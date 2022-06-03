Opinion Editorials
What drives me as a business owner to be a non-traditional manager
(EDITORIAL) As an entrepreneur, employees can become family, which drove this business owner to approach managerial duties differently than the norm.
Since this is my first foray into writing about my business experience to those outside of my clientele, I wanted to share why I tend to incorporate a lot of personal stories of both faith and family into the culture of our business dynamic, which centers around marriage and the life change it provokes.
Prior to owning a wedding venue, I worked the typical college restaurant hustles, plenty of retail jobs with limited managerial authority, I pulled a couple of stints of teaching preschoolers and even had my own small-potato photography business deep in the heart of 80’s Austin. That twenty years of customer service, coupled with 16 years of parenting three kids equipped me to at least begin the venture.
If marriage and parenting children can prepare you for anything, it’s the ability to compromise, communicate and teach you infinite patience in coping with literal small-minded people. Employees were a different kind of child. The description is not meant to be condescending but more to explain the intricacies and balance needed, of words, actions, mirrored expectations, pride of accomplishments, sorrow at hurts and losses suffered, and nurturing personal and professional growth and many of those duties also appear in the role of parent. It became a passion deep within my veins.
Many have questioned and cautioned my managerial style for being too familial and I do leave room for argument, but just like all else in my life, I’ve relied on the tenets of my faith to keep me grounded to expect more out of the business experience than just business itself. If Jesus made people to learn to love each other as evidence that we loved Him, then there had to be more purpose to life than just earning a buck and spending it on fast food.
Sure, it’s an unconventional perception but I do hold dear, that each person I come across is both an opportunity to learn from, and impart to, a few wisps of wisdom. As such, it’s my belief that our company culture is one of genuine concern and care but we are also not without boundaries. Our staff does not all share the same faith, but we honor and respect one another immensely. We have had the pleasure of overseeing over 1,500 weddings in our almost 19 years of full-time service to others and it has come with both trial by fire and acceptance by grace.
The one overriding belief I hold onto is that each day is a gift and a lesson of not only what can be survived but what will further hone the skills needed for the next chapter in the journey of life and love. The business has a unique ability to dominate our lives as more busyness and distraction to the more important achievements that will one day be remembered. Did I make a difference in someone’s life, beyond being the owner of an event space? Will I regret having been too personal in the lives of those I knew and met or regret not stepping out in faith more in search of the person who needed the hug, the gentle encouragement, the blessing of prayer. Forever, I will choose the latter.
8 popular phrases that easily reveal that you’re a millennial
(EDITORIAL) These 8 phrases are a part of culture right now and will probably be here for a hot minute – so the question is: are you a millennial?
The millennial struggle is real
Inc.com just published a very helpful list of “8 Words That Totally Reveal You Are Not a Millennial” to help prevent business people born before the 80s from sounding “out of touch.” But besides making sure you don’t sound old-fashioned, you’ll also want to catch up on the slang words and phrases in common use by the millennial generation, especially if they are your coworkers or your customers.
Time to play catch up
Slang often originates in marginalized subcultures, like the LGBT community, and in black neighborhoods, then spreads throughout the wider lexicon. While some argue that it is appropriative to use such slang when you don’t belong to that particular culture, others say that to disparage such language ostracizes the people who invented it.
So if one of your coworkers tells you your report was “on fleek,” instead of scolding them to use “proper” English, take a minute to educate yourself and keep in mind that your generation also made up its own unique words back in your day.
Without further ado, here are 8 popular phrases and words amongst millennials:
1. Feels
Feels is a catchall for strong or complex emotions.
Example: “Boss says we’re not getting a bonus this year. I have some feels about that.”
2. Turnt/turnt up
Turnt or turnt up is the state of being in a festive mood, excited to party, and often, drunk.
Example: “Open bar at the office Christmas Party? We are gonna get so turnt up.”
