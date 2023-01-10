Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Opinion Editorials

What does Musk’s rework of company benefits say to employees?

Elon Musk taking over Twitter has dominated headlines, but his company benefits shuffle has us confused, given his personal history…

Published

elon musk twitter

Are fertility benefits important to you as an employee? If so, Twitter might not be where you look for employment next.

Though Musk himself is a father of numerous children and even had twins in 2021, he recently cut the fertility benefits of Twitter staff in half. In previous years, Twitter employees could receive up to $80,000 in coverage for fertility-related treatments like surrogacy, adoption, donor retrieval, or egg and sperm freezing. On January 1st, those benefits were spliced in half.

Employees were notified in an email sent by a third party source, Carrot. Staff now only have access to $40,000. Yes, $40,000 sounds like a lot when you aren’t considering the cost of these treatments. One IVF treatment can cost up to $30,000 and it generally takes months or potentially years for someone to get pregnant. Surrogacy is even higher, costing around $100,000 on average. Adoption prices are harder to determine, but can cost tens of thousands of dollars.

Sources say Musk dabbled his fair share into fertility technologies like IVF to conceive his twins. He and his first wife reportedly used IVF to have their five kids, as well. Oh, did we mention Grimes used a surrogate to carry their second child? For someone with personal experience in knowing the value of these life-changing treatments, you’d think our generation’s revered genius would cut his employees some slack.

Aside from slashing fertility benefits, he promised last July that he’d boost childcare benefits for employees to help lighten their load. Still no delivery on that one.

Though childcare and fertility treatments are two different things, they’re intertwined because they both involve raising children in our modern world.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

And sure, these are all still generous benefits that many other employers don’t offer at all, but the slashing feels strange from someone who personally knows how crucial they are to many families.

Regardless of his personal beliefs surrounding kids and the world population, he’s shown that cutting costs comes first in his mind. Since the beginning of his Twitter takeover, he’s implemented a lot of changes along with forcing workers to spend long hours at their stations, in efforts to keep costs as low as possible.

Don’t worry though, he’s ensured coffee and snacks will still be offered in the office, which is a huge relief.

In this article:,
Written By

Macie LaCau is a passionate writer, herbal educator, and dog enthusiast. She spends most of her time overthinking and watering her tiny tomatoes.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

twitter, owned by elon musk, on phone showing blue verification checkmark twitter, owned by elon musk, on phone showing blue verification checkmark

Social Media

Will Twitter really reverse the political ad ban?

Twitter has reversed course on banning political ads, but will that ever actually happen?

2 hours ago
Twitter hacked again? Twitter hacked again?

Tech News

400M Twitter users’ data in one hacker’s hands? Steps to take now

Is the bird out of the bag? One hacker claims to have jacked over 400 MILLION folks' Twitter info… This is huge if true!

December 27, 2022
twitter, owned by elon musk, on phone showing blue verification checkmark twitter, owned by elon musk, on phone showing blue verification checkmark

Business Entrepreneur

Twitter Blue for Business allows companies to identify employees

Twitter releases Blue for Business, allowing companies to identify employees on the platform. This could go wrong or be a positive move.

December 23, 2022
Twitter on phone with tweets blurred in the background Twitter on phone with tweets blurred in the background

Social Media

Twitter officially sunsets its acquired newsletter platform, Revue

Twitter acquired the newsletter company, Revue, back in 2021 - we know, it was a crazy year - but now, they are sunsetting the...

December 20, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.