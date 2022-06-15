Business Entrepreneur
4 tips for success for acquiring a business, and how and why to do it
(ENTREPRENEUR) Acquiring a business can be a key part of future growth, but there are some factors you should consider before signing the deal.
Growing businesses have multiple levers that can be pulled separately or in unison to continue scaling and expanding. And while many companies choose to grow internally, there’s always the option of acquiring a business to supercharge results and instantly expand.
Why Acquire?
Acquiring a business is certainly a complicated path to expansion, but it’s also a highly attractive one for a variety of reasons. This includes:
- Increased market share. If you’re acquiring a business that happens to be a competitor, you can instantly increase your market share. If you currently own 20% of the market share and the competition has 15%, you suddenly catapult to 35%. That might make you the industry leader overnight!
- Expansion into new markets. Sometimes you acquire a business outside of your industry or niche. In this case, it allows you to expand vertically or horizontally. This can improve top-line revenue and/or reduce costs and benefit profit margins.
- Advanced tech and IP. In some situations, an acquisition is about acquiring a specific piece of technology or intellectual property (IP). This may prove to be the final boost you need to accelerate growth and initiate further expansion.
- Talent acquisition. One of the secondary benefits of an acquisition is the opportunity to welcome new talent into your team. Whether it’s a seasoned executive or a highly effective sales staff, this is one benefit you can’t ignore.
Mergers and acquisitions aren’t the correct solutions in every situation, but they often make sense. It’s ultimately up to your team to sit down and discuss the pros, cons, opportunities, drawbacks, and possibilities of pursuing this option.
Helpful Acquisition Tips
Should your business choose to move forward with the acquisition route, here are some essential tips to be aware of:
1. Assemble a Talented Team
Don’t do anything until you first develop an acquisition team. This is a very important step and should not be delayed. (Many businesses make the mistake of starting the search and then forming a team on the fly, but this results in missed opportunities and foundational errors that can compromise an otherwise smart acquisition.)
A good acquisition team should include an experienced mergers and acquisitions advisor, a responsible executive, an attorney, an HR professional, and an IT expert. You’ll also want to bring on a public relations professional as soon as possible. This will ensure you control the messaging that customers, investors, and even employees hear.
2. Do Extensive Due Diligence
With the support of a talented dream team, you’re equipped to find the best acquisition opportunities. As you narrow your targets down, you’ll want to identify and implement a very detailed due diligence process for acquiring a business. This may include an extensive, objective analysis that consists of a letter of intent, confidentiality agreement, contracts and leases, financial statements, tax returns, and other important documents.
3. Make an Initial Offer
If the due diligence checks out, then it’s time to work on formulating an offer for acquiring a business. While the first offer almost certainly won’t be the offer that gets accepted, it’s the single most important offer you’ll make. It frames the transaction and sets the tone for the rest of the negotiations. It’s generally a good idea to offer no more than 75 to 90% of what you’re willing to pay. It should be low enough to leave room to inch up, but not so low that the other party could potentially see it as an insult.
4. Negotiate
Your first offer won’t get accepted. But unless you’ve totally insulted the other business, they should come back with a counter. Now is where things get really interesting. Negotiations ensue and it’s time to counter back and forth. The offer consists of a variety of elements – not just a price tag – so consider all of these variables in your subsequent counters.
Adding it All Up
As valuable as an acquisition can be, the process is often filled with friction. It’s up to your team to make the transition after closing as smooth as possible.
It’s very important that you respect the products, services, employees, and customers that the acquired business has. If you come into an acquisition and attempt to shake things up on day one, you’re going to get backlash. There’s nothing wrong with making changes – you now own the business – but be diplomatic and patient. Build trust, work together, and gradually introduce changes.
Business Entrepreneur
How aspiring immigrant entrepreneurs achieve the real American Dream
(ENTREPRENEUR) Immigrant business owners are key players when it comes to living out the American Dream as nonnatives. How do they keep the spark alive?
All Americans, no matter what their path to American citizenship looked like, can agree on one thing: We all chase the ever-elusive American dream. We badly want to believe that irrespective of birthplace or socioeconomic class, we can all achieve our own version of success. We want to believe that upward mobility is possible for everyone. In fact, the idea of the American dream drives many from countries all around the world to set out to America in hopes of a better life for themselves and for future generations.
Despite many bemoaning that the American dream is now dead (and I can certainly some people believe that is true) immigrants still view America as a beacon of hope, a place to start over for a better life. For them, the American Dream is still very much alive. 70% of people, across race, political party, gender, and income, also believe that the American dream is still achievable.
First, it is already established that immigrants are more likely to foray into entrepreneurship than native-born people, a fact that remains true even across a sample of 69 countries.
Peter Vandor, of the Harvard Business Journal, theorizes that more risk-tolerant people emigrate and are therefore more likely to participate in other risk-tolerant activities, such as entrepreneurship.
Immigrants continue to be at the forefront of business and entrepreneurship, with 44% of Fortune 500 companies having at least one founder who is an immigrant or the child of immigrants, according to stats provided by the New American Economy, founded by Michael Bloomberg.
Furthermore, upward mobility exists! A study conducted by Princeton found that even the children of immigrants who fall in the poorest quarter of the U.S. end up becoming middle class. 80% of America’s millionaires, regardless of if they were foreign or U.S. born, are self-made. These stats aren’t just for large businesses either. As of 2019, immigrant business owners accounted for 21.7% of all small business owners in the U.S. It’s not just the business owners that benefit, either. A recent study found that workers employed by immigrant-owned businesses earn 4.1% more than workers employed by non-immigrant-owned businesses.