3. I can’t even
Don’t get confused by I can’t even, which is used to express either approval or dissatisfaction, depending on the situation. It indicates being almost overwhelmed by how much you either love or hate something.
Examples: “The new IT guy is such a babe, I can’t even.”
“I can’t even with those IT d-bags, they are sooo rude.”
4. Straight chillin
Straight chillin is hanging out and relaxing without any pressing obligations.
Example: “I’ll be straight chillin in the break room.”
5. TBH
As you might imagine, a lot of slang from the generation who grow up with cell phones comes from convenient abbreviations used for texting. Such is the case with TBH, which is an abbreviation of “to be honest.”
Example: “TBH, I didn’t love her presentation.”
6. Basic
Basic is perhaps the most complicated word on this list. Probably the closest comparison would be the way an aristocratic person uses “common” to describe someone who is unworthy of their notice or who is unsophisticated. Like “common,” “basic” can also describe unrefined behavior. But basic is a little bit more specific. It’s a pejorative way to describe someone who has so few unique defining characteristics as to be totally boring, or who behaves stereotypically, exactly the way you would expect them to. Another comparison would be the way that the phrase “standard issue” described the mandatory necessities distributed to soldiers, then became a more generalized way to describe things that are… well, basic.
Example: “His résumé didn’t impress me. He seems totally basic.”
7. Swag
Swag describes a person’s personal appearance, style, and the way they present themselves. It’s usually used to praise someone for looking good and carrying themselves with confidence.
Example: “Did you see the new receptionist? She’s got killer swag.”
8. The struggle is real
The struggle is real is phrase, like much slang, that was invented by drag queens, and in this case, was popularized by the show RuPaul’s Drag Race. “The struggle is real” is used to describe a challenging or frustrating situation, but one with relatively low stakes. For example, if your coworker tells you her grandmother is dying, it would not be appropriate to tell her the struggle is real. It’s used slightly ironically, acknowledging that there is, in fact, a problem, but that it’s a minor one in the big scheme of things. An alternate phrase with a similarly tongue-in-cheek connotation is “first world problems.”
Example: “My report is due and the copier has a paper jam. The struggle is real.”
“I know, and the coffee machine is broken too. First world problems.”
Workcations: A benefit of working from home or an outlet for hustle culture?
(EDITORIAL) We’re seeing more folks brag about taking a workcation – is it a silly trend or a way to find new balance?
If you’re fortunate to be able to work from anywhere, a change of scenery can make you more productive and give you a new lease on work. A new trend in remote work are “workcations,” which is basically working while on vacation. In most cases, the employee, not the employer pays the expenses, so why would you want to work remotely on vacation?
There are benefits of workcations.
A workcation is “work away from work.” It’s a geographical separation from your home base.
Renting a cabin in the woods to work gives you new scenery each day. Nature can be grounding and relaxing. If you live in a big city, getting away from the normal can be re-energizing. Some people may even go on a workcation to get away from the heat (or the cold) of the urban jungle.
Heading to the mountains or to the other hemisphere can be rewarding if you can’t stand the summer temperatures in Oklahoma or Texas. You don’t have to work the entire day of a workcation, so you can get out and try new restaurants and meet people when your workday is over. It can give you a new perspective.
When should you prioritize a vacation and steer clear of workcations trend?
Workcations might be trending, but the jury is out on how valuable they are to employees. This trend runs counter-intuitive to work-life balance.
When you take your work with you on vacation, you never truly get away from the office. The ability to completely unplug is rare. Taking a workcation instead of a vacation doesn’t give you that opportunity.
Vacations aren’t just a generous benefit. They have a purpose.
The best athletes can’t train day-in and day-out. Their bodies need a break. The best employees need mental time off and detachment from work.
In some industries, vacations benefit the employers. Employees who never take time off are less satisfied with their job. They may find ways to steal from the company. Employers may not realize how much work these employees do. When an employee takes a vacation, the employer can better judge their workload and make preparations for a “what if” situation if that employee were gone tomorrow.
