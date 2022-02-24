Opinion Editorials
A message to the unsung entrepreneur: We believe in you!
(EDITORIAL) To the unseen entrepreneur, we see you and we know that you work your tails off to do good things in your community.
I recently frequented one of my favorite new restaurants to find it permanently closed after less than a year. This locally sourced brunch place had pinpointed all of the farms that supplied their food on a map of California that hung like gallery art in the center of their restaurant.
They made sandwiches at their shop with donated food for the homeless and wrote inspirational notes to tuck inside their brown bag lunches. Their food was not only nutritious but delicious, and they seemed to always have patrons when we went, not too many that there was a line out the door, but enough that they always seemed busy.
I wish that we had spent more time there, more money, told more of our friends, or left glowing yelp reviews, but we are only two people, two people who took a delicious restaurant for granted because we thought how could this fail?
I’m sure that’s what the entrepreneur owners believed too when they started out.
They probably thought they’d make great food that people want to eat in a location newly dubbed Silicon Beach – amid shiny live/work complexes, surrounded by startups and young people.
They ventured that they could morally source nutritious food, give back to the community, and be excellent.
Part of me imagines that they did so well as a restaurant that they shut their doors just to expand, or open in a better location, or take a much-needed break. But they probably failed, as so many businesses do, and I want to take a moment to say thanks.
Not just to the restaurant that served the best breakfast tater tots that I have ever had the pleasure of eating, but to every entrepreneur who embarks on a journey that tries to make the world better.
I’m not just talking about the tech entrepreneur (though we need you too).
I’m mostly talking about the unseen baker that wakes up at 3am every morning just to bring a handful of baked goods to their city. Or about the small store owner that stocks chotchkies and cookbooks and beautiful things all of which I wish I could buy. I’m talking about the start-up plumber who shows up at your house on a Sunday afternoon and fixes your toilet because you’re at your wit’s end.
You are the unsung entrepreneurs, the heroes that we hurriedly thank on our way out the door.
You are the folks who had a dream and risked everything to bring us delicious food, adorable chotchkies, and functional plumbing.
A mentor of mine once told me that to be successful you must jump in the water, swim as fast as you can, and slowly increase the speed.
To those of you out there swimming as fast as you can – we’re behind you, and we appreciate you.
This is your headline, one you don’t often get — keep doing what you’re doing, we believe in you, and your hard work does not go unnoticed.
And if you decide after everything you’ve been through that it’s time to hang a permanently closed sign on your front door, there are people out there, lots of them maybe, who will mourn the loss of your mini quiches, your adorable iPhone cases, or even the best breakfast tater tots in the world.
Improve your virtual communication skills with these 3 tips
(OPINION/EDITORIAL) Your text, email, and IM messages may be received differently depending on your communication style and who you’re communicating with.
Life is full of decisions, learning, hopefully some adventure, and “growth opportunities” through our careers and work. One that some of us may have never considered is how our text, email or IM communication comes across to the receiver – thus providing us a growth opportunity to take a look at our own personal communication styles.
It may have never occurred to us that others would take it a different way. After all, we know ourselves, we can hear our voices in our heads. We know when we are joking, being sarcastic, or simply making a statement. The way we communicate is built upon how we were raised, what our English teachers stressed, and even what we’ve been taught through our generational lens.
NPR put out an article “Are Your Texts Passive-Aggressive? The Answer May Lie in Your Punctuation”. This article discussed what to consider in regards to your punctuation in text.
“But in text messaging — at least for younger adults — periods do more than just end a sentence: They also can set a tone.” Gretchen McCulloch, a linguist and author of the book Because Internet: Understanding the New Rules of Language, told NPR’s All Things Considered last year that when it comes to text messaging,”the period has lost its original purpose. Rather than needing a symbol to indicate the end of a sentence, you can simply hit send on your message.”
While it may seem silly that the receiver would think you are mad at them because you used a period, here are some things to consider in our virtual communication now that we are all much more digital:
- There are no facial expressions in a text except for emojis (which, even then, could be left up to misinterpretation)
- There’s no sound of voice or inflection to indicate tone
- We are emailing, texting, and sending instant messages at an alarming rate now that we are not having as many in-person interactions with our colleagues
Gen Z (b. 1995 – 2015), who are the most recent generation to enter the workplace, grew up with much quicker forms of communication with their earlier access to tech. They’ve had a different speed of stimulation via YouTube videos, games, and apps. They may have never experienced the internet speed via a dial-up modem so they are used to instantaneous results.
They also have quickly adapted and evolved through their use of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and now TikTok. The last two platforms are designed for pretty brief attention spans, which indicates our adaptation to fast communication.
Generational shaming is out and uncomfortable but necessary conversations around diversity, equity, and inclusion are in (which includes ageism). You can’t just chalk it up as “those kids” don’t understand you, or that they need to learn and “pay their dues”.
So if you are of an older generation and even a manager, here are some considerations that you can take regarding your virtual communications:
1. Consider having yourself and your team take a DiSC assessment.
“The DiSC® model provides a common language that people can use to better understand themselves and to adapt their behaviors with others — within a work team, a sales relationship, a leadership position, or other relationships.
