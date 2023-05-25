Connect with us

Not sure if you’re qualified for a job? Why you should take a chance

It’s easy to look at a job and feel like you’re not qualified to try it. But when it comes down to it, you never know until you try.

Published

A trio of confident qualified women walk together in an office environment, with one Asian woman, a Black woman, and a white woman and talking and laughing together.

“If you think you’ll be qualified in 2 years, you already are.” 

What does that mean to you? 

To Idit Muallem-Yedid, this phrase inserts the key that opens the door to freedom for those climbing to the top. 

Currently a General Partner at Pitango, Muallem-Yadid stumbled upon her entry into the fund by chance. After leaving the startup she worked at, she found herself uncertain about her next career move. Coincidentally, while on the way to her honeymoon, she came across a LinkedIn advertisement for a course on mergers and acquisitions (M&As) offered by a law firm. 

Muallem-Yedid noted during an interview by CTECH that she was possibly the sole participant who actually paid for the course, as others seemed to receive it as a corporate perk due to their affiliation with large companies. During the course, she found herself particularly interested in securing a job at a venture capital firm, and to her surprise, the organizers informed her that Pitango had recently contacted them. From that point on, her journey with Pitango began, and the rest was history. 

Muallem-Yedid, 40, was born in Herzliya and is the youngest among four sisters. After serving in the army as a psychotechnical diagnostician, she pursued her studies in industrial engineering and management at Tel Aviv University. 

“Upon graduating, I joined Amdocs, but I quickly realized that the corporate environment wasn’t for me, so I left within a year. Simultaneously, I pursued an MBA in entrepreneurship at Tel Aviv University. Following that, I began searching for a job and a friend informed me about a position at a startup. Despite them requiring three years of experience, I decided to submit my CV anyway, and unsurprisingly, I was accepted,” shares Muallem-Yedid, emphasizing an incredibly vital lesson.


“If you believe you’ll be qualified in two years, it means you’re already there. Take the leap and go for it. Additionally, companies should be mindful that the way they draft their job descriptions will inherently impact the number of women who apply.”

