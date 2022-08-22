Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The American GeniusThe American Genius

Business Entrepreneur

A roundup of job resources for the formally incarcerated

Published

Person in jail needing job resources post-release

There’s a lot of lip service in communities about doing something about the crime rate. Want to know what works? Prison to Employment Connection, a program offered to residents at San Quentin State Prison who are within one year of a release date or have a scheduled Parole Board Hearing within 6 months, reports that formerly incarcerated persons who can maintain a job for one year after release have a recidivism rate of 16%.

The rate for those without employment is 52%. Employing formerly incarcerated persons increases income tax contributions, boosts sales tax contributions, and saves millions of tax dollars by keeping them out of the system.

Employment is often thought to be the biggest single contributor to keeping former inmates out of jail, but they still face hurdles in getting a job. Fortunately, many organizations are starting to turn to formerly incarcerated persons to fill their talent pool. 

Job resources for those that need a second chance

It’s hard enough for people who don’t have a criminal background to go through the hiring process. Even when you understand the odds and have the skills to get a good job, you know that you’re going to be rejected. And it hurts to be rejected, especially when you never really know why.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

If you’ve been in prison, those rejections can be even more daunting and frustrating. Check out these organizations that are helping the formerly incarcerated get a job:

  • Jails to Jobs – a Cedar Park, Texas organization that helps teens who have been incarcerated make the transition to employment.
  • Cornbread Hustle – a program that helps the formerly incarcerated find jobs in Texas, South Dakota, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
  • Honest Jobs – a nationwide platform that helps people impacted by the justice system find jobs with felony-friendly employers.

These are just a few agencies that work with people who have been impacted by the justice system. There may be local organizations in your own backyard that you can work with. The American Genuis reported on other programs that were helping the formerly incarcerated find work.

Employers benefit from these job resources too

If you are having a hard time finding good employees, reach out to one of these agencies to see if they have talent that fits your needs. Honest Jobs and Cornbread Hustle both say they put candidates first to help them find success. Getting a job after being in the justice system isn’t easy, but having a job is one of the steps to staying out of prison. Hiring the formerly incarcerated doesn’t only benefit the person, it’s good for the community and for your business.

In this article:, ,
Written By

Dawn Brotherton is a Sr. Staff Writer at The American Genius with an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Central Oklahoma. She is an experienced business writer with over 10 years of experience in SEO and content creation. Since 2017, she has earned $60K+ in grant writing for a local community center, which assists disadvantaged adults in the area.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

AdBlocker Message

Our website is kept FREE to you by displaying online ads to our visitors. Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker OR subscribing to our email newsletter: https://theamericangenius.com/get-american-genius-newsletter/

The
American Genius
news neatly in your inbox

Subscribe to our mailing list for news sent straight to your email inbox.

we respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Advertisement

KEEP READING!

Person behind bars making a heart sign with their hands representing second chances for those previously in jail or with criminal records. Person behind bars making a heart sign with their hands representing second chances for those previously in jail or with criminal records.

Tech News

Tech giants are hiring folks with criminal records – should you?

Tech companies like Slack, JPMorgan, and Zoom are more open to hiring those with criminal records. Why should you follow their lead?

July 27, 2022

The American Genius is a strong news voice in the entrepreneur and tech world, offering meaningful, concise insight into emerging technologies, the digital economy, best practices, and a shifting business culture. We refuse to publish fluff, and our readers rely on us for inspiring action. Copyright © 2005-2022, The American Genius, LLC.