DiSC profiles help you and your team:
- Increase your self-knowledge: How you respond to conflict, what motivates you, what causes you stress, and how you solve problems
- Improve working relationships by recognizing the communication needs of team members
- Facilitate better teamwork and teach productive conflict
- Develop stronger sales skills by identifying and responding to customer styles
- Manage more effectively by understanding the dispositions and priorities of employees and team members
This quiz is designed to help you identify your main communication style. It helps you to be more conscious of how your style may come across to others. Does it builds relationships, or create silent conflicts? It doesn’t necessarily mean you have to change, but you can adapt your style to best fit your team.
2. Always ask your direct reports about their preferred method of communication (call, text, email, IM, meeting).
Retain this information and do your best to meet them where they are. It would also be helpful to share your preferred method with them and ask them to do their best to meet you where you are.
3. Consider putting composed emails in your drafts if you are fired up, frustrated, or down right angry with your team.
You may feel like you are being direct. But since tone will be lost virtually, your message may not come across the way you mean it, and it may be de-motivating to the receiver. Let it sit in drafts and come back to it a little bit later. Does your draft say all you need to say, or could it be edited to be a little less harsh? Would this be better as a meeting (whether video or phone) over a written communication? Now the receiver has a chance to see you and have a conversation rather than feeling put on blast.
And finally, be curious.
Check out Lindsey Pollak’s books or podcast on the best ways to work with a variety of generations in your organization. Lindsey is a Multigenerational Work Expert and she does a great job explaining her research to drive multigenerational workplace success. She gives ideas on what all employees, managers, and even corporations should consider as we experience so many generations and communication styles in the workplace at the same time.
You may laugh that your children or employees think you are mad at them when you use a period in a text. But there’s a lot more behind it to consider. It may take adaptation on all sides as communication styles and the “future of work” continue to evolve.
Interviews are a two-way street: Don’t ask for feedback if you won’t provide it
(EDITORIAL) It takes a lot for a candidate crushed by rejection to ask for interview feedback. If you won’t provide feedback, don’t ask it for it either.
We all know the Golden Rule: treat others the way you want to be treated. This is also true in different iterations.
One such iteration is to never ask someone to do something you wouldn’t be willing to do yourself. This was the topic of conversation on a Reddit thread where a user shared a form email response to their job application.
The email was to inform the user that they didn’t get the job and it was topped off with, “due to the large number of applicants, we are unfortunately unable to provide individual feedback on your application.” In short, we don’t want you, and we won’t explain why.
The screenshot next to this form response was another form email from the same company, this time asking the applicant for their time in a five-minute survey to provide feedback to the talent acquisition team.
So, they’re not going to hire the person, they won’t tell them why, and they have the nerve to ask for a favor?
Don’t be this company.
If you won’t take the time to give feedback when asked, don’t ask for feedback. It’s that simple.
That’s essentially the same as telling a friend you can’t help them move (for no good reason) and then asking shortly down the line that they help you move. It’s a bit of a slap in the face.
Now, I’m not saying every company should offer feedback on each applicant. There’s simply not enough time in the day for that. Just don’t ask for what you won’t give.
With situations like this where you apply for a position online and an unknown number of other applications are flooding in, the reason you didn’t get the job could be as simple as there was someone better suited by 0.0001 percent.
The best time to request feedback in this process would be in an actual interview setting, where you ask the employer if there’s anything on your resume or application that they’d like you to expound on. Don’t explicitly ask for “application feedback” as that comes off unprofessional.
Finding the right person for the role is a process and something that should be treated with prioritization. However, it’s not the time to get feedback you can boast on your Glassdoor page unless you’re taking the time to dish it out yourself.
Calendly etiquette: How automated scheduling lacks interpersonal skills
(EDITORIAL) With everyone meeting virtually, we need to question the perception of automated scheduling links like from Calendly, despite your intention.
Last month, Sam Lessin, former Facebook VP, called Calendly “The Most Raw/Naked Display of Social Capital Dynamics in Business,” making many people question whether sending someone a Calendly link is rude or not. Lessin asserts that when you send a Calendly link, you’re sending a social message that you’re more important than the other person. I’d like to assert that automated scheduling isn’t the devil that Lessin makes it out to be, but you can’t just send out calendar links without thinking about how it will be received. You can’t account for how the recipient will feel, but you can reduce the seemingly implied politeness with a little bit of rephrasing.
Is sending a calendar link aggressive?
The technology behind sharing your calendar availability is designed to make scheduling an appointment between two people easier. It becomes problematic when you make someone – presumably someone with importance – do the work of booking time with you when you are the one who wants time with them. It can feel rude or even impersonal at that point. Lessin even tweeted “…in practice, I will never click on your Calendly ever (unless you are the president of the US).” This may make some people think twice about sharing their availability. Sharing your availability isn’t inherently aggressive. It does depend on the context.
Calendar etiquette
There’s been a shift in corporate culture over the past few years. Scheduling meetings via a calendar link is one of those things that is evolving. Personally, I prefer the ease of scheduling a meeting without all the back and forth, but I have to be motivated to make the appointment. If I were scheduling a meeting with a vendor who wanted to pitch their product, I’d be much less inclined to use the calendar link. Calendly gives a nice option, that is “opening the door” for the other person. “Feel free to share some times you’re available, or you can also pick from my Calendly if it’s easier.”
Bottom line – if you’re asking for someone’s time, try to work around their schedule. Don’t assume that the other person wants to use automated scheduling without asking first.
