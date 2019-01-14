Opinion Editorials
Zuckerberg makes eyeroll-worthy new years resolution
(EDITORIAL) This year, instead of losing weight, Zuckerberg is going to save himself and the world another way.
Like the rest of us, Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, has announced New Year resolution – public talks on the future of technology in society. In a post on his personal profile page, he has pledged to participate in and host these discussions. Quite the step down from last year’s resolution to “fix Facebook.”
We get it, Mark, baby steps.
2018 saw Zuckerberg grilled by U.S. Congress and the European Parliament. His company suffered a drop in stock due to these hearings, was caught in the Cambridge Analytica firestorm and federal investigations, etc. It’s evident Zuckerberg bit off more than he could chew and his deciding to pull back isn’t surprising.
Here are the positives: the public needs more discourse on the future of tech and how it will affect the fabric of society. We want to connect with each other – we should pay more attention to what that truly means.
The entrepreneur titans leading the charge should be part of those discussions. Politicians, people elected to wield power for the public, are placed in debate situations regularly. Why shouldn’t the face of a global, digital platform be exempt from this basic practice?
If Zuckerberg is willing to truly have a candid talk (without prep or talking points), could we learn something new about his personal views? Does Officer Data have a soul after all?
But when all is said and done, talk is… just talk. The dangers with privacy on Facebook are already here.
The stakes are rising as the political and cultural landscapes are changing every year. It’s been two years since the problems with Facebook’s user information surfaced after the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election (and Ukraine actually blew the whistle in 2015). Zuckerberg has had quite a bit of time to reflect and “talk” about what needs to be done.
We try to keep to our resolutions every new year, and we’ll see if Zuckerberg can uphold his, or if his efforts disappear as quickly as my will to ween off my daily coffee routine. Even from a skeptic’s standpoint, I’ll eagerly wait to watch what goes down in this upcoming discussions.
Contact your Senator to insist on the 3-digit suicide help number
(EDITORIAL) Suicide prevention is literally critical, and right now there are great resources available, but a 3-digit phone number like 911 would be a lifesaver.
Recently, Senator Ron Wyden wrote a letter to the FCC asking them to designate a a three-digit number that can be used nation-wide to connect those in need with the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.
The letter is the most recent action on legislation passed over the summer called H.R.2345 – the National Suicide Hotline Improvement Act of 2018, wherein the government has pledged to make access to the life-saving hotline more accessible by simplifying the process of connecting resources with those who need them.
Senators Orrin Hatch and Congressman Chris Stewart have proposed utilizing the number 6-1-1; its simple, easy-to-remember format would operate similar to how 9-1-1 is universally recognized as a line for emergency situations.
“We believe 611 is a simple, easy-to-remember number and is the best option for the three-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline,” they wrote in the letter. “This undertaking is of utmost national importance. This simple change can connect millions of Americans with life-saving resources, including veterans that find themselves in crisis.”
The brilliance and simplicity of this crucial proposition cannot be overstated: adopting the new number will literally save lives.
And it’s not unreasonable – there was a time when 911 didn’t exist either.
To help keep our government working on this important issue, please reach out to your local legislators and voice your support.
You can contact your Senators by using the US Capital switchboard at (202) 224-3121 or through email or online right here.
The current National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255 or 1-800-273-TALK. We believe that 611 is more universal and easy to remember and understand. It’s time.
New years resolutions are useless – try this instead
(EDITORIAL) By now you’ve probably already jacked up your new years resolutions and ate Whataburger and skipped the gym seven times – try this more useful option for improving yourself through goals.
My 2018 started out with frozen pipes, a move and a car that wouldn’t start. It didn’t take long into 2019 to realize that it was going to be a better year. I have hot and cold running water. My car is running. And the best part is that I don’t have to move out of my apartment.
Now, if the rest of 2019 is just as easy as the start, it will be smooth sailing.
I’m not a fan of resolutions.
Instead, I try to focus on a particular character trait.
In 2018, I tried to be more aware of boundaries. I said no more often. I really tried to respect the boundaries of others. It was a good year. I learned to stop taking on responsibility that wasn’t mine. I still have a lot of work to do, but I’m definitely closer to the person I want to be.
This year, I’m going to live by this quote from J.K. Rowling: ?“It takes a great deal of courage to stand up to your enemies, but even more to stand up to your friends.”
A few months ago, I was sitting in a board meeting (for a non-profit) where we made a decision that went against our primary mission. In retrospect, it wasn’t a huge thing, but it would displace our clients for an afternoon. During the meeting, I couldn’t help but feel uncomfortable.
Why couldn’t I stand up to these people who were colleagues and friends? Fortunately, the board fixed the decision the next month.
I know I have a tendency to prevaricate and to be agreeable for the sake of agreement.
That’s what I want to change in 2019.
To live authentically, I need to be able to be myself. I want to make 2019 a year of truth.
Homeowner’s political sign burned – is civility dead?
(OPINION) As tension continues to increase in the political arena, finding decency and civility will make or break us.
Let’s talk politics. I don’t care if you’re a Republican, Libertarian, Democrat, Progressive, or Independent. We need to have a civil discussion about the right to back the candidate of your choice. We don’t need to agree with our neighbors, but we should respect their property and voice.
What prompted this? A flag-burning in Burlington. A Vermont homeowner found his 2020 Trump flag burned and thrown on his porch. The flag was on private property. Yes, Vermont is a blue state. The homeowner is in a minority. But vandalism is unwarranted. A person should feel safe at his own home.
PBS reports that 79 percent of Americans are concerned about the negative tone of national politics.
Republicans, Democrats, and Independents are in agreement about this. Granted, it is usually extremists that cause violence and unrest, but we’re seeing more and more incidents.
The Vermont flag-burning is just the tip of the iceberg.
It was recently reported that Christine Blasey Ford is still receiving death threats. Ted Cruz and his family should be able to dine out with being accosted. You should be allowed to have a political sign in your yard without fear of being vandalized.
Some believe that the increased violence is due to the way President Trump conducts himself and/or the way the media presents the news.
Can we agree that everyone behaves badly in the political arena at some point? But the only one responsible for burning the homeowner’s flag is the one who actually did it.
Arguably, political stakes are high. What happens in Washington affects every person throughout the country, and sometimes, it has international effects. But we still have to live with each other. The attacks have to stop.
Attacking others for their personal political views isn’t likely to change their mind.
We should debate the issues.
We have to talk politics civilly to help our country move forward rather than retract into private non-concentric circles of safe spaces.
We can’t support violence and vandalism in the name of political rhetoric, be it from the top or the bottom. America is divided. It’s not due to politicians and journalists. It’s because Americans forgot to be respectful and courteous when disagreeing.