Despite the challenges, immigrants continue to dominate American entrepreneurship and create their own opportunities, and it is the American economy that continues to benefit from this hard work.
The bottom line? America contains 20% of the world’s immigrants, according to Pew Research Center, and America remains the number one destination for immigrants with big dreams. The real bottom line? The American dream is for everyone.
Business Entrepreneur
Home business entrepreneurs: The 6 best ways to prevent data breaches
(ENTREPRENEUR) Data breaches are an imposing threat for big to small businesses alike. We have 6 tips to prevent and protect data in your business.
The best way to avoid the stress and high costs that come with data breaches is to prevent them from happening. Data breaches are costly and hard to recover from. Therefore, it’s critical for home business entrepreneurs to learn and adopt preventive techniques. A data breach occurs when cyber criminals access your business data and other sensitive information.
A report released by IBM and the Ponemon Institute in 2020 revealed that the average cost of a data breach is $3.86 worldwide and $8.64 million in the U.S. According to this report, it takes an average of 280 days for businesses to notice and contain a data breach.
When a data breach occurs, you can mitigate risks by acting promptly, containing the breach, and commencing the recovery process. However, by the time most businesses realize that they are victims of a data breach, much of the damage is already done.
Preventing a Data Breach
Contrary to common belief, data breaches are not limited to big companies. Every business is at risk, irrespective of its size. Criminals do not merely focus on the biggest score; they seek a path of least resistance. Data breaches take many different forms; you should be on your guard and combine different strategies to protect your business.
Below are six ways you can protect your home business from data breaches.
1. Create a comprehensive cyber security plan
Cybercriminals are sophisticated and organized, and the demands they pose calls for a well-defined plan. Home business cyber security plans do not need to be expensive or elaborate. However, they should be designed to meet the unique needs of the business.
2. Restrict access
The more people with access to your business data, the higher the chances of a data breach. Every person who logs into your business system could be the faulty link that exposes you to cyber criminals.
You could significantly reduce your vulnerability by limiting the number of people with access to your business data. You can restrict access by setting different user roles with varying levels of access to your internal systems. You should also avoid storing certain data like credit card numbers on electronic devices.
3. Educate your employees
One of the most effective ways of preventing data breaches is by fighting ignorance. You can achieve this by educating your employees to ensure that your business data is not compromised.
For example, encourage your employees to create strong passwords and to change them regularly. You should also teach employees to identify and avoid phishing scams.
If employees have access to work-issued tablets, laptops, and smartphones, they should not lose track of these devices. Your company policy should prohibit leaving such devices in open areas or taking them to unsecured places.
4. Install and update software
You should install and update antivirus software to guard your systems from malware and viruses. All business systems and access points should maintain the latest version of antivirus software. Remember to hire software developers that can build robust cybersecurity software for your business. Also, ensure that you update software regularly, including browsers, applications, and operating systems.
5. Data backup and recovery
It’s common for data breaches to maliciously delete your entire business data. Therefore, you should have your data backed up so that you can recover it in case of a data breach. Your IT department should have automated remote backup systems to prevent you from losing important data.
6. Network monitoring
It is important to have around-the-clock monitoring for your network. You don’t have to staff IT personnel at all times. Instead, you can work with managed IT services providers.
Protect Your Business Against Data Breaches
You should never underestimate the consequences of a data breach, irrespective of the size of your business. According to Inc., 60% of businesses close within six months of a cyber-attack. So, if you are a home business owner seeking to protect your business against data breaches, use the above simple tips.
Business Entrepreneur
I left the entrepreneurial life: Here’s what it taught me from start to finish
(ENTREPRENEUR) It’s a long and winding road in life as an entrepreneur, from building from the ground up to sustaining success. Joy comes in the journey.
I left the entrepreneurial life.
It started on a whim. I’d grown tired of making other people wealthy while staying in the same place and decided I needed to do this for myself. I was between jobs and had just moved back to the Austin area, so I started a kitchen-table graphic design company with the help of my daughter, who is also a designer. In two years, we were a four-person team, with clients ranging from Travel Texas to TGI Fridays.
We worked remotely, were family-friendly, had a four-day work week, and had the luxury of taking on projects that we loved. It was ideal, but fragile. There were feast or famine moments, and while we officially only worked four days a week, business development and strategy was my round-the-clock obligation.
We hung in there for nearly eight years. When my daughter received an opportunity of a lifetime to work abroad, she grabbed it. Around the same time, my biggest client decided to take their art department in-house, so we lost half of our annual revenue. It was a big loss. I tried a rebrand, a partnership, and a few podcasts, but my little agency was treading water.
Major clients turned into gigs, and money was tight. I had to find a job.
There’s a language you speak with other entrepreneurs, and a certain reverence is reserved for those who have succeeded. They have clout, grit, moxy, and chops. They are brave enough to go toe-to-toe on a job with companies who possess fat bank accounts, strategists, and actual creative departments. It’s an amazing feeling to be at the helm, and to see your work in major media, and to see your clients thrive. To leave that for the safety of a steady paycheck and healthcare is at once a great relief, and terribly heartbreaking.
When searching for a job as a former entrepreneur, you’re seen as a bit of a renegade. You have the skills and experience they’re looking for, but lack the pedigree of a big agency, and the civility of corporate life. You’re too bossy or crafty to be an associate, but too rough around the edges to be a leader. You’re in a bit of a no-man’s land, which sort of only resonates with other entrepreneurs or start-ups. And working for those guys is why you left office life in the first place.
Six months later, we all entered the Covid era, and I was and remain glad to have a good job. I still do one or two gigs a year. I say that it’s to keep my agency’s portfolio active, but I imagine it’s mostly because I still wish I had a piece of that life.