Before you take that workcation, think about it carefully. It may benefit the employer more than you. Employees need a break.
Don’t blur the work-life balance.
5 tips for boosting website engagement
(EDITORIAL) A website is vital to any business, but customer engagement guarantees success. Check out these powerful tips to boost engagement.
Having a website for your business isn’t enough. If you want to grow your company, you need to maximize this digital asset by increasing user engagement. The question is, where do you begin?
What does healthy website engagement look like?
Launching a website is one of the quintessential first steps in building a business. It’s a new company’s way of saying, “We’ve arrived! See, we’re legit!” But the problem is that very few entrepreneurs and business owners know anything about building websites. So they use a drag-and-drop web builder to throw a few elements together and develop a site in a few hours.
Simply having a website isn’t enough. If it’s only a placeholder for your brand, you’re missing out on an opportunity to reach people and move them from awareness to purchase. You don’t need a website – you need an engaging website.
What is user engagement?
“Put most simply, user engagement is when visitors to your site appreciate your content enough to stick around, absorb, and convert,” web design and UX optimizer Rob Wells writes. “Most importantly, when user engagement is high, you’ll find that your audience becomes more loyal. You’ll notice more return visits and higher conversions, because your website simply works.”
Signs of high user engagement include reading and absorbing content, organic comments on blog posts, social media shares, watching videos, above average time on site, high click-through rates, and low bounce rates. We’ll tell you more about how to achieve these “wins’ in the following section.
5 Tips for Boosting Engagement
Every website developer, marketing guru, and entrepreneur has their own formula for boosting engagement, but there are a few tactics that everyone can agree on. If you want to see immediate results, start by doing the following:
-
- Make it About Your Target Audience: Too many businesses make the mistake of shaping their marketing messages around themselves. They mistakenly assume that customers care about them, when the truth of the matter is that customers only care about themselves.If you want to boost engagement on your website, start by transforming your messaging. Make it about your audience. Make the customer the hero of their own story. You’re just there to guide them along and point to solutions (products and services) that may help them get from where they are now to where they want to be.
- Tell Stories: Cut out the sterile corporate lingo and breathe a little life into your copy. Mission statements are lame. Tell stories!The Ward & Barnes, P.A. website is a perfect example of how storytelling can cause engagement to soar. They actually include client stories, testimonials, and quotes on their homepage. This helps visitors connect with the brand and immediately establish a feeling of trust and goodwill.
- Eliminate Distractions: “According to research by Google, people judge websites as beautiful or not within 1/50th to 1/20th of a second,” Website Magazine notes. “Perhaps even more interesting is the fact that visually complex websites are consistently rated as less beautiful than simpler sites.”Stop with the complex websites and sophisticated designs. You’re not a web design company – there’s no need for all of these bells and whistles! Eliminate distractions and simplify every page to one specific focal point. Anything more means you’re actually competing against yourself.
- Empower Your CTAs: Every page on your website should have a call-to-action (CTA). And when creating these CTAs, always ask yourself one simple question: “Why would anyone click this?”If you’re asking for an email address or sale without providing clear and direct value in return, you’re missing the point. You have to compel people to follow through.One of the best ways to empower your CTAs is to offer something in return – like a free eBook, a discount code, or a product sample. When there’s an enticing reward, people will be much more likely to follow through.
- Go Visual: The brain processes visuals much faster than text. Use this to your advantage by integrating visual content into your website. This means video, graphics, and original images. Skip the stock photos! However, don’t overdo it. Remember to keep it simple and avoid unnecessary distractions. Quality over quantity works every time.
Turn your website into a lead generating asset
Transform your website from a branded placeholder into a powerful, lead generating asset that procures leads, and converts them from curious visitors into profitable lifelong customers. This process can take time, but you have to begin somewhere. Start by leveraging the tips in this article and analyzing the data. Based on the numbers, you can optimize, iterate, and improve over time.
