t make it through a 50-minute episode of “Dexter” without picking up my phone to check an app or two.
And there is that dopamine rush with it, where you feel like you’re the most up-to-date you’ve ever been. But what about when this becomes too much and we’re overloaded with information and feel bogged down by the constant updates?
First, we need to understand what dopamine is.
It’s a neurotransmitter that works in two spots in the brain: first, its production helps us begin movement and speech. Second, we feel it when we receive or expect a reward. It even creates a kind of “high” similar to what’s found in nicotine and cocaine.
So, if we expect these dopamine hits from social media and we don’t get those results, the dopamine crashes to the ground creating burnout.
Well, this can cause burnout. And, while tempting, the solution isn’t as easy as just deleting all of your social media and walking away clean. Additionally, “take a break” features are too easy to swipe away.
So what can you do?
Mana Ionescu at Lightspan Digital recommends a Dopamine Detox.
While breaking an addiction takes longer than a day, Ionescu recommends starting there and tailoring it to your needs.
Here is what she describes is necessary for a detox:
- Turn off all notifications on your phone. ALL of them. You will be looking at your phone every 10 minutes as it is. You won’t miss anything. We lose endless hours of productivity because of those pings.
- Tell people to call you if it’s urgent. And teach them the difference between urgent and important. So do keep call notifications on.
- Stop over-messaging. The more you message, the more you’ll get responses.
- Shed the pressure to respond right away to messages that don’t need a response right away.
- Take detox days. Nothing but calls, confirming meetings, and using the GPS is allowed on those days.
- Put your phone on sleep mode at night. You can, at least on iPhone, set permissions so that certain phone numbers can get through, in case you’re worried about mom.
- If you’re dating, remember that texting is for laughing, flirting, and confirming plans. Please pick up the phone and talk to that person to get to know them. I will not take you seriously if you just keep texting.
- And yes, we all know the game, whoever looks at their phone first over dinner picks up the bill.
This won’t be easy, but your brain will likely thank you in the long run. And, when you’re back online, hit up the comments and let us know how the detox went!
Emerging Stories
-
Opinion Editorials2 weeks ago
The new American Dream is not to live paycheck to paycheck
-
Business Entrepreneur7 days ago
4 things to remember when the future is looking bleak as an entrepreneur
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
10 career hacks for every ambitious woman
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
9 ways to be more LGBTQIA+ inclusive at work (and outside of it)
-
Opinion Editorials6 days ago
10 career hacks for every ambitious man
-
Business Entrepreneur5 days ago
6 simple self-care tips to keep any busy entrepreneur or freelancer sane
-
Business News6 days ago
Use these tips to motivate your team to reach peak performance
-
Opinion Editorials1 week ago
Avoid the dreadful stack, and instead conquer busy-work as it comes