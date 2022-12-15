Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Social Media

Elon Musk threatens Twitter employees in the latest leaked email

Once again, another leaked Twitter email from none other than Elon Musk, but this time, he wants to do something about it.

Published

person typing representing leaked elon musk email to twitter employees

Elon Musk – He has been a hot conversation topic for months now between SpaceX issues and his new venture into Twitter.

This time we are back on Twitter with a piece of interesting information. Allegedly, Musk has threatened to sue what remains of the staff there. There has been a copious amount of recently leaked info regarding company matters, such as the leaked internal letter and Musk’s letters to staff via email.

As any business owner’s right, he will now be aggressively enforcing non-disclosure agreements. What’s ironic about this is that this information came from a leaked email from Musk to the company.

The email in question stated, “As evidenced by the many detailed leaks of confidential Twitter information, a few people at our company continue to act in a manner contrary to the company’s interests and in violation of their NDA.”

If anything, I believe the constant leaks of what’s happening behind closed doors is a way for employees to show the world what kind of unhealthy work conditions are expected of them. At the same time, they don’t want to lose a good-paying position. Does a good-paying job though mean you should sacrifice your life for a company? I don’t think so.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Along with the email, Elon Musk is allegedly requiring all his employees to sign a pledge that they will abide by the NDA. Legally speaking, you shouldn’t break your NDA and I don’t encourage anyone to do so. However, thanks to someone breaking it already, an email leaked sometime prior that Musk wanted the employees to sign another “pledge” stating they will work long hours at a high intensity. They had three months to sign that pledge – I can only assume Musk will give the employees three months to sign this new one as well.

I think the company will continue to dwindle down to bare bones and nearly resemble a start-up for quite some time before being uplifted again by those that believe they can handle the high pressure. The restructuring of Twitter internally is going to take some time with all the bumps in the road Twitter is facing. Between the blue check mark issue and the constant leaks, it may take a few tries to see what Twitter now needs to be successful.

According to Arstechnica, Twitter no longer has a PR department. I think that would be a good place to start, though I can’t think of many people who would endure the demands placed in front of them by someone who has been described as an unapproachable tyrant. Do you agree?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Written By

A native New Englander who migrated to Austin on a whim, Stephanie Dominique is a freelance copywriter, novelist, and certificate enthusiast. When she's not getting howled at by two dachshunds or inhaling enough sugar to put a giant into shock, she is reading, cooking or writing about her passions.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

AG Live AG Live

Video

AG Live: Elon Musk, Naughty AI art, Apple lawsuit, new remote work data

This week on AG Live, we talk about the endless Twitter drama (and what establishment media has missed), the Apple lawsuit, AI art, and...

4 days ago

Video

AG Live: analyzing every Bari Weiss tweet #TwitterFiles

As the #TwitterFiles are released, we're taking them one by one, learning about Twitters' internal policies and culpability.

December 9, 2022
Twitter on apple iphone in hand. Twitter on apple iphone in hand.

Social Media

Apple, Amazon return to running ads on Twitter

Brands left and right have been jumping off of the Twitter titanic before it fully sinks, but it looks like Apple and Amazon are...

December 9, 2022
AG Live: Twitter files, AI art ethics, SpaceX labor lawsuits, Disney's hiring freeze AG Live: Twitter files, AI art ethics, SpaceX labor lawsuits, Disney's hiring freeze

Video

AG Live: Elon Musk, Bob Iger, and AI art ethics

This week was filled with drama at Twitter again, but we also talk about SpaceX, the ethics of AI art, and Disney's hiring freeze.

December 6, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.